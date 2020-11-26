RAM Ratings Week 39-42: Fever FM tops in Mumbai and Delhi

Fever FM topped the charts for the largest listenership share in Mumbai and Delhi in Week 39-42 of RAM Ratings. Radio City gained the most in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 20th Sep'20 - 17th Oct'20.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 16.8% share. Radio City came second with a 14% share. Big FM came third with 13.1%. Listenership peaked at 11:00 am - 12:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 95.3% (ALL) 91.6% (Other than Home).

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 22.5% listenership share. Red FM stood second at 12.2% and Radio City at third with an 11.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 97.2% (ALL) 89.7% (Other than Home).

In a universe of 5.3 million listeners, Radio City held the lead with a 25.3% share in Bangalore. Big FM came second with 23.3% and Fever FM stood at third position with 15.7%. Listenership peaked between 8 am and 9 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 89.6% (ALL) 91.5% (Other than Home).

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 27.6% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 26.3% share and Red FM with a 15.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 78.9% (ALL) 98.3% (Other than Home).

Mumbai and Kolkata markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening at out of home increased in Bangalore and Mumbai markets.