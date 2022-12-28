RAM Ratings Week 44'22 - 47'22: Fever FM maintains top spot in Mumbai and Delhi
In Kolkata and Bangalore, Radio Mirchi and BIG FM topped the charts respectively
According to RAM Ratings for Week 44'22 - 47'22 (between 30th Oct'22 and 26th Nov'22), Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to stay on top with 18% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was in the second spot with 16.3%. Red FM took the third spot with a slight dip at 15.2%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM peaked with a 21.7% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.5% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.5% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 32.2% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 14.5% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 27.9% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 24.1%. Fever FM had a 14.3%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am
Ram Ratings Week 42'22-45'22: Fever FM reigns on Mumbai, Delhi airwaves
BIG FM stayed steady on top of the Bangalore charts and Radio Mirchi on Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 8:30 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 42'22 - 45'22 (between October 16th and November 12th ), Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to top the charts with an 18.2% share as Radio Mirchi trailed in the second spot with 16.1%. Red FM took the third spot with a slight dip at 15.2%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 22% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.4% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.4% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 32.1% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.6% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 28.1% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 23.8%. Fever FM had a 14.1%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
MIB declares 24 community radio stations to act as nodal points
As per MIB, these stations will lead in the dissemination of information relating to the community radio movement in India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 8:09 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has declared 24 community radio stations as Lead Community Radio Stations.
MIB stated that these stations will act as the nodal point in the region for the dissemination of information relating to the community radio movement in India.
They will also identify and create a data bank with basic information on the potential aspirants for the CRS in the region, which may be shared with MIB for its outreach programmes. These stations will provide hand-holding to community radio aspirant organizations in the region, and support them with necessary information.
The stations will also be required to set up a standing help desk facility to facilitate organizations with a helpline mobile/phone number, which may be publicized on their website and other platforms.
RAM Ratings Week 41'22 - 44'22: Fever FM on top in Mumbai and Delhi
Big FM led in Bangalore whereas Radio Mirchi maintained top spot in Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 41'22 - 44'22 (between October 9th and November 5th ), Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to top the charts as erstwhile leader Radio Mirchi trailed in the second spot. Fever gained 18.2% share. Mirchi had 16.1%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.3%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 22% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.4% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 31.9% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.7% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.3% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 28.4% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 23.7%. Fever FM had a 13.8%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
RAM Ratings Week 40'22 - 43'22: Fever FM leads in Mumbai, Delhi
Radio Mirchi stayed ahead in Kolkata while Big FM topped in Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 30, 2022 7:57 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 40'22 - 43'22 (between October 2nd and October 29th ), Fever FM maintained its top spots in Mumbai and Delhi charts. In Bangalore and Kolkata, BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led respectively.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to top the charts as erstwhile leader Radio Mirchi trailed on the second spot. Fever gained 18.1% share. Mirchi had 15.7%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.6%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 22% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.3% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 31.5% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.8% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 27.7% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24%. Fever FM had a 14.1%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
RAM Ratings Week 39'22 - 42'22: Fever FM reigns supreme in Mumbai, Delhi
Radio Mirchi trounced the competition in Kolkata while Big FM stayed ahead in Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 25, 2022 7:47 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 39'22 - 42'22 (between Sep 25th and October 22nd ), Radio Mirchi has Mumbai and Kolkata charts, while Fever FM ruled in Delhi and Big FM in Bangalore.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM toppled Radio Mirchi again on the charts, gaining a 17.7% market share. Mirchi was relegated to the second position with 16.3%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.6%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 21.8% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.2% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.3% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 31% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.9% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.3% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 27.8% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.3%. Fever FM had a 13.7%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
RAM Ratings Week 38'22 - 41'22: Fever FM stays on top in Mumbai and Delhi
BIG FM reigned in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 18, 2022 1:39 PM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 38'22 - 41'22 (between Sep 18th and October 15th) , Radio Mirchi topped Kolkata charts, while Fever FM ruled in Mumbai and Delhi; Big FM stayed ahead of rivals in Bangalore.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped the charts, gaining 17.6% market share. Radio Mirchi was still in second position with 16.6%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.4%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 21.7% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.4% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 31% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.8% share. The third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.4%. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 28.2% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.7%. Fever FM had a 13.7%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
ENIL buys stake in music e-learning platform Spardha
The company said that the partnership signals its interest in strategic investments to build shareholder value in the long term
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 16, 2022 9:19 AM | 2 min read
Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), which operates the FM radio channel Mirchi, has acquired a significant minority stake in music e-learning startup Spardha. This is ENIL’s first external investment. The company said that this partnership signals its interest in strategic investments to build shareholder value in the long term. Also, this would make Mirchi’s own digital transformation as a mobile-first entertainment brand.
Spardha, founded in 2020, caters to individuals with specific learning demands and addresses problems in music education. The music e-learning startup offers various courses for all age groups by curating an extensive curriculum and onboarding certified trainers for students.
Speaking about the investment, ENIL CEO Yatish Mehrishi, was quoted by media reports saying that the company is keen to explore a number of new areas and e-learning was one such space. “Over the past two decades, Mirchi has become synonymous with best-in-class music and entertainment. Even as we transform into a mobile-first entertainment brand and are busy building out our Mirchi Plus app engine, we are keen to explore a number of new areas. We can build those in-house, or we can invest outside. E-learning was one such space, that we were interested in building from a D2C standpoint, but it was best that we invest in a sector leader like Spardha, rather than build inside ENIL”, Mehrishi said.
Spardha founder-director & CEO Saurabh Srivastav expressed happiness over the partnership with Mirchi and said that Mirchi’s strong presence in the markets will help Spardha optimise its branding & marketing strategies to penetrate deeper into those international markets at a faster pace. “I feel thrilled about this new partnership with ENIL. We at Spardha strongly believe that there are multiple opportunities where Spardha & Mirchi can collaborate in the common interest of helping Spardha grow faster & improve its brand visibility in the market”, Srivastav said.
“Spardha looks to gain from Mirchi’s prowess in building strong consumer-facing brands, its deep engagement with the film & music industry as well as its ad-revenue and B2B sales ecosystem. On behalf of team Spardha, I would like to thank ENIL management for their investment in Spardha. Looking forward to an exciting & successful partnership with Mirchi”, Srivastav further added.
