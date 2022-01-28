RAM Ratings Wk 49-Wk 52: Fever FM rules Mumbai, Delhi charts

RAM Ratings for Week 49’21-Week 52’21 is out with Fever FM maintaining the top position in Mumbai and Delhi. Big FM and Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata respectively. The four-week time period for the survey is between 28th November 2021 and 5th December 2021.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 16.6% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was on the second spot with a 15% share and Red FM took the third spot on the chart with a 13.5% share. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 23.4% listenership share. Radio Mirchi took the second spot with 14.3% share. Red FM took the third spot on the chart with a 11.6% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took the lead with a 31% listenership share. Radio City stood second at 25.7% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 15.4% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the listenership chart with a 26.4% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.1% share. Fever FM came next with a 13.6% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

