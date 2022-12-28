RAM Ratings Week 44'22 - 47'22: Fever FM maintains top spot in Mumbai and Delhi

According to RAM Ratings for Week 42'22 - 45'22 (between October 16th and November 12th ), Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata.

In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to top the charts with an 18.2% share as Radio Mirchi trailed in the second spot with 16.1%. Red FM took the third spot with a slight dip at 15.2%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 22% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.4% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.4% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 32.1% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.6% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.

Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 28.1% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 23.8%. Fever FM had a 14.1%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.