Anjan Bandopadhyay joins ZEE 24 Ghanta as editor

A news veteran of 33 years, Anjan Bandopadhyay has joined ZEE 24 Ghanta as its Editor. He will be presiding over the input and output of all content for the channel along with its digital properties and drive the growth of the channel. Anjan was also historically associated with ZEE 24 Ghanta from 2006 to 2015 as the editor input. Recently, he had joined TV9 from ABP digital, as the editor to help launch the channel in Bengal.

Speaking to Anjan on his comeback he said, “It’s always good to come back to the channel which you have spent many years in establishing. Now Zee 24 Ghanta by its own merit drives the viewership in the market. I will ensure all my experience and learning further strengthens its position in the Bengal news genre”.

Speaking on the channel getting a new Editor, the Cluster CEO, Mr. Purushottam Vaishnava said, “Anjan is an old hand in the industry and has been also previously associated with Zee 24 Ghanta. He is attuned to the values, the culture of the channel and shares the same vision as we do. We believe he will drive the channel towards a more robust future. The channel is already undergoing few changes in content and Anjan could not have joined at a better time. We wish him the best for this endeavour.”

ZEE 24 Ghanta has recently seen a flurry of activities, with Moupia Nandy helming the role of Deputy Editor and a slew of new programs. The channel is on a fresh route to rediscover the true essence of news in the increasing clutter. Dedicated to keeping the people of Bengal abreast with the latest happenings, factual reporting, and in-depth analysis, ZEE 24 Ghanta is one of the key news channels in the regional news space.

Manoj Jagyasi, Executive Cluster Head of Sales, said “West Bengal is a priority market for all the advertisers, so with the brand legacy of ZEE 24 Ghanta, we are set to engage their consumers in the upcoming state elections. We are glad to have Anjan with us as his experience in news genre will give a boost to our planned line up for the state election which is spread across 150 days and has several integration opportunities for the advertisers.