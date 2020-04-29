AROI writes to PMO seeking urgent relief after ad revenues drop

The letter pointed out that the private FM industry has been facing economic crisis ever since the government stopped advertising on the medium

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 9:17 AM
AROI

The Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI) has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent relief from financial burden caused by a drop in government ad revenue. 

In a letter dated April 24, the AROI wrote that private FM industry has been facing economic crisis for the last year after the government stopped advertising on the medium. Dues have also not been cleared for a long time, wrote AROI President Anurradha Prasad Shukla.

She pointed out that around 370 private FM stations across 107 cities were dependent on government advertising and jobs of 20,000 employees are also under threat.  

Earlier in March, AROI had written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, requesting a bailout package to help the industry grapple with the coronavirus outbreak and the disruption it has led to economically.

