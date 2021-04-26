Radio City launches ‘Plasma Helpline’ initiative in Delhi

While India is grappling under the cusp of the second wave of the pandemic, various brands have been actively engaging in assisting those in need. Keeping up with its legacy to help the deprived, Radio City has launched the ‘Plasma Helpline’ initiative in Delhi. Through this initiative, the brand aims to connect COVID-19 patients and their families with plasma donors. Radio City RJs are sharing credible information and leads with their audience who are in dire need of plasma across the Delhi-NCR region round the clock. Along with this, RJs are encouraging people who have battled and recovered from this fatal disease to come forward and help their fellow citizens. People around the Delhi-NCR region can WhatsApp their plasma requirements on +91 8454911911 and the team will assist with the relevant information.

Sharing his thoughts on this initiative, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Offer, Radio City said, “It is rather unfortunate to see the current situation in the country. As a brand and more importantly as a media platform, it is our responsibility to use our voice to the fullest in helping our fellow civilians. With the power of radio, we want to help as many people as we can. Hence, with Plasma Helpline we urge Delhiites to come forward and help fellow citizens. Radio City has always lent a helping hand for the betterment of the city and its citizens. We hope and pray that we all come out victorious of this horrific situation and urge all our listeners to stay safe and take all the necessary precautions.”

While connecting plasma donors with COVID-19 patients remains the key aim of the initiative, Radio City RJs are making public service announcements about the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, and food delivery services for COVID-19 affected patients and their families. These announcements are free of cost. As a token of gratitude, RJs will share a special mention of the people who come forward and help. So far, Delhiites are making optimum use of the helpline number that is connecting the probable recipients with the donors. Radio City is amplifying this message across its social media handles urging digizens for their support, the activity is witnessing response from various celebrities like Jaspinder Narula, Aman Trikha, Balraj Sehgal, Jyotika Tangri, etc., are also promoting the campaign on their social media pages. Staying true to its brand philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Positivity, Radio City with initiatives like these is trying to help the city and citizens in the best possible manner.

