Free Dish Auction: Prasar Bharati collects Rs 291 cr in two days as 16 channels buy slots
At Rs 24 crore, Zee Anmol Cinema buys the most expensive movie genre slot ever
Prasar Bharati collected Rs 291.05 crore in the first two days of the ongoing e-auction for vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD FreeDish. The public broadcaster made Rs191 crore on the second day and Rs 100 crore on the third day. The first day of the auction was washed out because of a technical glitch.
On the third day of the fifth annual 67th e-auction on Wednesday, five channels bagged slots across Movie genre and Music (Hindi) channels, Sports (Hindi) channels and All Channels of Bhojpuri languages. This year, each category has six slots as against 14 slots each in the previous year.
According to industry sources, who were also the part of bidding process, the last slot in Bucket A category (Movies genre) set a record of sorts, with Zee Anmol Cinema paying Rs 24.05 crore for it. This is the highest price ever paid in the history of DD Free Dish for a slot in the genre, claim sources. The amount is more than double the base price of Rs 12 crore set for a slot in the category.
The sources also shared that there was fierce bidding for this slot which went on for almost three hours, which again is a first in the history of Free Dish auction. Never has the bidding for a slot lasted this long.
Meanwhile, under Bucket B, comprising Music (Hindi) channels, Sports (Hindi) channels and All Channels of Bhojpuri languages, four slots were secured on Wednesday. Sports18, MTV Beats, Zee Biskope and Mastii bagged the slots. The highest price, Rs 21.2 crore, in this category was paid by Zee Bsikope so far. The base price of a slot in this category is Rs 10 crore.
The bidding for the remaining slots in the category will take place today.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rajiv Verma joins enba jury
Verma is HT Media’s former Chief Executive Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 8:44 AM | 1 min read
Rajiv Verma, former Chief Executive Officer of HT Media, has joined the enba jury panel.
Verma was also serving as the CEO of HT Music And Entertainment Company Limited. He has over 25 years of cross-sectoral experience in India, South-East Asia and Europe.
He has also worked in Hindustan Lever, Nestle and Whirlpool apart from serving as a Director of India Education Services, HT Music and Entertainment Company, Firefly e-Ventures, HT Digital Media Holdings, HT Education, HT Burda Media, HT Mobile Solutions and HT Learning Centers.
Verma serves on the Kellogg alumni Advisory Board of Northwestern University (USA).
He was Non-Executive Director at Hindustan Media Ventures Limited from January 6, 2010, to June 24, 2013, and again from August 21, 2013, to September 11, 2015. Verma served as whole-time Director at HT Media Limited from September 1, 2009, to March 10, 2016. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BJP’s Charu Pragya to be part of enba jury panel
Pragya is a lawyer-politician, Head of National Legal Cell of BJP’s youth wing, and national media panellist for the party
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 8:18 AM | 2 min read
Charu Pragya, a lawyer-politician who heads the National Legal Cell of the BJP’s Youth Wing, has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) jury panel. She is also a national TV panellist for the BJP and speaks on a wide range of issues related to governance and policy-making.
Pragya is the first-ever woman to head BJP’s national legal cell and to be the state co-in-charge of the same in Uttar Pradesh.
She is a Fellow of the Konrad Adenauer School for Young Politicians, a founding member of the India-Israel Young Leaders Forum, and runs free legal aid centres for women across India.
Pragya holds a BLS-LLB degree from Government Law College, University of Mumbai. She has also completed the Oxford Innovation Leadership in Public Policy course. She represented India at the Madrid Forum on Democracy where 35 nations were represented and has presented a lecture at the Election Bridge Conference in Myanmar (Asia-Pacific).
The exchange4media Group formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognising the best in television news. The awards honour industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, ENBA is in its 15th edition. The grand jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr Kiran Karnik – former President – Nasscom, Dr Nasim Zaidi - former Chief Election Commissioner of India, SY Quraishi – former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., former Editor-in-Chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, and Sanjay Gupta, former Managing Director, Star India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NBF and NBDA join hands to sit out of DD Free Dish auctions
The industry bodies believe that the auction procedure is skewed against all news and current affairs channels
By Sonam Saini | Mar 14, 2023 10:30 PM | 1 min read
News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) and the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA), which represent almost all the national and regional news channels of the country, have decided not to participate in the ongoing DD Free Dish MPEG-2 e-auction.
In a letter to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, NBF and NBDA stated that the auction procedure was skewed against all news and current affairs channels.
"Not only are fewer slots available, but because of the way the auction has been structured, we are placed in a relative disadvantage vis a vis other genres," read the letter.
The letter also highlighted the absence of a scientific basis to calculate the number of viewers under DDFD.
"We believe that this is likely to make the cost of bidding for slots on Freedish prohibitive for us and against our common interest. Towards resolving this, we are urgently seeking time to meet you and any Prasar Bharati officials as you may deem appropriate at the earliest."
The statement also said that till the matter is resolved both NBF and NBDA will not be able to participate in the ongoing bidding for the news category.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DD Free Dish auction: Prasar Bharati earns over Rs 190 crore on Day 2
11 channels bag slots in Hindi GEC and movie categories
By Sonam Saini | Mar 14, 2023 8:08 PM | 1 min read
Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has earned over Rs 191 crore on Day 2 of the fifth annual 67th e-auction for vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD FreeDish.
According to the sources, 11 channels secured slots on the second day; six in the Bucket A+ category (Hindi GEC) and five in Bucket A category (movie channels). The reserve prices for Bucket A + and Bucket A were Rs 15 crore and Rs 12 crore, respectively.
The slots have been issued for the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
As already reported, The Q, Dangal, Shemaroo TV, Manoranjan Grand, Manoranjan TV and Big Magic bagged slots in the Hindi GEC category. The highest bid in the category was placed at Rs 17.9 crore. Prasar Bharati is believed to have collected more than Rs 100 crore from this category. There were six slots in this category.
In the Bucket A category, the public broadcaster has earned more than Rs 85 crore. Star Utsav Movies, B4U Kadak, B4U Movies, It's Colors Rishtey Cineplex Superhit and Dhamaka Movies B4U have secured the slots in this category. The highest bid for this category was Rs 17.5 crore. The category had six slots. Bidding for this slot will take place on Wednesday.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DD Free Dish MPEG-2 auctions: 11 channels bag slots; highest Hindi GEC bid at Rs 17.9 cr
Six GEC and five movie channels grab slots even as auction continues
By Sonam Saini | Mar 14, 2023 7:27 PM | 1 min read
A total of 11 channels secured slots on the second day of the fifth annual 67th e-auction for vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD FreeDish. These slots are spread across Hindi GEC and Movie genre. The slots have been issued for the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
According to the sources, in Category A+ (Hindi GEC), The Q, Dangal, Shemaroo TV, Manoranjan Grand, Manoranjan TV and Big Magic bagged slots. The highest bid in the category, which had the base price of Rs 15 crore, was Rs 17.9 crore.
In the Movie category, Star Utsav Movies, Dhamaka Movies B4U, B4U Kadak, B4U Movies and It's Colors Rishtey Cineplex Superhit secured slots.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disney Star network to launch Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance
The channels will be available for subscription starting March 15, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 4:39 PM | 2 min read
Disney Star network has announced the launch of two new Hindi movie channels, Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance, under the Star Gold Network.
The new channels will cater to diverse audiences and deliver top-notch content across genres, the network said.
Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance will be available for subscription starting 15th March 2023 across cable networks, HITS, IPTV and DTH platforms.
"With the launch of Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance, we now have a bouquet of five Hindi movie channels under the Star Gold brand umbrella, elevating Star Gold from a movie channel to a unified network of movie channels. Audiences today have a high interest in blockbuster movies from around the world, but language remains a barrier for many. Research highlights that 68% of TV-Movie audience expressed their preference for watching Hollywood movies in Hindi and we are happy to break the language barrier and present movies that our audiences want to watch with Star Gold Thrills," said, Kevin Vaz, Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star. "Female viewers consistently show a higher affinity for Hindi movies led by romance & drama, however there is not a single movies destination that caters to female audiences on TV. In fact, 98% of female TV-movie viewers would prefer a new Hindi movie channel dedicated to love and romance, and this makes Star Gold Romance a strong proposition,” he added.
Speaking on the launch of Star Gold Romance, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films said, “In India, the idea of love & romance is formed through the magical lens of cinema! And, for more than five decades, YRF movies have captivated India and Indians who have discovered various shades of love & also expressed and celebrated it in their relationships. Our iconic characters from timeless hits like Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Dil To Pagal Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Kabhi Kabhie, etc. continue to spread joy among generations of fans. We are delighted that some of our cult blockbusters will now have a new home in – Star Gold Romance – India’s New destination on TV for Love, Warmth & Romance.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Media baron Markand Adhikari joins enba jury
Markand Adhikari is a media pioneer in the Indian entertainment sector and is the co-founder of SAB Group
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 8:56 AM | 2 min read
Markand Adhikari, Chairman and Managing Director of Sri Adhikari Brothers Group (SAB Group), has joined the enba jury panel.
Adhikari is a media pioneer in the Indian entertainment sector and is the co-founder of SAB Group, which he started in 1981 with his brother, Shri. Gautam Adhikari. He is known for introducing the sponsorship-based model as a production house in the early 1980s. He has played a major role in differentiating SAB TV from others in its sphere by creating a comedy-centric channel.
He is a producer of several iconic Hindi television programmes. Adhikari also started a social initiative as per the Prime Minister’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ call during the Covid-19 pandemic known as the ‘Hunnar Initiative’.
The ENBA jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-Chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube