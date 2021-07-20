RED FM announces horror-thriller show 'The Audio Film Project’ with Vikram Bhatt

The show is scheduled for launch on 26th July 2021

Updated: Jul 20, 2021 1:19 PM
The Audio Film Project

93.5 RED FM today announced ‘The Audio Film Project’ starting 26th July 2021. The show will have Bollywood director, Vikhram Bhatt narrating high intensity horror and thriller stories on air to give listeners a never-before experience in the form of audio films.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “Audio is a personalised form of storytelling, and the tradition is ingrained in India's fabric. It is also one of the most powerful content formats on radio. As a brand we have done multiple projects with the art of narration and received a lot of appreciation for the same. Now, we bring to you ‘The Audio Film Project’ with one of the stalwarts of the Hindi film industry, Vikram Bhatt. He has built a legacy of films in the space of horror and thrillers and our listeners are in for a lot of thrill and spine chilling content. We truly hope this is the beginning of an evolution of new formats being experimented on FM radio and it's here to stay.”

Talking about the initiative, Vikram Bhatt, said, “Have you ever felt that the book was better than the movie? Have you ever felt more scared while hearing a ghost story than seeing one? I am certain you have and the reason is that imagination sees more than the eyes can ever see. I have now collaborated with RED FM for The Audio Film Project that aims at creating a unique experience for radio listeners. It focuses on storytelling and live narration that will give listeners an experience of stories vividly through the audio format.”

‘The Audio Film Project’ with Vikram Bhatt will be aired on RED FM every Monday- Saturday at 9 PM. Also available on RED FM India app and all leading podcast platforms.

