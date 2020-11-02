Count of celeb endorsers during 43 matches of IPL 13 up 48% than last season: TAM AdEx

As per the TAM adex report, the number of advertisers and brands grew by 13% and 6% respectively in IPL 13 compared to IPL 12 for the same period

In the ongoing IPL season, M S Dhoni has emerged as the number one celebrity in terms of appearances during commercial advertisements. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, the leading celebrity during IPL 12, has ranked third this time.

As per the TAM AdEx report for the first 43 live matches this IPL, M S Dhoni, Aamir Khan, Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan are the common names among celebrity endorsers for the last and the current season. Ranveer Singh is the new entrant in the top five, replacing Ajay Devgn at the fifth spot.

In the first 43 matches, the total celebrity count in IPL 13 stands at 65 whereas in IPL 12 it was 44. The count of celebrities has grown by 48% in IPL 13 compared to IPL 12.

During IPL 13, celebrity endorsed ads had a 50% share in overall ad volume on TV. The total count of advertisers and brands using celebrity endorsement grew by 7% and 15%, respectively in IPL 13 over IPL 12. There are 58 advertisers and 93 brands with celebrity endorsers as compared to 54 advertisers and 81 brands in the last season.

According to the report, IPL 13 also witnessed over 30 new categories and 170 brands as compared to previous season. Among the new categories, ‘Wafer/Chips’ topped the list followed by ‘Ecom-Pharma/Healthcare’ and among the 177 new brands, ‘Vi Cellular Phone Service’ topped the list followed by ‘BYJU’S Classes’.

The report also states that four out of the top five categories were from the e-commerce sector contributing approximately 30% share of ad volumes during the first 43 matches of IPL 13. Also, the top five categories together had 38% share of ad volumes in IPL 13 and three out of top five categories were common between IPL 12 and 13. Oppo India and FX Mart were common advertisers on both the seasons.

Despite the pandemic, this year IPL is not just getting bigger in terms of viewership but also in terms of brands and advertisers coming on board for the sports event. The count of categories grew by 2% in IPL 13 over IPL 12 after completion of 43 Matches.

This year IPL 13 has a total of 112 advertisers and 222 brands whereas in the previous seasons the count of advertisers and brands stood at 99 and 210 respectively.