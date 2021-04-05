RED FM launches Sports Podcast ‘Guts, Glory, Gumption’

A series of 30 podcasts unfolding over a span of 30 days will have stories of underdogs, like Deepika Kumari, Robin Singh, Shrey Kadian and many more

93.5 RED FM today announced the launch of a new podcast, ‘Guts, Glory, Gumption’- The Voice of Indian Sports with NDTV's Deputy Editor, Rica Roy. A series of 30 podcasts unfolding over a span of 30 days will have stories of underdogs, like Deepika Kumari, Robin Singh, Shrey Kadian and many more.

The podcast celebrates the trailblazing champions of Indian sports. Listen to these extraordinary individuals talk about their struggles, sacrifices and triumphs starting today. The podcasts are available on RED FM India App. Also available on Jio Saavn, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Gaana App.

Speaking on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “We see a lot of success stories in sports with athletes doing brilliantly and earning a name for themselves. However, it is the stories of sportsmen turning around failure into a success that has the real flavour and something one can take inspiration from. ‘Guts, Glory, Gumption – The Voice of Indian Sports with Rica Roy is an attempt by RED FM Podcasts to get you to know some great moments from the world of sports through sportspersons and athletes. Some of them are preparing for the Tokyo Olympics this year and filled to the brim with incredible stories of sacrifice, hard work and determination. It is a must listen. ”

Indian Sports has had a huge setback due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sportspeople have been hit hard by inactivity during the months of lockdown. This podcast series captures their comeback journeys.

