'4.5 crore families deprived of cable TV': AIDCF on broadcasters' move to stop signals

All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), India’s apex body for Digital Multi System Operators (MSOs), has criticised the "dictatorial" and "high-handed" attitudes of the big broadcasters who disconnected channel signals to the members of the federation. The move was taken in response to AIDCF members who didn't comply with the price hike by the broadcasters.

The broadcasters had notified cable operators, asking them to sign the Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0. The notice has been sent to AIDCF members who have decided not to raise channel pricing while the Kerala High Court is hearing a case related to the implementation of NTO 3.0.

The Secretary general of AIDCF, Manoj Chhangani, said “After giving a mere 48-hour notice to the platforms and inspite of the matter being sub-judice in various courts and some of the platforms requesting the broadcasters not to disconnect their channels in light of such proceedings, the broadcasters, Disney-Star, Sony and Zee have gone ahead and disconnected their channels on the cable TV platforms of the members of AIDCF. This action has resulted in depriving around 4,50,00,000 cable tv families across the country from being able to watch channels transmitted by these broadcasters.”

AIDCF said that Disney-Star, Sony and Zee disconnected services of their channels on its members as well as those of other cable tv platforms. "These cable tv platforms have not executed the revised RIOs with these broadcasters as a mark of protest against the unreasonable pricing by the broadcasters," said the statement.

The apex body of MSOs added that the proposed increase in prices by the broadcasters would be exorbitant and the increase in prices for the customers could be as high as 60%. This is despite the fact that in NT0 1 (year 2019) broadcasters had increased the prices of some of their Channels by 400%.

"On a national level, such a price increase would mean an incremental payout of Rs 5000 crore to Rs 8000 crore in a year from the consumers which would largely benefit the broadcasters. This steep increase is being fought by AIDCF in court along with a legal effort to get the channels restored at the prevailing prices for the benefit of the consumers," the federation added.

It alleged that various independent MSOs have also been disconnected by these broadcasters since most of the large and medium MSOs have refused to sign the RIOs with this increased price. "Further, the sector Regulator TRAI being aware of these disconnection notices has not taken any steps to ensure that Cable TV subscribers are not inconvenienced," AIDCF said.

