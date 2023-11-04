HT Media Group launches Mint's new print editions in Chandigarh and Lucknow

HT Media Group has launched two new print editions of Mint, its business and financial daily, in Chandigarh and Lucknow. This expands Mint’s reach to 65 cities with 9 editions.

The Chandigarh edition will serve Mint’s readers in the Tri-City area of Panchkula, Mohali, and Chandigarh, while also serving Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, and Jalandhar. The Lucknow edition will be available to readers in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur (Eastern Uttar Pradesh). Towns across Western UP are already served by the Group’s Greater Noida printing centre.

The expansion is part of HT Media Group’s push towards making Mint more widely available across high-growth cities in the backdrop of India surging ahead as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

Ravi Krishnan, Editor-in-Chief of Mint, explained the newspaper’s role in people’s lives. “Our signature brand of journalism, which includes exclusive news breaks, in-depth reportage and smart commentary, is finding newer audiences by the day. This is very encouraging. But it’s also unsurprising at some level. As more people seek financial literacy, upward social mobility and look to participate in the India growth story, they will need a trusted news partner in their journey,” he said, adding, “Mint has provided that consistently for over 16 years, so we’re a good bet for curious minds.”

“Our latest brand campaign [#AskBetterQuestions] centres around the idea of curiosity that drives change, which is a recurring theme within our newsroom and our journalism. It's something we believe in for our community of subscribers as well, who we see as decision-makers and more importantly, as changemakers,” said Krishnan.

Mint started its journey in February 2007 with an exclusive collaboration with The Wall Street Journal, to serve as an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream. It also has a partnership with The Economist. Mint strives to be a catalyst for growth, approaching its audiences with the brand outlook of "Think Ahead, Think Growth". Mint’s coverage focuses on topics ranging from economy and policy, companies and industry, markets, technology, and startups, as well as strong sub-brands such as Mint Money (wealth and personal finance) and Mint Lounge (sustainable and intelligent lifestyle).

