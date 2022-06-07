Fever FM revamps afternoon band

Fever FM has revamped its entire afternoon band starting from 11am onwards with brand new shows and a fresh new playlist. Fever 104 FM has launched three national shows in the afternoon time bands.

From 11am to 1pm, The Superwomaniya of Fever FM, RJ Stutee, will delight the audience with a strong new show talking about the Superwomaniyas of our country. The show aims to build a strong community for women, aiming to give them a safe space to talk about various issues and openly share their opinion without any judgements. The show targets not only women but will be an inclusive show where men, women and non-binary everyone is invited.

After that Stars Ka BFF, Picture Pandey goes live with Filmy Fever from 1pm to 4pm. He will greet the audience in a completely new upgraded avatar. Picture Pandey is your go-to man for all kinds of filmy gossip, breaking celebrity news, and a daily dose of entertainment from the filmy universe!

Next up, from 4pm to 5pm Fever is introducing local shows under the banner Fever Café hosted by local RJs, where the jocks will discuss all things local. It is a hyperlocal show targeted to cover everything that a denizen needs to know. Be it about the local cuisine, entertainment, celebrity appearances, events or information on any new businesses, local initiatives and much more that the city has to offer. The show will provide you with all the entertainment and information on everything going on in your city.

So come along with Fever Fm on this new journey and have a good time. Fever 104 FM is here to help you make the most of your weekdays.

"Fever FM is taking up the reins to rejuvenate and invigorate the afternoons," says Ajit Dheer, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. "All these shows are very carefully curated, having gone through a rigorous process of research and testing with the actual TG. Based on a strong market understanding of the customer cohorts that we cater to, it was important for us to focus with programs with sharp targeting which unlocks great advantage to our advertisers as well as they can reach out to very sharply defined audience with minimum spillover. I am super excited to launch these new shows and revamp Fever’s afternoon line up completely. That’s not all we are in the process of bringing more new shows, which we will be announcing soon as well."

"The perception about radio consumption is that it is a morning & evening primetime entertainment medium is a big myth," says Gaurav Sharma, Chief Programming and Digital Strategy Officer, Fever Network. “Today’s media consumption habits have changed. All day-parts are consumed equally with strategic co-hort segmentation. Our content team at Fever FM offers a unique array of content where there is something for everyone on Fever Fm. In fact, all our shows are primetime heroes."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)