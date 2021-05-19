RAM Ratings Wk 12-15 ’21: Fever FM tops in Mumbai, Delhi

RAM Ratings for Week 12’21-Week 15’21 is out with Fever FM staying on top of the charts in Mumbai and in Delhi. Big FM and Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata respectively. The four-week time period for the survey is between 14th March 2021 and 10th April 2021.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 17.2% share. BIG FM came next with a share of 14.5% and Radio City claimed the third spot with 13.7%. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 20.9% listenership share. Red FM was on the second spot with a 13.6% share and Mirchi took the third spot on the chart with a 13.32% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took the lead with a 26.1% listenership share. Radio City stood second at 25.4% and Fever FM was at third with a 15.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the listenership chart with a 27.2% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 25% share. Red FM came next with a 14.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Kolkata market saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening at out of home increased in Bangalore market.

