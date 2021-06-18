RAM Ratings Wk 16’21-Wk 19’21: Fever FM maintains top spot in Mumbai, Delhi

RAM Ratings for Week 16’21-Week 19’21 is out with Fever FM leading in Mumbai and in Delhi. Big FM topped in Bangalore and Mirchi led in Kolkata. The four-week time period for the survey is between 11th April 2021 and 8th May 2021.

Mumbai, which has over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, saw Fever FM leading with a 17.6% share. BIG FM came next with a share of 14.3% and Mirchi claimed the third spot with 13.6%. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 20.1% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 14.8% share and Red FM took came next on the chart with a 13.8% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM saw a modest rise in listenership with a 26.4% share. Radio City stood second at 26.2% and Fever FM was at third with a 14.6% share. Listenership peaked between 8 am and 9 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the listenership chart with a 26.7% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 25% share. Red FM saw a slight uptick with a 14.9% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Bangalore and Kolkata markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening at out of home increased in Kolkata markets.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)