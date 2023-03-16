Free Dish Auction: Prasar Bharati collects Rs 291 cr in two days as 16 channels buy slots

Prasar Bharati collected Rs 291.05 crore in the first two days of the ongoing e-auction for vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD FreeDish. The public broadcaster made Rs191 crore on the second day and Rs 100 crore on the third day. The first day of the auction was washed out because of a technical glitch.

On the third day of the fifth annual 67th e-auction on Wednesday, five channels bagged slots across Movie genre and Music (Hindi) channels, Sports (Hindi) channels and All Channels of Bhojpuri languages. This year, each category has six slots as against 14 slots each in the previous year.

According to industry sources, who were also the part of bidding process, the last slot in Bucket A category (Movies genre) set a record of sorts, with Zee Anmol Cinema paying Rs 24.05 crore for it. This is the highest price ever paid in the history of DD Free Dish for a slot in the genre, claim sources. The amount is more than double the base price of Rs 12 crore set for a slot in the category.

The sources also shared that there was fierce bidding for this slot which went on for almost three hours, which again is a first in the history of Free Dish auction. Never has the bidding for a slot lasted this long.

Meanwhile, under Bucket B, comprising Music (Hindi) channels, Sports (Hindi) channels and All Channels of Bhojpuri languages, four slots were secured on Wednesday. Sports18, MTV Beats, Zee Biskope and Mastii bagged the slots. The highest price, Rs 21.2 crore, in this category was paid by Zee Bsikope so far. The base price of a slot in this category is Rs 10 crore.

The bidding for the remaining slots in the category will take place today.

