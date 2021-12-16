‘We made a mistake. We didn't work hard enough to ensure gender diversity among panelists’

Business newspaper Mint has issued a statement regretting not having a good number of women speakers at the Mint Annual Banking Conclave

In a thought-provoking move, business news publisher Mint has issued a statement regretting not being able to ensure gender diversity at the Mint Annual Banking Conclave.

In the statement, Editor in Chief Sruthijith KK said, “We made a mistake. We did not work hard enough to ensure gender diversity among the panelists at the Mint Annual Banking Conclave. We invited several women speakers in the course of curating the panels. But when they declined, we should have dug in our heels and worked harder to find other available women speakers.”

“We recognize the hurt this has caused and we are sorry. Our partners and sponsors at such events exercise no role in the curation of panels or choice of speakers,” it read further.

