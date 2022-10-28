Bigg Boss Marathi partners with Airtel to introduce unique engagement zone

Through the partnership, the show has installed a phone booth inside the Bigg Boss House through which the contestants can connect with anyone outside the show

Bigg Boss Marathi has partnered with Airtel to install a phone booth inside the Bigg Boss House through which the contestants can connect with anyone outside the show. Global data and measurement-driven media agency, Essence, the brains behind this innovation, has created a one-of-a-kind experience for both contestants and consumers of the unrivalled show.

The Phone Booth also plays the signature Airtel tune to take the viewers through a journey of nostalgia.

In a first, Airtel also ran a contest for Bigg Boss through which the lucky winner was chosen among millions of Airtel consumers to be a part of the Bigg Boss house. It’s for the first time in the history of Marathi television that a unique brand association like this has led to a commoner win a once in a lifetime opportunity of this scale.

Bigg Boss Marathi, which is hosted by the versatile actor-director-producer par excellence, Mahesh Manjrekar is in its 4th season with an exciting mix of 16 housemates making the season an entertainment extravaganza. This season promises its viewers non-stop entertainment, exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops, and a 24-hour live feed from the house, Monday to Friday, exclusively on Voot.

Bikash Kundu, Revenue Head - Regional Entertainment, Viacom18 said, "We are thrilled to join hands with India’s leading telecom company Airtel through an innovation-driven marketing concept. While the Phone Booth became a huge hit on the show, the contest received humungous response across traditional and new-age media. We reached out to the combined user base of Airtel and COLORS Marathi through TVCs, on-ground activations, push messages, recorded announcements and messages among other initiatives, making the campaign a massive success.”

Sonali Malaviya, Managing Director, India, Essence, said, “As Airtel’s integrated media agency of record, Essence is excited to partner with Viacom18 and Colors Marathi on this custom content innovation initiative. Leveraging the popular reality television programme Bigg Boss, the idea and execution have enabled us to help drive increased consumer engagement and brand consideration for Airtel in the market. We look forward to collaborating on even more creative opportunities and breakthrough experiences to help Airtel win in the dynamic telecommunications category.”

