Asianet announces Easter special programming lineup

Asianet has come up with an array of movies and special programmes for Easter on 4 April. 

The day begins with superhit comedy-drama road movie “ Kilometers and Kilometers “ starring Tovino Thomas, Sidharth Siva, Basil Joseph and Jarvis  at 9 am, followed by “ Snehapoorvam Somuvinu,“ Asianet and Boby fans charitable trust join together up to give helping hands to the family of late singer Star Singer fame  Somadas  at 1.30PM 

Afternoon special programmes include Comedy star’s special Big Boss skit at 2.30 pm and world television premiere release of super hit family movie “Sajan Bakery since 1962 “starring Aju Varghese, Ganesh Kumar and Lena at 3.30 pm.

Evening programmes include “Desiyapuraskkarathode Marakkar“ a special programme for national award-winning movie “Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham“ at 6 pm and followed by Comedy Stars at 6.30 pm, Star Singer Season 8 at 8 pm and Big Boss at 9:00 pm.

