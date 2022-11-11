Broadcasters likely to seek waiver in live telecast processing fee

As per media reports, broadcasters have said the processing fee will now cost them Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore for every sporting event

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 11, 2022 10:37 AM  | 1 min read
TV

The new MIB uplinking and downlinking guidelines have upset broadcasters with respect to the processing fee for live telecast of events, media networks have reported.   

 

The processing fee at present is Rs 100,000 and the broadcasters have said they were expecting a relaxation in the same.

 

This will now cost Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore for every sporting event, industry heads have been quoted as saying.

 

According to news reports, the Big 4 broadcasters may send a petition to the government asking a waiver in the processing fee.

