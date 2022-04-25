Can regulate or prohibit programming that affects country’s sovereignty: MIB  

An MIB advisory says it has been found that several satellite TV channels have carried ‘unauthentic and misleading’ coverage of events

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued an advisory saying that the central government may regulate or prohibit the transmission or retransmission of any channel or programme, if it considers it necessary or expedient to do so in the interest of the country’s sovereignty.

The advisory also says that the government has the power to regulate or prohibit transmission/retransmission of a programme if it is not found to be in conformity with the prescribed Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The advisory says that it has been found in the recent past that several satellite TV channels have carried out coverage of events and incidents in a manner which appears to be “unauthentic, misleading, sensational and using socially unacceptable language and remarks”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)