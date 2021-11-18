BIG FM forays in social commerce space

BIG FM has ventured into social commerce space with their latest offering - BIG Living.

Catering to the myriad needs of their audience, BIG FM has launched this platform where products are designed for consumers who care for themselves and the environment and want to live a sustainable life, the network said.

“In today’s time, it is vital to reach out to the audience and contribute to their wellness. One can make simple tweaks to the consumption patterns with smart environment-friendly, locally crafted products and solutions to live a more enriching life. Keeping this thought in mind, each category of offering by BIG Living is designed to cater to the needs of the responsible citizen. It connects the consumers to an array of like-minded brands, artisans and designers who share a similar philosophy of sustainable living. It gives a wide-spread platform to bring forward the rich diversity and creative talents that our country has to offer. Each product is specially selected by the talented RJs from the BIG FM family. BIG Living is another glorious feather to the golden hat of BIG FM whose driving purpose is to meet the needs of the audience and stakeholders. It enables brands in expanding their footprint to other markets and building a community of people who believe in a brand. It is also perfectly in line with the radio network’s ideology of providing entertainment with a purpose!,” the company said.

Commenting on the launch, Abraham Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, said, “We are extremely thrilled to present our latest offering BIG Living for our listeners and audiences. Over the last one year, with our strong digital footprint expanding rapidly, it is a natural progression to foray into social commerce to build consideration and brand salience thereby venturing into an alternative revenue stream. Sustainable living is the future and we at BIG FM are doing our part to be conscious and protective of the environment we live in. Today’s generation is looking up to their credible set of influencers while making their purchasing decisions and we are proud to present a platform to our audience who they can trust for their authentic purchases. BIG FM has always been a pioneer in meeting the demands of its audience and we are proud to step into a broader space, widening our horizon for our listeners. BIG Living will serve brands and brand makers as a platform, who look at contributing to the well-being of individuals and communities.”

Adding to the same, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Product, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said, “To bring about a positive change, it is the small everyday choices one makes that matters. This very thought is at the core of our offering with BIG Living. We have built a one-stop shop that offers sustainable products and modern-day services to the users. Through this platform, we are offering organic products, supporting local businesses and artisans, and offering creative workshops that add value to the user’s life. BIG Living leverages our strengths in the area of digitalization and state of the art production capabilities to bring a powerful platform helping brands and consumers to connect. BIG RJs are considered as the most trustworthy influencers and social commerce uses these credible influencers to build consideration, thereby impacting purchase decisions. Leading an ecologically sound and conscious living is definitely the need of the hour and hence our platform is accessible 24/7 to everyone across the country.”

