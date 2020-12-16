ABP Network unveils new logo

The new identity is to better represent the fearlessness, dynamism, and thought-leadership of the channels in the industry and also to demonstrate the brand’s connection to the nation and its people

ABP Network today unveiled new logos for all its news channels – ABP News, ABP Ananda, ABP Majha, ABP Ganga, ABP Asmita, and ABP Sanjha, along with the logo of its digital platform, ABP Live, as a part of an ongoing evolution of the network. The new identity is designed to better represent the fearlessness, dynamism, and thought-leadership of the channels in the industry and also to demonstrate the brand’s connection to the nation and its people.

The intrinsic idea behind the change reflects on the potential of India’s unremitting growth story. On its path to greatness, India stands at a unique cusp of contradictions. While the hopes for a new India are defined by limitless aspirations and ambitions; at the same time, Indians are limited by societal beliefs, views, and values. On one hand, India is Limitless in potential with the world’s largest youth force, Limitless in possibilities as pioneers of frugal innovation, Limitless in capabilities with the most diverse range of cultural skill sets. But on the contrary, it is also limited by access and opportunity disparity.

For India to fast-track into a future defined by greatness - it needs a champion to challenge, lift, and breakthrough these predefined limitations. The solution for the same is an open and informed society ─ as only an open and informed society can make a limitless India.

The new logos of the channels, therefore, stand as a testimony to the network’s relentless pursuit of truth ‘beyond limits’ and serve as a symbol of the overarching vision of the network, of creating ‘an informed and open society’. With diverse expressions of each channel and a common vision of the network, this reinvigoration not only aims to increase ABP’s brand saliency but also exists as a long-term strategy and key differentiator of the brand.

From the logo to the mogo and even the placement of the bug, this new identity will ensure a sea change in the complete sensory experience of the viewers.

On the logo refresh announcement, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network said, “We are extremely excited to be initiating this change. The new logos of ABP Network’s news channels & digital platform better capture the passion and purpose of the network. Our new identity is a direct representation of our vision of fearless news reporting and our limitless ability to inspire people, spark imaginations, and enlighten minds. Our new logos stand as a testimony to our relentless pursuit of truth beyond limits. The new arrow in our refreshed logos breaks free from relatively static framework, to make itself better suited for the fast-evolving media landscape.”

The complete rebranding, including the new logo, has been conceptualized by Saffron Brand Consultants – an independent global brand consultancy based in Madrid, Spain. Saffron specializes in defining brand strategies with a special focus on experience design and innovation in order to build solid brand cultures. Saffron works with global companies and institutions across a wide range of sectors including professional services, banking, retail, fashion, luxury, telecommunications, education, places and not for profit. Some of their key work includes designing the brand identity or defining the brand strategies for Facebook, Youtube, Bankinter, Vueling, Volotea, Swiss Re, the city of London, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, Gulf Air, Siemens, Akzo Nobel, Fujitsu, and many more.

The word marks and taglines of the new logos have been developed by Prof. Fiona Ross, who has a long-standing relationship with ABP, having designed its first digital Bengali font (Linotype Bengali, now known as ABP Bengali) with Tim Holloway, first published in 1982 in its eponymous newspaper Ananda Bazar Patrika. In this reinvigoration, she has helped the scripts retain their diversity and yet work in harmony across the ABP Network – the entire project aligning with ABP’s continued insistence on maintaining the highest typographic standards for visual communication.

Elaborating on the transition, Jacob Benbunan, Co-founder & CEO, Saffron Brand Consultants said, "Working with Avinash Pandey and his team has been a truly memorable experience. We wanted to come up with something future fit for ABP Network. We were inspired by their inherent qualities of courage and limitlessness, and aimed to deliver a brand strategy and visual language that could be eloquent of the true vision of ABP.”