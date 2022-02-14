DD Free Dish: Prasar Bharati makes Rs 15.24 cr from sale of 12 MPEG-4 slots

Prasar Bharati has garnered Rs 15.24 crore from the sale of 12 MPEG-4 slots on its free direct to home (DTH) platform DD Free Dish during the recently concluded 4th annual/57th e-auction.

The highest bid price stood at Rs 1.6 crore while the average slot price was Rs 1.27 crore. The public broadcaster had set a reserve price of Rs 50 lakh per MPEG-4 slot.



The 12 successful channels from the e-auction were Aastha Bhajan, Bflix Movies, Chardikala Time TV, India News UP/UK, News 18 UP/UK, News24, News India 24x7, News State UP/UK, Raftar, Samay, Sudarshan News, and Swadesh News.



The successful channels have won the slots for the period - April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.



According to Prasar Bharati, the number of channels taking part in the auction has increased compared to the previous annual e-auction. Further, the highest bidding price and the average revenue per slot for this auction have also gone up in comparison to last year.



It is also to be noted that the average bid/revenue per slot has gone up 43% to Rs 1.27 crore this year from last year’s Rs 0.89 crore. Meanwhile, the highest bid price has gone up by 42.85% to Rs 1.6 crore this year from Rs 1.12 crore last year.



As reported recently, Prasar Bharati has issued a notice inviting applications for allotment of MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish for the period from 1st April, 2022, to 31st March, 2023. The slots will be awarded through the 4th annual/58th e-auction that will be held from 7th March tentatively.

