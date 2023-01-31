News broadcast licence, govt ads: Listening in to radio sector’s expectations from Budget
Rationalisation of GST structure, relief in import duty on broadcast equipment are some of the other demands
The year 2022 was the year of recovery for all industries after facing multiple waves of Covid. As we enter 2023, all sectors, including the media, are expecting some relief measures in the upcoming Union Budget to boost their revenue. We spoke to senior leaders in the radio industry to understand what they are looking forward to. Take a look at what they shared.
Rationalisation of GST structure
Industries across sectors are skeptical about the complex GST structure that came into force a few years back. Radio industry too expects rationalisation of the tax.
According to Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, “The radio sector has been experiencing a steady economic recovery post Covid. With the Budget for 2023 to be announced soon and the Finance Minister laying the foundation of India’s economic growth revenue, the radio sector has certain expectations for the same. One of the most important expectations is re-examination and rationalization of GST. This rationalisation can help the radio industry generate higher revenue and focus on a stronger growth trajectory.”
Advertising support from government
Industries across sectors have been witnessing stagnancy in business for the last couple of years. They all are looking at the government for some support in the form of advertising.
Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Radio has always been loved by the advertising industry for a multitude of reasons. The R in the radio stands for the recall value. It has been and will be the first preference for advertisers even in the upcoming years. This is because radio presents content wrapped in creativity that stays with the listeners for a longer period as compared to other mediums. However, all the benefits fall flat on the face if not supported by the required policies by the government.”
“The radio industry is in dire need of opportunities that are equivalent to other industries, especially in terms of advertising support from the government. Radio has the last-mile reach. It possesses the potential of assisting through natural calamities and much more. Despite the many strengths of radio, the government expenditure on the medium has remained stagnant in recent years and advertising rates have been the same as well,” she shared.
Integration of technology to bolster audience base
Talking about technology integration and media advancement across undeveloped areas, Kukian said, “Additionally, we hope that the government draws attention to the integration of technology and digitization across hinterlands as it will help strengthen the radio & media industry in bolstering the audience base. Leveraging this reach, the radio industry can continue to be one of the most preferred media of communication and offer relevant information across the length and breadth of the nation.”
Talking further about technological development and licence issues in the radio industry, Narayanan said, “We seek allowance in terms of networking, resolving music royalty concerns, and creating an IT policy for streaming digital content. Moreover, relief in terms of investing in the licencing or OTEF at lower infrastructural costs to create original content is expected to be a game changer for the radio industry. With the amended policies and support, the radio industry will continue to be a medium for the masses that uplifts other industries along with it.”
She further asked the government to boost radio infrastructure and create policies that assist in the expansion of the industry into newer markets.
“The radio industry has the potential to thrive if abetted with a level-playing field, especially when it comes to operating in the digital ecosystem. This can be achieved by allowing news and current affairs on radio. This can further encourage more players to join the ecosystem and make it less monopolistic,” she explained.
Promotion of Atmanirbhar Bharat
Talking about the import of equipment used in the radio industry, Rahul J Namjoshi, Chief Executive Officer, My FM Radio, Dainik Bhaskar Group, said, “Import duty on transmitters and broadcasting equipment should be exempted as these equipment are not manufactured in India and we are dependent on imports only.”
He added that in indigenous manufacturers should be encouraged.
Licensing Private FM Radio
Furthermore, bringing up the topic of focusing more the license private FM Radio, Abhay Ojha, CBO Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, “Private FM Radio should be given news Broadcasting license for the overall growth of the media.”
Echoing the idea, Kukain, said, “While the recently announced new radio phase III guidelines will boost the radio industry, we believe that the government should also provide an extension on the licence period and streamline the annual licence fees.”
RAM Ratings Week 47 '22 - 50 '22: Fever FM ahead in Mumbai and Delhi
BIG FM led in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata between 20th Nov and 17th Dec'22
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 10:18 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 47'22 - 50'22 (between 20th Nov'22 and 17th Dec'22), Fever FM topped in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi took lead in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to stay on top with an 18.2% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was in the second spot with 16.3%. Red FM took the third spot at 15.6%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM peaked with a 21.8% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.6% share. Punjabi Fever ranked third with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
Big FM took the lead in Bangalore with a 32.2% listenership share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28.9% share. At the third spot was taken by Radio Mirchi 13.4% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 28.2% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 23.9%. Fever FM had a 14.7%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
8 out 10 people are listening to radio in Tier II & III markets
The findings are as per Toluna’s study across 30 markets
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 12:24 PM | 2 min read
Tier II and III markets are showing some enlightening trends for the radio medium, according to Toluna’s recent study across 30 Tier II and III markets, with a sample base of over 1200 respondents. The detailed interviews were conducted among FM radio listeners belonging to 18 to 50 years, who are a part of the Toluna panel across genders, socioeconomic classes and employment status. The data collection was conducted between 19th December, 2022, and 2nd January, 2023. Toluna covered markets in North and West, including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Bhopal, Surat, Ludhiana, Udaipur, and Aurangabad, amongst others.
The study highlights that FM listenership is quite high in these markets, as 80% of the respondents claim they listen to Radio. The listenership is higher amongst working professionals, where 9 out of 10 consume it. Amongst students, a lesser number (66%) tune to the radio as compared to housewives and working professionals. Another big revelation from the study is 33% of radio listeners ranked FM Radio as the preferred medium for daily entertainment, followed by video/music streaming apps.
The highlights of the study are:
1. 74% of radio listeners tune in more than three days every week. Radio listening is a part of a daily routine for around 1 out of every 4 in the decision-maker group.
2. 7 out of 10 radio listeners tune in to Radio for between 30 minutes to 2 hours every day.
3. Another important highlight 6 out 10 people consume Radio at Home
Adding to the insights, Dixit Chanana, Country Director, Toluna India, says “Our study on radio listenership in tier II and III shows some interesting data points. 33% of radio listeners ranked FM Radio as the most preferred medium of daily entertainment. This is consistent with the study that we did in 2020. Apart from consumption on the go, more than 60% consume radio at home. The way people consume Radio in these markets is amazing, and I am sure the Radio fraternity will be very happy to see such kind of findings.”
RAM Ratings Week 46'22 - 49'22: Fever FM tops again in Mumbai and Delhi
Between 13th Nov and 10th Dec last year, BIG FM led in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 8:32 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 46'22 - 49'22 (between 13th Nov'22 and 10th Dec'22), Fever FM topped in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi took lead in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to stay on top with 18.1% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was in the second spot with 16.3%. Red FM took the third spot at 15.5%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM peaked with a 21.8% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.5% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 31.9% listenership share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28.9% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi went down a few notches with a 13.6% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 28.1% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 24%. Fever FM had a 14.6%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am
RAM Ratings Week 45'22 - 48'22: Fever FM maintains dream run in Mumbai, Delhi
Between Nov 6 and Dec 3, BIG FM took and Radio Mirchi took lead in Bangalore and Kolkata respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 8:37 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 45'22 - 48'22 (between 6th Nov'22 and 3rd Dec'22), Fever FM topped in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi took lead in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to stay on top with 18.1% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was in the second spot with 16.2%. Red FM took the third spot at 15.5%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM peaked with a 21.8% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.5% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.%4 share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 32% listenership share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28.3% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 14.1% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 27.9% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 24%. Fever FM had a 14.6%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am
RAM Ratings Week 44'22 - 47'22: Fever FM maintains top spot in Mumbai and Delhi
In Kolkata and Bangalore, Radio Mirchi and BIG FM topped the charts respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 8:59 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 44'22 - 47'22 (between 30th Oct'22 and 26th Nov'22), Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to stay on top with 18% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was in the second spot with 16.3%. Red FM took the third spot with a slight dip at 15.2%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM peaked with a 21.7% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.5% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.5% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 32.2% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 14.5% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 27.9% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 24.1%. Fever FM had a 14.3%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am
Ranveer Singh to play 'sutradhar' to Radio One's travel show with ICICI Lombard
‘Get Some Sun’, now in its 7th edition, covers the 7 wonders of the world, the remarkable travel journeys of influencers while building awareness about international travel insurance
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 5:44 PM | 2 min read
As we are witnessing an exponential rise in international travel - a phenomenon termed ‘revenge travelling’, we are consequently seeing a higher demand for Travel Insurance. In line with this trend, ICICI Lombard has collaborated with Radio One’s travel show – ‘Get Some Sun’. The flagship show has roped in Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who will be lending his voice to speak about his travel bucket list across geographies globally and share his sun-chasing experiences.
This is the sixth year that Ranveer has been associated with this property. The show will be hosted by Radio One’s Host - Hrishi K. The company aims to increase awareness about its international travel products through the radio platform by reaching out to a very niche audience across major metro cities in India. A recent survey conducted by ICICI Lombard revealed that over 94% of globetrotters purchase travel insurance for their trips - giving rise to a new breed of 'safety-first' travellers.
Speaking about the new campaign, Sheena Kapoor, Head – Marketing, Corporate Communication and CSR, ICICI Lombard, said, “Today, more and more people are returning to international travel for both business and leisure alike. The spike in this travel trend has led to a higher number of cancellations and visa rejections. Hence, we want to amplify the importance of travel insurance as a basic item in people’s travel checklists. With Ranveer Singh as a sutradhar on ICICI Lombard sponsored ‘Get Some Sun’, we would like to urge the country’s voyagers to take preventive measures and cover, to protect their travel escapes so they can have a seamless and worry-free experience.”
ICICI Lombard has been associated with the radio show ‘Get Some Sun’ since its inception. The show enjoys a good positioning amongst the office-goers and executive populace, which comprises an important target group for ICICI Lombard. The brand is one of the leading insurers in travel insurance that provides a gamut of coverages and plans to suit every individual’s needs. ICICI Lombard’s travel insurance assures quality health care with a medical cover of up to 5 lakh USD. The various offerings of ICICI Lombard cover travellers from 3 months to 85 years without any medical check-up for policy issuance. The policy covers your safety and provides value-added services for your family back home.
Ram Ratings Week 43'22 - 46'22: Fever FM tops Mumbai, Delhi charts
BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 12:14 PM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 43'22 - 46'22 (between 23rd Oct'22 and 19th Nov'22), Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to top the charts with an 18.3% share as Radio Mirchi trailed in the second spot with 16%. Red FM took the third spot with a slight dip at 15.2%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 22% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.6% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.5% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 32.2% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.6% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 28% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 23.9%. Fever FM had a 14.2%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
