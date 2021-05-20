Broadcasters battle pandemic challenges to bring out new shows

Show production has been an uphill task for broadcasters, despite which fresh seasons of KBC, Kuch Pyaar Ke Rang Aise Bhi, India's Best Dancer, etc. are already in the pipeline

Despite facing several challenges in the pandemic, broadcasters and television producers have already started prepping for the new show launches.

For instance, Sony Entertainment Television (SET) has started airing promos for its upcoming shows, including registration promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 11, participation promo of India's Best Dancer Season 2, and announcement of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3. However, the channel hasn't announced the launch date of these shows.

The shooting for Colors' reality show Khatro Ke Khiladi has already commenced in Cape Town.

When the Maharashtra government announced a complete lockdown in April, it also led to the halt of shoots for television, web series, and films. To avoid a dependence on re-runs like last year, broadcasters and producers decided to continue shooting outside Maharashtra.

However, not all content plans or show schedules are running on time. The lockdown has derailed the content plans for most of the broadcasters. Some of the shows that were supposed to launch in May or June have been put on hold due to the challenges of shooting outside Maharashtra. The increased COVID cases have pushed several state governments to impose strict lockdown, making producers shift shoots to other states again. For instance, those who were shooting in Goa earlier have now moved to a different location.

"Right now, the focus is to telecast fresh content of our existing shows for which we are following strict guidelines on the sets. Even though most of us are shooting shows in different cities, the challenges have increased further. We don't know what will happen next. Travelling from one location to another with the entire cast and crew is not easy," informed a senior executive of the leading broadcaster.

"There are delays in the plans and the shows that were planned to launch in June and July. But we are hopeful that by next month we might be able to start shooting in Maharashtra and if this happens, everything will start according to plans," he further added.

Ranjit Thakur, the co-founder of Frames Production, is currently shooting for Super Dancer Chapter 4 in Daman. The show airs on SET on weekends. Thakur said that they have also started working on the second season of India's Best Dancer. "There has not been any delay in the schedule for us. IBD will be launched at the right time as we planned. We are hopeful that by end of July 2021 the show will go on-air."

Similarly, Sony has released a promotional video of its upcoming show Kuch Pyaar Ke Rang Aise Bhi Season 3. Talking about the show, Yash Patnaik, founder and CEO of Beyond Dreams Entertainment, told that he is expecting to start shooting for the show from June 1. The producer who is currently shooting in Siliguri said, "We are waiting to begin to shoot in Mumbai. From script to costume everything is ready for the show. We are hopeful that we will be able to start shooting from June 1."

He added, "The scheduled of the shows have been affected. COVID has definitely delayed the launch of new shows and other few things because nobody expected a lockdown. We are living in challenging times and everyone has to make some adjustment with that."

Some of the shows which got delayed due to COVID are expected to launch in July. For instance, the launch of the Star Plus shows Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana and Star Bharat show Lakshmi Ghar Ayi were postponed and are now expected to launch in July this year. As per the media reports, ZEE TV is also planning to launch six new shows.

Hats Off Production, founder, JD Majethia and the chairman of the Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) who has begun the shoots of his show Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey in Silvassa, said, "Maharashtra was going from bad to worst in terms of COVID cases. Hence they imposed the lockdown for 15 days and when they some positive outcome it was again extended. Now, the number of cases is going down; we are hopeful that we will be exempted when the government will announce the next lockdown. We will be able to shoot in the bio-bubble from next month."

"We have supported the government throughout even though we all are shooting for shows under extreme circumstances. Despite spending more money, we are still not making profits. It is also our responsibility to entertain people through our shows in this lockdown. We are expecting that government will allow us to shoot in our studios from next month. We will be writing to them soon to allow us to shoot."

Majethia stopped the shoots of his show Wagle Ki Duniya after its cast tested positive. "We didn't shoot until all my actors got well. We didn't compromise in our content and when we came back, people welcomed us with high TRPs because we didn't produce episodes for the sake of producing," he added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)