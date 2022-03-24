Abhay Ojha joins ZMCL as Chief Revenue Officer

Abhay Ojha, former President - Sales & Marketing at News Nation Network, has joined ZMCL as Chief Revenue Officer.

He has been in the media business for over 22 years and has handled several national-roles.

Under his leadership, the Network launched national news channel News Nation and two regional channels. He has played a critical role in the growth of News Nation Network making the network amongst one of the prominent names in the media industry. Over the years in the leadership position, he has proficiently delivered remarkable results in increasing revenue, expanding business, optimizing costs & creating ground-breaking events.

Ojha began his career with Aaj Tak (India Today Group) as a Management Trainee- Ad Sales which laid the strong foundation of Broadcast business understanding. He proved his mettle young by being the top achiever in Aaj Tak throughout. Ojha later moved to Network18, as Head - North India Sales for IBN7 (now News18 India) & IBN Lokmat. During his tenure he grew revenue multifold with a significant increase in the clientele.

