Ad volume for Hospital category grew 11% in Jan-Aug’21: TAM AdEx

As per the data, Indira Infertility & Test Tube Baby Centre was the top advertiser in the category on TV

During the Jan-August’21 (August 24) period, the Hospital/Clinic category saw a rise of 11% in ad volumes on TV over the same period in 2020, according to the TAM adex report on the category across media. While the category ad space in print grew by 17% during the same period, the advertising on Radio grew by 72%. Digital on the other hand witnessed 2.5 Times growth during Jan- Aug’21 compared to Jan-Aug’20.

On TV, Indira Infertility and Test Tube Baby Centre was the top advertiser of the category, and its brand Indira IVF topped among the brands in Jan- Aug’21. Meanwhile, the top ten advertisers and brands both added a 49% share of ad volumes. Additionally, Owaisi Hospital & Research Centre was the top new brand followed by Vayro Research & Skin Care Clinic during the same period. Also over 350 new brands appeared for Hospital/Clinics category during Jan- Aug'21.

Meanwhile, the News genre was on top with 70% of the category’s ad volumes followed by GEC with a 10% share and the top three channel genres grabbed 89% of ad volumes for Hospital/Clinics category during Jan-24th Aug'21.

On print too, Indira Infertility & Test Tube Baby Centre was the top advertiser and its brand Indira IVF topped among the brands during Jan-24th Aug’21. While the top ten advertisers and brands added 17% and 16% share of ad space respectively. Neelkanth IVF (Neelkanth Fertility) was the top new brand followed by Speciality Diagnostic Laboratories and over 7000 new brands appeared for Hospital/Clinics category during Jan- Aug'21.

Whereas on radio, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise was the top advertiser of the Hospital/Clinics category and Sudha Women & Fertility Hospital topped among the brands during Jan- Aug’21. The top ten advertisers and brands added 26% and 22% share of Ad Volumes respectively. Birth Right Hospital was the top new brand followed by Anil Neerukonda Hospital during Jan-Aug'21compared to Jan- Aug’20 and over 480 new brands appeared for Hospital/Clinics category during Jan- Aug'21.

On digital, GHV Advanced Care was the top advertiser of Hospital/Clinics category and its brand Pristyn Care topped among the brands during Jan- Aug’21 and the top ten advertisers and brands added 54% and 53% share of Ad Insertions respectively.

