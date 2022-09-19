AETN18 registers 9% revenue growth in FY22

AETN18, the 51:49 Joint Venture (JV) between TV18 and A+E Networks, has increased its annual revenue by 9% to Rs 89.86 crore in FY22 from Rs 82.41 crore in FY21. The company operates a factual entertainment channel - History TV18.



Advertisement and Subscription revenue rose 7% to Rs 88.13 crore from Rs 82.41 crore. The company reported other operating revenue of Rs 1.73 crore.



The company's total expenses saw a marginal decline to Rs 77.74 crore from Rs 78.99 crore. Marketing, Distribution, and Promotional Expense was up at Rs 33.82 crore compared to Rs 33.05 crore in the previous fiscal.



Profit for the fiscal rose almost 2.5 times to Rs 14.10 crore from Rs 5.69 crore. The request for official comments did not elicit any response till the time of filing this report.



During the fiscal, HistoryTV18 completed 10 years in India, and the occasion was marked by a live online session featuring key stakeholders and anchors engaging with viewers.



Some of the key shows launched by the channel include Modern Marvel: World’s Largest Cricket Stadium and the eighth season of OMG! Yeh Mera India. The channel's digital exclusive #RoadtrippinwithRnM witnessed as many as 4 new seasons this fiscal.

HistoryTV18’s digital platforms leveraged their reach to bring attention to various government initiatives through content like Engineering Marvels: High Speed Highways.

