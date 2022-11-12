Adani Group’s offer for buying 26% stake in NDTV open from Nov 22-Dec 5

Adani Group has said that its open offer to acquire 26% additional public shareholding in NDTV will be opened for subscription from November 22 to December 5, say media reports.

Earlier the timeline was October 17 to November 1.

The open offer is for acquisition of up to 16,762,530 fully paid-up equity shares, representing 26% of the voting share capital of NDTV, Adani Group has said in a letter submitted to SEBI.

In August, Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL, said it has exercised the rights to acquire 99.5% of the equity shares of RRPR Holding Private Limited.

As reported earlier, VCPL intends to acquire up to 16,762,530 fully paid-up Equity Shares, constituting 26% of the Voting Share Capital, at a price of Rs 294 per Offer Share aggregating to a total consideration of up to Rs 492.8 crore.

