Atideb Sarkar is the new Chief Editor and Publisher of ABP Group

Atideb Sarkar has been appointed the Chief Editor and Publisher of ABP Group with immediate effect. Arup Kumar Sarkar has been designated as Nestor.

Sarkar started his journey with ABP way back in 2010 as a news desk trainee with The Telegraph. In the last decade, he has worked across board in the group in various positions such as Finance Manager, General Manager-Strategy, Associate Vice President-Strategy and also as the Executive Director since 2015.

After Aveek Sarkar stepped down as Chief Editor of ABP publications, The Telegraph and Anandabazar Patrika in 2016, he was replaced by his brother Arup Sarkar as the Chief Editor of ABP News Network who is now being replaced by his son Atideb Sarkar.

