B Thiagarajan to be part of enba jury panel

B Thiagarajan, Managing Director of Blue Star Ltd, has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) jury panel.

Thiagarajan joined Blue Star in 1998 to manage the Marketing Support Services and Customer Service functions and soon assumed responsibility for Corporate Communications and Marketing where he played a significant role in building the image and brand equity of Blue Star.

He has more than four decades of experience, having worked for reputed companies such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd, BPL Systems Ltd, and Voltas Ltd, prior to joining Blue Star.

Thiagarajan was also in charge of the Service Business operations of Blue Star, and then of Corporate Affairs & Planning. He was elevated to President of the Airconditioning & Refrigeration Products Group in 2009. Under his leadership, the AC&R products business of the Company has grown significantly in terms of volumes and profitability.

Thiagarajan was elevated to the Board in 2013 and was appointed as Joint Managing Director in 2016. Later, he took charge as Managing Director with effect from April 1, 2019. He currently oversees Electro-Mechanical Projects and Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Business; Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain and Service Operations pertaining to the Products Business; Manufacturing and R&D; Corporate Communications; Public Relations as well as Corporate Marketing Services.

In the past, he has been President of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Manufacturers Association (RAMA), and has also held the position of Chairman of CII Western Region and CII Maharashtra State. Thiagarajan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Madurai University. He has also completed the Senior Executive Program of London Business School.

The exchange4media Group formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news. The awards recognise industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, ENBA is in its 15th edition and the jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.

