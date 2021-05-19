RED FM to promote hope with ‘Hausla High Rakh’ campaign

93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network today announced the campaign, ‘Hausla High Rakh’ with the aim of spreading hope and inspiration during this time when the entire nation is reeling under the second wave of Covid 19. The campaign focuses at keeping the spirits high of RED FM’s listeners by promoting positive content. Renowned cricketer, Suresh Raina and Bollywood’s leading music composer, Shekhar Ravjiani are the face of this campaign. RJ Raunac from Delhi will lead the campaign across the network.

Suresh Raina and Shekhar Ravjiani are well-known personalities across the country. Suresh Raina has come on-board to share stories of hope. As he is an idol to millions, his ‘Hope Updates’ will reach out to people across the country through RED FM’s network. Shekhar Ravjiani will be connecting with the ‘Hausla Heroes’ from various parts of the country. These people have gone out of their way to spread hope during these trying times. ‘Hausla High Rakh’ unfolds with a special anthem sung by Shekhar Ravjiani that aims at lifting the spirits of the people. The anthem also features Suresh Raina.

Commenting on the campaign, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “With the world battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic for some time now, it is important that we also promote the acts of kindness, positivity and encourage people to keep their hopes intact. RED FM’s ‘Hausla High Rakh’ is a humble step to showcase some of the positive stories from the society.It is aimed at giving people a sense of resilience and positivity, even as the dark clouds of Covid-19 continue to hover around.”

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Raina, said, “Hope has kept my family and loved ones intact during the last one year. While the medical fraternity and front line workers are doing their best to help us get through this phase, it is important that as a community we help them by keeping our hopes alive and believing in them. I am glad to be a part of this campaign that aims to spread positivity and hope for people across the country.”

Talking about his association, Shekahar Ravjiani, said, “As citizens, it is important that we take care of each other during this time. We all have been tirelessly working towards keeping our loved ones safe and sending out a message of hope to those who are facing difficulties. I am looking forward to bring to you the stories of people who have fought hard and have done some incredible work during the ongoing pandemic. Their stories gives me a hope for a better tomorrow.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)