‘We made a mistake. We didn't work hard enough to ensure gender diversity among panelists’

Business newspaper Mint has issued a statement regretting not having a good number of women speakers at the Mint Annual Banking Conclave

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 16, 2021 2:10 PM
Mint

In a thought-provoking move, business news publisher Mint has issued a statement regretting not being able to ensure gender diversity at the Mint Annual Banking Conclave. 

In the statement, Editor in Chief Sruthijith KK said, “We made a mistake. We did not work hard enough to ensure gender diversity among the panelists at the Mint Annual Banking Conclave. We invited several women speakers in the course of curating the panels. But when they declined, we should have dug in our heels and worked harder to find other available women speakers.”

“We recognize the hurt this has caused and we are sorry. Our partners and sponsors at such events exercise no role in the curation of panels or choice of speakers,” it read further.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Mint Gender diversity Mint Annual Banking Conclave print print news print ad Ad campaign campaign print advertising internet advertising print ad campaign print campaign print India print advertising India print media print marketing Mark
Show comments
You May Also Like
Sakshi Kohli

India Today Group elevates Sakshi Kohli as Publisher of the Lifestyle Division
01-December-2021

HT Media

'IPL has substantial piece of digital revenue & it would have been worth it at right cost'
19-November-2021

research

Relationship Audits & Management carries out study for HT Media
17-November-2021