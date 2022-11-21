Adani Group’s Rs 493 crore open offer for NDTV starts tomorrow

Adani Group’s open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent shareholding in NDTV from the market will start on Tuesday. As per a BSE filing, the offer will close on December 5.
For the offer, a price band of Rs 294 per share has been fixed.
SEBI last week approved the proposed Rs 492.81-crore open offer.
The offer was made by Gautam Adani-led entities in August after they acquired a lesser known company called Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) which had lent over ₹400 crore to NDTV founders. VPCL had lent the amount more than a decade ago in exchange for warrants that allowed it to acquire a stake of 29.18% in NDTV at any time.
