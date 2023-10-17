Shashwat Sharma elevated to COO of Bharti Airtel
Sharma was previously the Director of Consumer Business and the CEO of Airtel DTH
Shashwat Sharma has been reportedly elevated to the post of Chief Operating Officer at Bharti Airtel, said the telecom company on its website and its filings to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
His appointment is in line with the changes the telecom company has made to its management board, said a news report citing the filings. Sharma was heading the Marketing and Consumer Business for Bharti Airtel, and was Chief Executive of Airtel DTH, its linear TV distribution business.
Amit Tripathi will be filling Sharma's position as Director of Marketing and Customer Experience and will join the board. He has been with Airtel for 13 years and has served as the Chief Executive for the telco's Kerala and Tamil Nadu markets previously.
In the changes that took place over the last week, Sharma replaces Sunil Taldar, Director of Operations for the India Business, heading transformation for the telecom company's Africa business.
ZEEL appoints Deepu Bansal as Independent Director for 3 years
Bansal, is a Chartered Accountant, and a certified ESG professional from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 9:26 AM | 2 min read
Impact Communications names Mohan Kumar as Bu Head-Retail
Kumar will be heading National Retail - Brand Visibility and Positioning
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 11:34 AM | 1 min read
Impact Communications has appointed Mohan Kumar as Bu Head-Retail.
In this role, he will be heading National Retail - Brand Visibility and Positioning.
Kumar was earlier with GNmark Infinite Solutions and was Business Director - Strategy and Acquisitions.
Prior to that, he was Regional Manager South India - Media and Branding for Patanjali Ayurved for nearly 3 years.
X’s Samiran Gupta rejoins ICANN
Gupta was Senior Director, Global Government Affairs, India and South Asia at X
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
X’s Samiran Gupta has joined ICANN as the Vice President, Government and IGO Engagement APAC & Stakeholder Engagement South Asia. This is his second stint with the organisation.
Gupta had earlier joined ICANN in 2014 as Head of India, where he established ICANN's in-country engagement in India. In Jan 2022, he was elevated as the head of stakeholder engagement, South Asia.
He moved on from ICANN to join Twitter (now X) in Feb 2022 as the Senior Director, Global Government Affairs, India and South Asia. Gupta led Twitter/X’s overall vision on key content-related policy issues.
He has also had a close to four year long stint with APCO Worldwide as Senior Director and was the Managing Director for Access India Advisors for over 15 years.
“I have received many messages congratulating me on rejoining ICANN. I am very grateful for your good wishes and look forward to a new chapter of my career unfolding,” Gupta wrote, as he acknowledged his former colleagues at X, in a LinkedIn post.
Nikunj Garg moves on from Times Group
As per industry sources, he is likely to join NDTV in a senior role
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 11:12 AM | 1 min read
Nikunj Garg, Managing Editor, Mirror Now, and Executive Editor, Times Now, has moved on from the Times Group.
As per industry sources, he is likely to join NDTV in a senior role.
Garg took over as Editor of Mirror NOW in October 2021.
Garg has been associated with Times Network for more than a decade. His expertise lies in covering national political and international developments.
Neena Dasgupta exits AIDEM Ventures
Dasgupta is the Founder & CEO of The Salt Inc, and recently took up the role of media representative with The Economist
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 9:36 AM | 1 min read
Neena Dasgupta has moved out of AIDEM Ventures Pvt. Ltd, an independent media sales and consulting company.
She is the Founder of The Salt Inc and has been Chief Executive Officer of the company. The Salt completes a year now.
Dasgupta recently took up the role of Media Representative with The Economist.
She started heading AIDEM after the exit of Pradeep Hejmadi in August 2020.
Dasgupta was the CEO and Director of Zirca Digital Solutions from November 2014 to January 2023.
RPG Group appoints Anant Goenka as Vice Chairman
The role complements his current roles as Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 7:10 PM | 2 min read
RPG Group announced the appointment of Anant Goenka to the position of Vice Chairman of the diversified group.
In addition to his new role, Anant Goenka will continue to serve as the Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies. This move strengthens the leadership at the group headed by Harsh Goenka, ensuring stability and continuity in the long term for the group, which is acclaimed for its corporate governance and people friendly value system.
Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group said, "Anant's extensive experience, driving CEAT towards performance excellence over the past decade, will play a pivotal role in shaping the next wave of growth for the RPG Group. This era is defined by rapidly evolving technology and I believe Anant has the requisite skills and business instincts to herald change and make a difference in the way we adapt to technologies, markets and consumers.”
A highly accomplished professional, Anant brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to being the Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar technologies, Anant led CEAT as Managing Director & CEO through a highly transformative 10-year period. Under his leadership, the market capitalization of the company grew significantly by over 20 times.
A graduate from the Wharton School and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Anant began his career in Unilever and RPG group company KEC International before joining CEAT. His leadership played a pivotal role in CEAT's historic achievement of winning the prestigious Deming Grand Prize making it the first tyre brand in the world to receive this coveted accolade of business excellence.
Anant Goenka's remarkable achievements have earned him recognition as “India's Under 40 Business Leader” by CEO Forum in 2020, “GQ: 50 Most Influential Young Indians” in 2018, and "Next Generation Business Leader of the Year" by Forbes in 2017. He was also named among "India's 40 under 40 Business Leaders" by the Economic Times-Spencer Stuart. He has also served as the Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA).
Speaking on the announcement, Anant Goenka said, “It is an honour and a responsibility that I will cherish and I hope to contribute towards the growth and competitiveness of our diverse businesses. Our fundamental value system, our governance standards and our quest for happiness will remain the guardrails within which we will continue to operate.”
