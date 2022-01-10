RAM Ratings Wk 46'21 - Wk 49'21: Fever FM ahead in Mumbai, Delhi again

Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts from Week 46 to Week 49 of 2021. Like the previous period, Radio Mirchi topped in Kolkata. Big FM again emerged on top. The four-week time period for the survey is between 7th Nov – 4th Dec.

With over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12 in Mumbai, Fever FM led the list with a 16.3% share. Radio Mirchi came next with a share of 16.%, and Red FM came on third with 13.4%. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 23.2% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 14.3.% share and Red FM took came next on the chart with a 11.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Big FM topped taking the biggest share at 30.3%. Radio City stood second at 27.3% and Radio Mirchi took the third spot with a 14.2% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with 26.5% and Big FM was on the second spot with a 23.9% share. Fever FM was on third with a 13.5% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)