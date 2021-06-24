RAM Ratings Wk 17’21-Wk 20’21: Fever FM stays on top in Mumbai, Delhi

RAM Ratings for Week 17 to Week 20 places Fever FM at the top of Mumbai and Delhi charts yet again. BIG FM took the top spot in Bangalore while Mirchi led in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 18th April and 15 May 2021.

With over 12.2 million listeners above age 12, Mumbai witnessed Fever FM leading with a 17.7% share. BIG FM came next with a share of 14.4%, and Mirchi claimed the third spot with 13.6%. The three saw a slight uptick from the period before. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 20% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 14.8% share and Red FM took came next on the chart with a 13.5% share. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took a 26.4% share. Radio City stood second at 26.1% and Fever FM was at third with a 14.6% share. Listenership peaked between 8 am and 9 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with a 26.4% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.8% share. Red FM saw a slight uptick with a 15.3% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Kolkata market saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening at out of home increased in Kolkata markets.

