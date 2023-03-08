‘Private radio broadcasters must be permitted to broadcast news, if not current affairs’
Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, shares why the radio industry needs government support, the sector’s performance in 2023, radio ad revenue and much more
Radio constitutes a small but significant part of the media and entertainment industry and despite facing several stumbling blocks, as a medium, it continues to be impactful, said Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, during a conversation with e4m.
Narayanan also explained how measures by the government to support the industry is the need of the hour. She also spoke on the sector’s performance in 2023 so far and shared many other insights.
Excerpts:
What changes would you like to see in the radio industry?
Despite facing certain stumbling blocks, radio as a medium continues to be impactful. Private radio operators still remain prohibited from broadcasting news and current affairs. Furthermore, high license fees restrict new players to enter the radio industry and create complexities to run the business by increasing operational costs. As a radio evangelist who believes in the tremendous possibilities of radio, I hope the norms are eased.
Relaxation in the licensing fees is essentially important to allow more players to enter the industry. Also, deregulation in the radio sector is vital to be even more experimental with content on radio. We need to create more flexibility in the industry by providing more opportunities for new players and hopefully, it will positively impact the overall growth of the radio sector.
How will the commercial broadcasting sector evolve when new norms about broadcasting news and current affairs are introduced in the radio industry?
Unequivocally, 20% of the content broadcast on the radio is local. Talking specifically in the discourse of Red FM, around 80-90% of our content is hyper-local. It is our indispensable pillar. Coming to news and current affairs, broadcasting AIR news is allowed to private broadcasters, but at a certain fee, which does not create much impact. Publishing AIR news, following Prasar Bharati’s guidelines, brings not enough value to private FMs. Also, it does not create differentiation among the radio players in the market. Private broadcasters must be allowed to get the news from other news agencies like ANI, Reuters and PTI to share the news content with the listeners. Also, to build the control mechanism, policymakers must focus on the broadcast code of news, and an organisation should be penalised in case of violating that code of conduct.
While we are at it, I would also like to highlight a key differentiation between news and current affairs. Private broadcasters must be permitted to broadcast news if not current affairs. News can be observed objectively whereas current affairs with their more inclined approach toward discussions and debates are subjective. Our aim should be to inform and educate the audience by disseminating more factual and researched content to the listeners.
Has Red FM achieved pre-Covid advertising volume?
We are back to our pre-Covid levels but after a stagnant period of struggle. The recovery has been through FTC businesses, various on-ground events, and digital properties as well. It is because of Red FM’s 360-degree approach with various verticals that we have been able to add to the growth fund. Moreover, the volumes are back, but the issue is the pricing. Advertisers brought down their ads. It has been difficult to bring back the value proposition. The biggest concern with the radio industry remains that we are in a dire need of a measurement system. If we look broadly at the other mediums, we see that television has a TRP rating, newspapers have IRS, but radio rating is based on IRS, which is readership. These facts don’t add up well for the radio industry.
How does the global economic slowdown affect the radio business?
I believe whenever a recession hits the first thing that gets cut down is the advertising budget. Since radio depends largely on an advertising revenue model, it definitely makes an impact. This is where our 360-degree approach becomes our parachute, with activations, digital, and RJs becoming content creators and influencers, we are able to make do.
We are creating boutique festivals, whether it is South Side Story or our upcoming music festival Swag Fest. We are focusing on ensuring that businesses are not run unilaterally but with more partnerships. We pool in strengths to create joint IPs to make them larger than life.
MIB has sought authority recommendations on issues such as removing the linkage to a non-refundable one-time entry fee (NOTEF) in the formula for an annual fee and extending the existing FM license period of 15 years by three years. How this is going to impact the radio industry?
If the licence fee is based on revenue sharing then it will significantly boost the industry. This way it will be based on the revenue we are making, which a lot of other radio stations are struggling with, and maybe for larger groups like us, the scale works. When some markets are not doing well, it compensates for other markets which are doing extremely well.
The moment you delink it with the NOTEF what will then happen is the basis of the revenue if you're paying an X percentage share, it makes it a lot easier to breathe to facilitate operational work and allows more ease of work. The other recommendation that has come to us because of Covid and two years completely lost is if the license period could be extended by three years. In this case, the industry will get a boost and there won't be too many players who may want to pack up and go, but probably more players who would want to come in and invest in the radio industry. This return will be a good step toward the overall growth of the industry.
The union government has recently announced the FM auction. Is Red FM participating in the recent auctions?
Red FM is one of the leading players in the radio industry. With 69 stations we are present across the country. We believe the current business needs to stabilize itself before we move to take on new responsibilities. Therefore, if need be, there are some newer towns that we will consider spreading our footprint towards. As I’m of the opinion that growth is outside the metros, which is why it will be a welcome change to have auctions and participate.
Do we expect a further increase in the revenue share in the radio industry in 2023?
The amount that you mentioned will surely increase. We really need to work on increasing the ad pie to come into a much more competitive space. The radio industry needs to reach a point that it hasn't reached in the last two decades. Therefore we need to have easier regulation of more players, more frequencies, and more variety of content in terms of news and current affairs to be allowed as well. This will further increase the revenue share for the radio industry in the upcoming years.
What are RED FM’s plans for this year?
Our focus has always been on inclusion and diversity. It’s not about one size fits all. We are working more towards building communities like Swag Fest, which is a Punjabi-Rap-Hip-Hop Music Festival. Then there is South Side Story, which is about South Indian Music, and is a bigger platform in markets outside of South. The content being disseminated on radio platforms has changed over the last few years. We have come a long way from playing 100% Bollywood music to supporting indie artists by playing 40% independent music on the radio. The medium empowers. It is live. Since, the airwaves are always reachable, when all else fails radio thrives. For instance, in Bombay when the flood happened or when a flood or cyclone happened in the east, the radio worked at the front covering all the stories. The medium which has survived the onslaught of television, digital, and changing technology, will remain unaffected always. It only seeks a more enabling approach by the policymakers to reach its highest potential.
Radio ad revenue up by 11% in Sep quarter to Rs 385.86 crore: TRAI
As of 30th September 2022, there have been 388 operational private FM radio channels in 113 cities run by 36 private FM radio operators, according to data reported to TRAI
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 5:21 PM | 1 min read
According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Performance Indicators Report for the Quarter ending September 2022, radio advertisement revenue grew 11% to Rs 385.86 crore as against Rs 345.12 crore of 388 private FM radio channels for the previous quarter ended on the 30th June 2022.
The advertising revenue for the 31st March 2022 quarter was Rs 362.63 crore and for 31st December 2021 was Rs 421.74 crore.
Apart from the radio channels operated by All India Radio, there are 388 operational private FM Radio channels in 113 cities run by 36 private FM Radio operators.
According to the report, as of 30th September 2022, 374 Community Radio stations are operational as compared to 366 for the quarter ended 31st June 2022.
ENIL posts 20% consolidated revenue growth YoY
The growth has been led by strong growth in non-FCT revenues, the company has said
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 10:11 AM | 1 min read
Entertainment Network (ENIL IN) has reported rebased consolidated revenue growth of 19.7% YoY, up 14.6% QoQ, but down 15.9% against Q3FY20 (pre-COVID level).
The growth has been led by strong growth in non-FCT revenues (up 55% YoY) along with radio business’s growth by 8% YoY.
Traditional media continued to face headwinds leading to radio volume growth deceleration but despite that, volumes grew 15.8% YoY.
ENIL has reported a rebased consolidated profit of Rs 7.3 crore, down 29.2% YoY (up 9x QoQ; down 26% versus pre-pandemic).
RAM Ratings Week 49 '22 - 52 '22: Fever FM tops charts in Mumbai and Delhi
BIG FM topped in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 8:37 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 49 '22 - 52 '22 (between 4th December and 31st December 2022), Fever FM maintained its top spot in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi also held on to their leading positions in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to stay on top with an 18.3% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was in the second spot with 16.3%. Red FM took the third spot at 15.7%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM peaked with a 21.8% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.7% share. Punjabi Fever ranked third with a 13.3% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, with 5.5 million listeners, BIG FM took the led with a 32.5% share
Big FM took the lead in Bangalore with a 32.4% listenership share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28.2% share. At the third spot was taken by Radio Mirchi 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 28% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 23.9%. Fever FM had a 14.4%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
News broadcast licence, govt ads: Listening in to radio sector’s expectations from Budget
Rationalisation of GST structure, relief in import duty on broadcast equipment are some of the other demands
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jan 31, 2023 9:10 AM | 4 min read
The year 2022 was the year of recovery for all industries after facing multiple waves of Covid. As we enter 2023, all sectors, including the media, are expecting some relief measures in the upcoming Union Budget to boost their revenue. We spoke to senior leaders in the radio industry to understand what they are looking forward to. Take a look at what they shared.
Rationalisation of GST structure
Industries across sectors are skeptical about the complex GST structure that came into force a few years back. Radio industry too expects rationalisation of the tax.
According to Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, “The radio sector has been experiencing a steady economic recovery post Covid. With the Budget for 2023 to be announced soon and the Finance Minister laying the foundation of India’s economic growth revenue, the radio sector has certain expectations for the same. One of the most important expectations is re-examination and rationalization of GST. This rationalisation can help the radio industry generate higher revenue and focus on a stronger growth trajectory.”
Advertising support from government
Industries across sectors have been witnessing stagnancy in business for the last couple of years. They all are looking at the government for some support in the form of advertising.
Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Radio has always been loved by the advertising industry for a multitude of reasons. The R in the radio stands for the recall value. It has been and will be the first preference for advertisers even in the upcoming years. This is because radio presents content wrapped in creativity that stays with the listeners for a longer period as compared to other mediums. However, all the benefits fall flat on the face if not supported by the required policies by the government.”
“The radio industry is in dire need of opportunities that are equivalent to other industries, especially in terms of advertising support from the government. Radio has the last-mile reach. It possesses the potential of assisting through natural calamities and much more. Despite the many strengths of radio, the government expenditure on the medium has remained stagnant in recent years and advertising rates have been the same as well,” she shared.
Integration of technology to bolster audience base
Talking about technology integration and media advancement across undeveloped areas, Kukian said, “Additionally, we hope that the government draws attention to the integration of technology and digitization across hinterlands as it will help strengthen the radio & media industry in bolstering the audience base. Leveraging this reach, the radio industry can continue to be one of the most preferred media of communication and offer relevant information across the length and breadth of the nation.”
Talking further about technological development and licence issues in the radio industry, Narayanan said, “We seek allowance in terms of networking, resolving music royalty concerns, and creating an IT policy for streaming digital content. Moreover, relief in terms of investing in the licencing or OTEF at lower infrastructural costs to create original content is expected to be a game changer for the radio industry. With the amended policies and support, the radio industry will continue to be a medium for the masses that uplifts other industries along with it.”
She further asked the government to boost radio infrastructure and create policies that assist in the expansion of the industry into newer markets.
“The radio industry has the potential to thrive if abetted with a level-playing field, especially when it comes to operating in the digital ecosystem. This can be achieved by allowing news and current affairs on radio. This can further encourage more players to join the ecosystem and make it less monopolistic,” she explained.
Promotion of Atmanirbhar Bharat
Talking about the import of equipment used in the radio industry, Rahul J Namjoshi, Chief Executive Officer, My FM Radio, Dainik Bhaskar Group, said, “Import duty on transmitters and broadcasting equipment should be exempted as these equipment are not manufactured in India and we are dependent on imports only.”
He added that in indigenous manufacturers should be encouraged.
Licensing Private FM Radio
Furthermore, bringing up the topic of focusing more the license private FM Radio, Abhay Ojha, CBO Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, “Private FM Radio should be given news Broadcasting license for the overall growth of the media.”
Echoing the idea, Kukain, said, “While the recently announced new radio phase III guidelines will boost the radio industry, we believe that the government should also provide an extension on the licence period and streamline the annual licence fees.”
RAM Ratings Week 48 '22 - 51 '22: Fever FM tops charts in Mumbai and Delhi
BIG FM led in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata between 27th Nov and 24th Dec'22
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 3:52 PM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 48 '22 - 51 '22 (between 27th Nov and 24th Dec'22), Fever FM topped in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi took lead in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to stay on top with an 18.3% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was in the second spot with 16.4%. Red FM took the third spot at 15.7%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM peaked with a 22% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.5% share. Punjabi Fever ranked third with a 13.3% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
Big FM took the lead in Bangalore with a 32.4% listenership share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28.2% share. At the third spot was taken by Radio Mirchi 13.4% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 28.1% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 23.8%. Fever FM had a 14.7%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
Radio City records 64% EBITDA growth for Q3
The 9M FY23 top line stood at Rs 147.5 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 11:15 AM | 1 min read
Music Broadcast Limited (MBL)’s Radio City has reported 64% growth in EBITDA for Q3 of FY23.
The 9M FY23 top line stood at Rs 147.5 crore, a 20% growth YoY.
The company also maintained a strong Position with 19% volume market share.
Commenting on the results, Shailesh Gupta, Director said, “We are pleased to report healthy growth in EBITDA QoQ, with margins improving to 26.6% in Q3 FY 2023 compared to 18.3% in Q2 FY 2023. As per a recent research report – 8 in 10 are listening to Radio in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, which being our key growth market, gives a reason to be optimistic about the effectiveness and growth of our medium. In terms of market share, we stand at 19% as against 18% last quarter and having established a strong omni-channel presence we are in a good spot to leverage our deep networks and relationships and offer maximum value to our customers.”
Meet the radio leaders making waves
Today, we look at the chiefs of ad sales and revenue departments of the country’s leading radio platforms who have been skippering the industry through its many challenges
By Imran Fazal | Jan 24, 2023 8:43 AM | 3 min read
Radio is a key pillar of traditional media for marketers. The medium is peerless when it comes to the ROI it delivers. While radio advertising took a hit in the recent pandemic years, the medium has persevered through the challenges and ad spends has increased on radio by 36%, according to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report (PMAR) 2022.
Despite the many obits written in its name, the medium shows no signs of giving up. The resilience of the medium can also be attributed to the fine stewardship of the leaders of the radio industry. Today, we look at the chiefs of ad sales and revenue departments of the country’s leading radio platforms who have been skippering the industry through its many challenges.
Radio Mirchi
Preeti Nihalani
Chief Operating Officer, ENIL
"We have been leaders in the radio industry, both in terms of listenership and revenue. In the last 12 years, we’ve been experimenting beyond radio by introducing new elements like music awards, events, social/digital properties, and now audio stories. Today, one-third of our revenue is generated from non-radio streams. In the coming years, we see nearly half of our business coming from ‘Solutions Sales’. With fast paced adoption of digital portfolio of ours (Mirchi Plus, M-Ping, Digital Content Solutions, and so on), we see that nearly 25% of our revenue will come from digital business.”
Red FM
Nisha Narayanan
COO & Director, RED FM & Magic FM
"We have grown to become one of the largest private FM networks with 69 stations across 67 cities with one of the highest listenership. We are not just a radio station but a holistic entertainment brand offering 360 degree solutions for our advertising patrons with activations, IPs, on-ground events, podcasts, digital audio-video production, and social media amplification.”
Key individual
Renuka Iyer
CRO
Big FM
Pratanu Mohanty
Head - Revenue Maximization, Traffic and Administration
Pratanu Mohanty joined BIG FM 6 years ago, and prior to that, he was associated with Star TV, JLL (Accenture, Mumbai) and other Industrial Process Automation profiles. He has a degree in B.E Electrical and PG Diploma in Data Science. His expertise includes enablement of using Tech Simplifying processes, identification, and implementation of work flows to connect multiple departments in order to build effective collaboration.
Big FM is part of Reliance Broadcast, and has over 58 radio stations across India
Hello FM
Ramesh SK
CEO, Hello FM
Ramesh SK (Remy) was elevated to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Hello FM in 2021. As one of its founding members, he has been the singular architect of the brand’s culture, character, and content. For the last sixteen years, he has been spearheading the creation and curation of the network’s programming over its many phases of evolution and growth.
Hello FM is owned by Malar Publications, which also owns Thanthi TV and Daily Thanthi
It was first started in 2006 at Chennai, and Coimbatore
