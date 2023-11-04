HT Media Group launches Mint's new print editions in Chandigarh and Lucknow
This expands Mint’s reach to 65 cities with 9 editions
HT Media Group has launched two new print editions of Mint, its business and financial daily, in Chandigarh and Lucknow. This expands Mint’s reach to 65 cities with 9 editions.
The Chandigarh edition will serve Mint’s readers in the Tri-City area of Panchkula, Mohali, and Chandigarh, while also serving Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, and Jalandhar. The Lucknow edition will be available to readers in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur (Eastern Uttar Pradesh). Towns across Western UP are already served by the Group’s Greater Noida printing centre.
The expansion is part of HT Media Group’s push towards making Mint more widely available across high-growth cities in the backdrop of India surging ahead as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.
Ravi Krishnan, Editor-in-Chief of Mint, explained the newspaper’s role in people’s lives. “Our signature brand of journalism, which includes exclusive news breaks, in-depth reportage and smart commentary, is finding newer audiences by the day. This is very encouraging. But it’s also unsurprising at some level. As more people seek financial literacy, upward social mobility and look to participate in the India growth story, they will need a trusted news partner in their journey,” he said, adding, “Mint has provided that consistently for over 16 years, so we’re a good bet for curious minds.”
“Our latest brand campaign [#AskBetterQuestions] centres around the idea of curiosity that drives change, which is a recurring theme within our newsroom and our journalism. It's something we believe in for our community of subscribers as well, who we see as decision-makers and more importantly, as changemakers,” said Krishnan.
Mint started its journey in February 2007 with an exclusive collaboration with The Wall Street Journal, to serve as an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream. It also has a partnership with The Economist. Mint strives to be a catalyst for growth, approaching its audiences with the brand outlook of "Think Ahead, Think Growth". Mint’s coverage focuses on topics ranging from economy and policy, companies and industry, markets, technology, and startups, as well as strong sub-brands such as Mint Money (wealth and personal finance) and Mint Lounge (sustainable and intelligent lifestyle).
BW Businessworld's latest issue on eComm explores Amazon's customised playbook for India
The issue looks at how Amazon is building on its 10-year legacy in India to create solutions that impact its global growth and the larger eCommerce sector itself
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 11:35 AM | 3 min read
BW Businessworld's latest issue, dated October 21, 2023, delves into the remarkable journey of India's burgeoning e-commerce sector, highlighting the exceptional growth achieved and the unwavering resilience demonstrated by key players such as Amazon India and Flipkart.
India's e-commerce landscape has witnessed a phenomenal surge, marked by the enthusiastic adoption of digital platforms, the diverse range of products available, and consumers' evolving preferences spanning from small towns to bustling metropolises. This dynamic evolution underscores the remarkable success of the Indian marketplace.
Amazon's India Game Face
This issue's cover story shines a spotlight on one of the nation's leading tech and e-commerce giants, Amazon India. Boasting a workforce of over 100,000 employees, Amazon is a significant contributor to India's private sector employment. The company is committed to digitising 10 million small businesses, facilitating $20 billion in e-commerce exports, and generating two million direct and indirect jobs in the country.
Manish Tiwary, Vice President and Country Manager of Amazon India's consumer business reveals the substantial progress Amazon has already made towards these goals. They have digitised over 6.2 million small businesses, enabled cumulative exports worth $8 billion, and created over 1.3 million direct and indirect jobs in India.
Amazon continues to focus on customer-centric innovation, especially in enhancing the shopping experience and delivery services for approximately 80 per cent of new customers from smaller towns.
India's e-commerce sector is evolving and maturing, offering a multitude of opportunities and challenges to both businesses and consumers. The dynamic industry is poised to capture the attention of policymakers and analysts for years to come.
Market research experts at Redseer present yet another reason to celebrate. They forecast a significant upswing in festive season sales this year, potentially surging by 20 per cent to a remarkable Rs 90,000 crore. Improved profit margins from larger purchases and increased brand advertising expenditure are expected to drive this festive season sales boom following a period of tepid e-commerce growth.
The gross merchandise value (GMV) is projected to exceed Rs 5 lakh crore this festive season. The Indian e-commerce landscape has witnessed an impressive increase, with the number of annual transacting users soaring 15-fold to reach 230 million this year. A minimum of 140 million online shoppers is anticipated during the upcoming festive season.
BW Businessworld Magazine's cover feature offers an in-depth look at these remarkable milestones in India's e-commerce industry journey. It celebrates the achievements and innovations that have shaped this thriving sector.
Creating Social Impact
The second cover package looks at individuals driving positive societal changes through their social welfare initiatives and ESG practices. These leaders were honoured at the BW Social Impact Summit 2023, which saw a conglomeration of social entrepreneurs under one roof to deliberate on effective strategies to empower communities and transform their lives.
The issue also looks at the philanthropic chronicles of Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development. She was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Summit for her work in education, employment, drinking water, and women empowerment over the years.
AI's Influence At Workplace
The latest issue also explores the profound influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the workplace. It delves into Microsoft's transformative AI journey, marked by a philosophical shift that empowers individuals. The discussion centres around Microsoft's decision to open its Azure OpenAI service to a wider audience, allowing more businesses to access advanced AI models. This move aims to democratise the AI experience, ensuring it is not limited to a select few but accessible to a broader user base, shifting away from its historical confinement to the backend or esoteric circles.
Click here to read the entire story of BW Businessworld
'A fantastic narrator with a clear idea about the economics of media'
Varghese Chandy, VP-Marketing & Advertising Sales, Malayala Manorama, pens a tribute for veteran journalist Sachidananda Murthy
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 10:09 AM | 2 min read
Sachi joined as the Delhi Bureau Chief of Malayala Manorama and The Week situated in INS Buildings, in 1990. His transformation from a cub reporter in Bangalore to the head of the largest Indian regional language newspaper in Delhi and The Week was amazing. He took over the mantle from two giants in journalism, T V R and Shenoy, and later K Gopalakrishnan. This was a daunting task, but he succeeded admirably.
I worked with all three of them as the head of marketing in Delhi. My office was in the PTI building.
In those days, before the advent of fax machines and emails, the only mode of communication was teleprinter. We used to come every evening to the INS office to send messages to Kottayam, particularly lottery results. One day, Potti, the TP operator, was on leave, and when I reached the INS office, I saw Sachi at the TP machine, feeding the results one after the other. That was Sachi.
We worked together for five years, and of course, we had our differences, but that did not affect our personal relationships, which grew from strength to strength.
Sachi had a very clear idea about the economics of the media and always extended a helping hand to connect with bureaucrats and ministers for government business.
He was a fantastic narrator, and an evening with him was always fun and intellectually stimulating. He was blessed with a photographic memory, which helped him in his craft. We will miss those evenings.
When I got transferred to Kottayam, he gave me a copy of "Delhi is not far" by Ruskin Bond. It proved to be true. Sachi was always near, and will always reside in my pleasant memories.
My condolences to Chandrika, Nithin, Rohan, Lakshmi and Vaishnavi.
Sachidananda Murthy, former Resident Editor of Malayala Manorama, no more
Murthy was associated with The Week for over four decades
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 10:31 AM | 1 min read
Sachidananda Murthy, former Resident Editor of Malayala Manorama, has passed away in Bangalore.
Murthy was an expert on national and international politics and was associated with The Week for over four decades.
He had received multiple awards for his journalistic work in national and international politics. He was also the recipient of the national level special award of the Karnataka Media Academy in recognition of his outstanding services to the field of journalism.
Founded in the year 1982 and published by The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd, the Week magazine is published from Kochi and is currently printed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kottayam.
Plea against Jagran Media board meeting: NCLT seeks reply in 10 days
The application challenges the legality of the Jagran Media board meeting and all resolutions passed therein
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 1:25 PM | 1 min read
In a new development in the Jagran dispute, currently being heard by the Allahabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, an application has been moved against a board meeting convened in Jagran Media Network Investment Pvt Ltd on September 30.
The application, filed in a pending petition titled Mahendra Mohan Gupta and others vs Devendra Mohan Gupta and others under sections 241/242 and 244 of the Companies Act 2013, challenges the legality of the board meeting and all resolutions passed therein.
The tribunal has given 10 days to Jagran Prakashan and other respondents in the matter to submit a reply to the application.
“Let the notice in the present application be issued to the respondents to file their response affidavit within a period of 10 days,” said the bench in its October 9 order and has listed the matter for hearing on Oct 31.
The tribunal was recently informed that the appointment of the Managing Director of Jagran Prakashan is underway and is likely to take more time.
On July 10, Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman & MD, Shailesh Gupta, Whole time director of the company and VRSM Enterprises LLP filed a petition before the NCLT, Allahabad alleging oppression by the majority stakeholders in the company.
There is a renewed attempt by Financial Times to tarnish our image: Adani Group
In a statement, the group said the publication is “deliberately recycling old allegations to support vested interests”
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 7:02 PM | 4 min read
Adani Group has said there is a renewed attempt by the UK-based newspaper Financial Times and its collaborators to rehash old and baseless allegations to tarnish the name and standing of the Indian business conglomerate.
In a statement, the group said the publication is “deliberately recycling old allegations to support vested interests.”
Below is the full statement:
There is a renewed attempt by the Financial Times and its collaborators to rehash old and baseless allegations to tarnish the name and standing of the Adani Group. This is part of their extended campaign to advance vested interests under the guise of public interest.
Continuing their relentless campaign, the next attack is being fronted by Dan McCrum of the Financial Times, who jointly with the OCCRP put out a false narrative against the Adani Group on 31 August 2023. The OCCRP is funded by George Soros, who has openly declared his hostility against the Adani Group.
Having failed earlier, the FT is making another effort to financially destabilise the Adani Group by raking up an old, baseless allegation of over-invoicing of coal imports. The FT’s proposed story is based on the DRI’s General Alert Circular No.11/2016/CI dated 30 March 2016. The FT’s brazen agenda is exposed by the fact that they have singled out the Adani Group, while the DRI’s Circular, the raison d'être for the whole story, mentions as many as 40 importers including the Adani Group companies. This list not only includes some of India’s major private power generators like Reliance Infra, JSW Steels and Essar but also the state power generating companies of Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, etc. and the NTPC and MSTC.
It is noteworthy that, in the case of Knowledge Infrastructure, one of the 40 importers mentioned in the General Alert Circular, the DRI’s Show Cause Notice alleging over-valuation in the import of coal was quashed by the appellate tribunal (CESTAT). Further, the DRI’s appeal was dismissed as withdrawn by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on 24 January 2023 with the observation that “we appreciate the stand taken by the Government in not entering into futile litigation.” Clearly, the issue of overvaluation in the import of coal was conclusively settled by India’s highest court of law.
The FT’s proposed storyline is a clever recycling and selective misrepresentation of publicly available facts and information with a deliberate and mischievous suppression of judicial decisions to arrive at a predetermined conclusion. It shows scant respect for India’s regulatory and judicial processes and authorities. It also deliberately ignores the fact that coal procurement in India on long-term supply basis is done through an open, transparent, global bidding process thereby eliminating any possibility of price manipulation. Tariff fixation by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) is an open, transparent, independent process where the tariffs are fixed after carefully evaluating all variables and in consultations with the power generator, distributor and retail consumers. So, clearly, the multiple stakeholders have multiple opportunities to look at all aspects determining the tariffs, including the import value of coal. Hence the question of over invoicing or price manipulation does not arise.
It is unfortunate that some foreign entities like the OCCRP, supported by a section of the foreign media, short-sellers and domestic collaborators, have launched a series of attacks against the Adani Group with the primary intent of dragging down its market value. In fact, these individuals and groups, bound by the common objective of damaging the Adani Group, have developed a playbook which is being executed to perfection by a well-oiled and professional machinery working in sync both within India and abroad.
It is not mere coincidence that such stories have an uncanny ability to appear just before the hearing dates of important cases in India’s courts.
While we deny all such allegations, which are false and baseless, we also condemn such deliberate, and motivated attempts to destabilise the Adani Group. We are a law-abiding company which is fully compliant with all rules, regulations and disclosure requirements with full respect for the rule of law.
Jagran Prakashan dispute: Appointment of MD likely to take more time, NCLT told
The Allahabad bench of NCLT has adjourned the matter for October 31, 2023, for further hearing
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 3:17 PM | 2 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was recently informed that the appointment of the Managing Director of Jagran Prakashan is underway and is likely to take more time. The application was filed in a pending petition titled Mahendra Mohan Gupta and others vs Devendra Mohan Gupta and others under sections 241/242 and 244 of the Companies Act 2013 The submission was done by the counsels representing both the parties. Hence, the day-to-day functioning of the company has to be continued in the best interest of the company.
In the order, the bench noted there was a special arrangement made so as to permit the board to take a collective decision with regard to the major decisions in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association as well as with the provisions of the Companies Act; the said arrangement was to last till October 4, 2023.
The bench noted: “Now, the admitted position is that the appointment of the Managing Director is going to take more time and therefore the above arrangement would continue and it is made explicitly clear that this arrangement is for the purpose of smooth running/functioning of the company strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association as well as the provisions of the Companies Act."
On July 10, Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman & MD, Shailesh Gupta, Whole time director of the company and VRSM Enterprises LLP filed a petition before the NCLT, Allahabad alleging oppression by the majority stakeholders in the company.
The Allahabad bench of NCLT has adjourned the matter for October 31, 2023 for further hearing.
