RAM Ratings Week 49 '22 - 52 '22: Fever FM tops charts in Mumbai and Delhi
BIG FM topped in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata
According to RAM Ratings for Week 49 '22 - 52 '22 (between 4th December and 31st December 2022), Fever FM maintained its top spot in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi also held on to their leading positions in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to stay on top with an 18.3% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was in the second spot with 16.3%. Red FM took the third spot at 15.7%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM peaked with a 21.8% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.7% share. Punjabi Fever ranked third with a 13.3% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, with 5.5 million listeners, BIG FM took the led with a 32.5% share
Big FM took the lead in Bangalore with a 32.4% listenership share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28.2% share. At the third spot was taken by Radio Mirchi 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 28% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 23.9%. Fever FM had a 14.4%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Radio City records 64% EBITDA growth for Q3
The 9M FY23 top line stood at Rs 147.5 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 11:15 AM | 1 min read
Music Broadcast Limited (MBL)’s Radio City has reported 64% growth in EBITDA for Q3 of FY23.
The 9M FY23 top line stood at Rs 147.5 crore, a 20% growth YoY.
The company also maintained a strong Position with 19% volume market share.
Commenting on the results, Shailesh Gupta, Director said, “We are pleased to report healthy growth in EBITDA QoQ, with margins improving to 26.6% in Q3 FY 2023 compared to 18.3% in Q2 FY 2023. As per a recent research report – 8 in 10 are listening to Radio in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, which being our key growth market, gives a reason to be optimistic about the effectiveness and growth of our medium. In terms of market share, we stand at 19% as against 18% last quarter and having established a strong omni-channel presence we are in a good spot to leverage our deep networks and relationships and offer maximum value to our customers.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Meet the radio leaders making waves
Today, we look at the chiefs of ad sales and revenue departments of the country’s leading radio platforms who have been skippering the industry through its many challenges
By Imran Fazal | Jan 24, 2023 8:43 AM | 3 min read
Radio is a key pillar of traditional media for marketers. The medium is peerless when it comes to the ROI it delivers. While radio advertising took a hit in the recent pandemic years, the medium has persevered through the challenges and ad spends has increased on radio by 36%, according to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report (PMAR) 2022.
Despite the many obits written in its name, the medium shows no signs of giving up. The resilience of the medium can also be attributed to the fine stewardship of the leaders of the radio industry. Today, we look at the chiefs of ad sales and revenue departments of the country’s leading radio platforms who have been skippering the industry through its many challenges.
Radio Mirchi
Preeti Nihalani
Chief Operating Officer, ENIL
"We have been leaders in the radio industry, both in terms of listenership and revenue. In the last 12 years, we’ve been experimenting beyond radio by introducing new elements like music awards, events, social/digital properties, and now audio stories. Today, one-third of our revenue is generated from non-radio streams. In the coming years, we see nearly half of our business coming from ‘Solutions Sales’. With fast paced adoption of digital portfolio of ours (Mirchi Plus, M-Ping, Digital Content Solutions, and so on), we see that nearly 25% of our revenue will come from digital business.”
Red FM
Nisha Narayanan
COO & Director, RED FM & Magic FM
"We have grown to become one of the largest private FM networks with 69 stations across 67 cities with one of the highest listenership. We are not just a radio station but a holistic entertainment brand offering 360 degree solutions for our advertising patrons with activations, IPs, on-ground events, podcasts, digital audio-video production, and social media amplification.”
Key individual
Renuka Iyer
CRO
Big FM
Pratanu Mohanty
Head - Revenue Maximization, Traffic and Administration
Pratanu Mohanty joined BIG FM 6 years ago, and prior to that, he was associated with Star TV, JLL (Accenture, Mumbai) and other Industrial Process Automation profiles. He has a degree in B.E Electrical and PG Diploma in Data Science. His expertise includes enablement of using Tech Simplifying processes, identification, and implementation of work flows to connect multiple departments in order to build effective collaboration.
Big FM is part of Reliance Broadcast, and has over 58 radio stations across India
Hello FM
Ramesh SK
CEO, Hello FM
Ramesh SK (Remy) was elevated to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Hello FM in 2021. As one of its founding members, he has been the singular architect of the brand’s culture, character, and content. For the last sixteen years, he has been spearheading the creation and curation of the network’s programming over its many phases of evolution and growth.
Hello FM is owned by Malar Publications, which also owns Thanthi TV and Daily Thanthi
It was first started in 2006 at Chennai, and Coimbatore
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RAM Ratings Week 47 '22 - 50 '22: Fever FM ahead in Mumbai and Delhi
BIG FM led in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata between 20th Nov and 17th Dec'22
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 10:18 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 47'22 - 50'22 (between 20th Nov'22 and 17th Dec'22), Fever FM topped in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi took lead in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to stay on top with an 18.2% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was in the second spot with 16.3%. Red FM took the third spot at 15.6%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM peaked with a 21.8% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.6% share. Punjabi Fever ranked third with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
Big FM took the lead in Bangalore with a 32.2% listenership share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28.9% share. At the third spot was taken by Radio Mirchi 13.4% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 28.2% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 23.9%. Fever FM had a 14.7%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
8 out 10 people are listening to radio in Tier II & III markets
The findings are as per Toluna’s study across 30 markets
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 12:24 PM | 2 min read
Tier II and III markets are showing some enlightening trends for the radio medium, according to Toluna’s recent study across 30 Tier II and III markets, with a sample base of over 1200 respondents. The detailed interviews were conducted among FM radio listeners belonging to 18 to 50 years, who are a part of the Toluna panel across genders, socioeconomic classes and employment status. The data collection was conducted between 19th December, 2022, and 2nd January, 2023. Toluna covered markets in North and West, including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Bhopal, Surat, Ludhiana, Udaipur, and Aurangabad, amongst others.
The study highlights that FM listenership is quite high in these markets, as 80% of the respondents claim they listen to Radio. The listenership is higher amongst working professionals, where 9 out of 10 consume it. Amongst students, a lesser number (66%) tune to the radio as compared to housewives and working professionals. Another big revelation from the study is 33% of radio listeners ranked FM Radio as the preferred medium for daily entertainment, followed by video/music streaming apps.
The highlights of the study are:
1. 74% of radio listeners tune in more than three days every week. Radio listening is a part of a daily routine for around 1 out of every 4 in the decision-maker group.
2. 7 out of 10 radio listeners tune in to Radio for between 30 minutes to 2 hours every day.
3. Another important highlight 6 out 10 people consume Radio at Home
Adding to the insights, Dixit Chanana, Country Director, Toluna India, says “Our study on radio listenership in tier II and III shows some interesting data points. 33% of radio listeners ranked FM Radio as the most preferred medium of daily entertainment. This is consistent with the study that we did in 2020. Apart from consumption on the go, more than 60% consume radio at home. The way people consume Radio in these markets is amazing, and I am sure the Radio fraternity will be very happy to see such kind of findings.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RAM Ratings Week 46'22 - 49'22: Fever FM tops again in Mumbai and Delhi
Between 13th Nov and 10th Dec last year, BIG FM led in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 8:32 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 46'22 - 49'22 (between 13th Nov'22 and 10th Dec'22), Fever FM topped in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi took lead in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to stay on top with 18.1% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was in the second spot with 16.3%. Red FM took the third spot at 15.5%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM peaked with a 21.8% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.5% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 31.9% listenership share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28.9% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi went down a few notches with a 13.6% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 28.1% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 24%. Fever FM had a 14.6%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RAM Ratings Week 45'22 - 48'22: Fever FM maintains dream run in Mumbai, Delhi
Between Nov 6 and Dec 3, BIG FM took and Radio Mirchi took lead in Bangalore and Kolkata respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 8:37 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 45'22 - 48'22 (between 6th Nov'22 and 3rd Dec'22), Fever FM topped in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi took lead in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to stay on top with 18.1% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was in the second spot with 16.2%. Red FM took the third spot at 15.5%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM peaked with a 21.8% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.5% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.%4 share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 32% listenership share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28.3% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 14.1% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 27.9% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 24%. Fever FM had a 14.6%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RAM Ratings Week 44'22 - 47'22: Fever FM maintains top spot in Mumbai and Delhi
In Kolkata and Bangalore, Radio Mirchi and BIG FM topped the charts respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 8:59 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 44'22 - 47'22 (between 30th Oct'22 and 26th Nov'22), Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to stay on top with 18% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was in the second spot with 16.3%. Red FM took the third spot with a slight dip at 15.2%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM peaked with a 21.7% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.5% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.5% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 32.2% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 14.5% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 27.9% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 24.1%. Fever FM had a 14.3%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube