Challenges continue for producers despite shoots resuming in Mumbai

The film and television industry continues to face challenges, despite shoots resumed in Mumbai. As a part of the unlock plan, the Maharashtra government allowed the shooting of films, TV, and web series in the city with restrictions early this month.



The industry was already facing challenges because of shooting taking place outside Maharashtra & in bio-bubble, following SOPs, higher logistic costs and increased expenses, it's a big relief for the industry leaders to come back to Mumbai and start shooting in their studios or set, but the move called for a bigger challenge for the producers as the government allowed them to shoot till 5 pm.



Many producers shooting for both fiction and non-fiction TV shows and films shared that shooting in such a short duration is itself a challenge. For instance, earlier, producers used to wrap up one episode in a day (especially in non-fiction), which has to complete in two days.



The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), President BN Tiwari, shared, "Those who were shooting outside Maharashtra are back in Mumbai. Still, not all have resumed their shoots since the restriction is getting stricter every day."



Tiwari further added that the industry was expecting some relaxation from the government on June 27, but unfortunately, they didn't get any relief due to the rise in the new virus found in Maharashtra. "We are facing hurdles while shooting in Mumbai. Preparing for the shoot while following the guidelines consumes a lot of time, and then we have to wrap up at 4 or 5 pm. So it is challenging to shoot in the given time frame," said Tiwari. He also mentioned that the industry body has been writing to the government to give some more relaxation, including allowing their people to travel in local trains.

"Only 40% of shoots must have resumed in Mumbai," he further added.



Earlier reported by exchange4media, TV shows, including Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, Namak Ishq Ka, etc have already started shooting on their sets in Mumbai.



Hats Off Production, Founder JD Majethia, and the Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) Chairman, is optimistic that the business will be back on track when the situation gets normal, even though economically, it is becoming more challenging with each passing day. "Most of the units have returned to Maharashtra and have resumed shooting. The challenges have increased now, but people are managing shoots between 7 am-5 pm. The restriction would have hampered the way we would have told our stories, but we try to simplify our execution. Even during the restriction, we have managed to deliver good stories."



Shooting with COVID-19's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has already accelerated the budgets, and now shooting in limited timing has further increased the cost. In addition, shooting in fewer hours will only increase the days of shoots. "



Ranjeet Thakur, Co-founder of Frames Production, shooting in Daman for his dance reality show - Super Dancer Chapter - 4, is back in Mumbai. However, Thakur informed that they haven't resumed shooting yet. "We are preparing for the shoots and will continue from the first week of July. We will shoot over two days instead of one day since the shoots are allowed until 5 pm."

