Adani Group’s Rs 493 crore open offer for NDTV starts tomorrow

The offer will end on December 5

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 21, 2022 7:13 PM  | 1 min read
adani

Adani Group’s open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent shareholding in NDTV from the market will start on Tuesday. As per a BSE filing, the offer will close on December 5.

For the offer, a price band of Rs 294 per share has been fixed.

SEBI last week approved the proposed Rs 492.81-crore open offer.

The offer was made by Gautam Adani-led entities in August after they acquired a lesser known company called Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) which had lent over ₹400 crore to NDTV founders. VPCL had lent the amount more than a decade ago in exchange for warrants that allowed it to acquire a stake of 29.18% in NDTV at any time.

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ndtv Adani open offer internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
palki sharma

Network18’s Palki Sharma to make a comeback with a new show?
4 hours ago

in10 etwork

IN10 Media Network completes eight years
2 days ago

TV Today

TV Today Network records revenue of Rs 212 crore in Q2
2 days ago