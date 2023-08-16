Virat Kohli calls out ToI over 'fake news'
The cricketer called out a news report that said he and his wife Anushka Sharma invested Rs 19.24 crore for an eight-acre area of land in Alibuag to build a farmhouse
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently called out a Times of India report, which said that he and his wife Anushka Sharma invested Rs 19.24 crore for an eight-acre land in Alibaug to build a farmhouse. Kolhi termed the news "fake" in his Instagram address to the publication.
Sharing a screenshot of the news on Instagram, Kohli wrote, “Bachpan se jo akhbar Padha hai, wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab.”
Users also expressed over social media their concern for the Times Of India's authenticity for news in the past.
Earlier as well, the cricketer had raised a concern over a fake news making rounds about his social media earnings by saying, 'While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true."
While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true. ?— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023
Rajya Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill to replace PRB Act, 1867
The new bill will enable ease of doing business for publishing companies by simplifying the process of registration and decriminalising archaic penal provisions
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 12:40 PM | 3 min read
The Rajya Sabha passed a bill which replaces the existing legislation that dictates print and publishing industry registration. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023 has been passed by a voice note, said media reports.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that this will enable ease of doing business for publishing companies by simplifying the process of registration and decriminalising archaic penal provisions.
While discussing the bill, Thakur pointed out that the bill eases the bureaucratic burden and improves the ease of doing business. He also noted that those involved in terrorist activities and other unlawful acts against the state will be denied permission to start a paper or periodical.
The bill replaces the colonial-era Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, of 1867, which has been in use until now.
The PRB was approved last month by the Union Cabinet to simplify the registration process for periodicals and remove the provision for persecution and imprisonment of publishers.
The new law also aims to remove two provisions that wanted the publishers and printers to file a declaration before the district magistrate. It also aims to do away with the penal provisions of the PRB Act, which subjected publishers to six months of imprisonment for improper declaration of information.
The new bill also reportedly provides an appellate authority. The registration process earlier required the publisher to submit an application with the district collector who then sends it to the Registrar of Newspapers in India to check for title availability. With the new process, the title can now be checked online, reducing the time required for registration of newspapers and periodicals.
Salient features of the bill:
*The Bill provides for the registration of newspapers, periodicals, and books. It also provides for the cataloging of books.
*The Bill provides for the registration of periodicals, which include any publication containing public news or comments on public news. Periodicals do not include books or scientific and academic journals.
*It provides that a declaration specifying the printer/ publisher be made to the District Magistrate (DM). The DM sends the declaration to the Press Registrar, who then issues a certificate of registration. Making such declaration and authentication by the DM is necessary for the publication of the newspaper.
*An exact reproduction of a foreign periodical may be printed in India only with the prior approval of the central government. The manner of registration of such periodicals will be prescribed.
*The Act provides for the central government to appoint a Press Registrar who maintains a register of newspapers. The Bill provides for the Press Registrar General of India who will issue registration certificates for all periodicals.
*The Bill allows the Press Registrar General to suspend a periodical’s registration for a minimum period of 30 days which can extend to 180 days. The registration may be suspended due to: (i) registration obtained by furnishing false information, (ii) failure to publish periodicals continuously, and (iii) giving false particulars in annual statements.
*The Bill empowers the Press Registrar General to impose penalties for: (i) publishing periodicals without registration (up to five lakh rupees), (ii) failing to furnish annual statement within the specified time (up to Rs 20,000 on first default).
*If a periodical is published without registration, the Press Registrar General may direct its publication to be stopped. Not complying with such direction within six months will be punishable with imprisonment of up to six months.
*Any person may appeal against the refusal to issue a registration certificate, suspension/ cancellation of registration, or imposition of penalty. Such appeals may be filed before the Press and Registration Appellate Board within 60 days.
Upendrra Rai to launch Hindi newspaper-Bharat Express
The new Hindi Daily will be printed from Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehradun and Gorakhpur
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 10:27 PM | 2 min read
After launching the Hindi News Channel Bharat Express earlier this year, Upendrra Rai is set to launch his next media venture in print, a new Hindi Newspaper Daily with the same name. Bharat Express Newspaper, like its sibling brand, will continue to operate upon network’s commitment towards the paramount ethos of ethical journalism – Satya, Sahas and Samarpan. In its first phase, the Hindi Daily Bharat Express will be printed from Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehradun and Gorakhpur editions.
Just like its motto of “Bringing the News Back” with the News Channel, network’s new initiative in print media will encourage the younger generation, which seeks its information from social media, to bring the habit of “Reading a Newspaper” back for a more insightful, informative and enriching experience. The newspaper will reflect the aspirations of an emergent India and prioritize stories that directly impact the people.
Upendrra Rai, CMD & Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Express, said, “Ever since its foray into the news media, Bharat Express has piqued the interest of news viewers and media fraternity alike. With Bharat Express news daily, we intend to follow the same trajectory of elevated quality and integrity of journalism. Having the support of a team of dedicated journalists and media professionals, I am assured that with its launch, Bharat Express News daily will set a new benchmark in media”
Print Media: Is the dust finally settling after the Covid storm?
With Q1 2024 results of most major newspapers showing a silver lining, we find out if the print media industry has inched closer to its pre-Covid levels of revenue and circulation
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 2, 2023 9:17 AM | 6 min read
The print industry plunged into a storm when Covid-19 hit the world in 2020, but the dust, it seems, is finally settling now and the sector is headed towards a robust bounceback. According to EY’s 2023 M&E Report, the sector grew 10 per cent in 2022 to reach 85 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels already, and is expected to cross the Rs 260-billion revenue mark this year. Giving credence to the report are the financial results of several publications that clearly hint at a strong comeback by the sector.
Dainik Bhaskar and HT Media announced their quarterly results for 2023-24 recently. While the former posted a profit, the latter managed to narrow down its losses by a significant margin.
In the quarterly result media release, Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp said, “As global economies are making a slow recovery from their inflationary pressures, the Indian economy, especially the non-metro markets, continue to see rapid growth. The print sector has been on the uptrend for the past few months and this is likely to continue.” Total revenue for Dainik Bhaskar grew by around 15 per cent to Rs 573.6 crore.
For HT Media, the consolidated net loss narrowed down to Rs 18.98 crore for the quarter ending June 2023. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 41.80 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.
Talking about the numbers, Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media and Hindustan Media Ventures, in an investor meeting, had said, “Rising media spends by companies, growing consumer demand, more government spending, and relative easing in inflationary pressure, all augur well in the near-term for print, radio and digital sectors of the M&E industry. We are focused on working towards achieving profitable growth in our core businesses while expanding into new areas such as OTT.”
Even for BCCL, the print media revenue was up by 38.48 per cent to Rs 3611.69 crore as compared to Rs 2608.01 crore in the previous fiscal for the year ended March 31, 2022. Jagran Prakashan’s Mid-Day too registered growth in revenues, catching up fast with its numbers in the pre-pandemic times and recorded operating profit from significant operating loss for year ended FY23.
Speaking of more regional publications, Amar Ujala reported operating revenues of over Rs 500 crore for the financial year ending on March 31, 2022, according to Tofler. As compared to previous year, it increased by 8.86 per cent.
Mathrubhumi Daily, a widely read Malayalam daily in Kerala, improved to Rs 530.7 crore in FY 2022 from Rs 485.3 crore in FY 2021, primarily driven by growth in advertising revenues.
One of the major factors that have contributed to this comeback, say industry experts, is the loyal set of readers that these publications have.
“When it comes to physical newspapers, the brands may have fewer readers but they earn a lot. The reason being that newspapers have a loyal set of readers and the advertisers are willing to pay for them,” explains an industry source.
Print ad revenues back in the game
With the linear TV facing stiff competition from OTT players for viewer’s attention, print has been a good option for advertisers, say industry experts. According to the EY report, the share of advertising to the total income of the print segment stood at 67 per cent, up from 63 per cent in 2020.
Dainik Bhaskar’s advertising revenue grew by a strong 17.2 per cent to Rs 394.6 crore in Q1 2024 as against Rs 336.8 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. For HT Media, the ad revenue grew on a Y-o-Y basis, as categories such as education, retail and real estate grew while FMCG and auto remained subdued. Mid-Day clocked in advertising revenues at Rs 53.09 crore, up by 53.8 per cent from Rs 34.5 crores, in the year ended March 31, 2023.
Circulation revenue still lower
While the ad revenue curve of print publications has been moving northwards fast, the circulation revenue of the industry has been recovering slowly. The EY Report stated, many publishers opted for an increase in cover prices because circulation copies were still 23 per cent lower than their pre-pandemic levels in 2022.
The circulation revenue of Dainik Bhaskar grew by around 4 per cent to Rs 119.9 crore for the quarter ending June 2023 as against Rs 115.6 crore in Q1 2023.The circulation revenue for HT Media saw growth of 4 per cent on y-o-y, backed by higher number of copies.
To get circulation revenues back up, several publications have introduced bundled offerings across genres or languages and magazines. Many publications have also tried to sell a combined deal of physical print and premium digital news offering.
Will print surpass digital?
The Covid pandemic gave a strong push to the digital medium, with readers halting their physical newspaper subscriptions and shifting to digital forms of consumption. This acted as a catalyst for e-papers and digital apps, with many asking the big question: will print be able to get more revenue for advertisers than digital? Well, it already has.
According to the report, digital news subscription reached around Rs 1.2 billion primarily for premium and exclusive content in the last fiscal. But Indian readers spend only one per cent of their reading time on news and information apps. This means their exposure to ads on digital news platforms is hardly doing wonders. Most print companies generate less than 5 per cent of their revenues from online news. And due to the plethora of free news platforms available, subscription products like e-papers, ad-free news or exclusive content cannot be as lucrative as print, say experts.
For instance, Jagran Prakashan’s operating revenue for FY23 from print media (Dainik Jagran, Mid-day, Naidunia, I-Next, Punjabi Jagran and more) was a soaring high at Rs 1435 crore, whereas the revenues from digital channels stood at just Rs 85.66 crore.
“Except for Times Group and DB Corp, most news publishers had an extremely low proportion of app-based audiences. News publishers generate over 90 per cent of their MAUs on their websites, which serve fleeting and transient traffic, in effect becoming an ad-rate arbitrage business with extremely high churn,” states the EY M&E report.
What the future holds
“You, as an advertiser, can’t do without print in many categories because it goes into the homes of rich and educated audiences,” said an industry expert.
In the EY report, it is anticipated that the print medium will reach a steady state with a loyal reader base in the next three to five years, touching the revenue mark of Rs 279 billion by 2025, most of which will probably come from the growing base of educated people entering the workforce who need news and information.
According to the analysis of print media companies by CRISIL Ratings, higher spending on advertisement by corporates in key sectors and an uptick in government ad spend in view of the upcoming state and general elections are expected to lift the revenue of the Indian print media sector even more.
HT Media’s net loss narrows to Rs 19 cr in Q1
As per HT Media Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia, circulation and advertising has grown YoY for Print
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 29, 2023 8:17 AM | 1 min read
HT Media’s consolidated net loss has narrowed to Rs 18.98 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2023. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 41.80 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.
The publication’s total income in Q1 2024 has increased by 3.12 per cent to Rs 445.17 crore.
HT Media Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia has said, "Overall, our performance in Q1 23-24 has seen an improvement. While revenue is muted, profitability has expanded on the back of continued streamlining of costs and easing of commodity prices."
“The circulation and advertising grew on a year-on-year(YoY) basis in print, while in radio, non-FCT and value-added solutions drove the growth," she added.
The revenue has dropped by 6.93 per cent to Rs 323.55 crore from 'printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals'.
Bhartia also stated that rising media spending by companies, growing consumer demand, more government spending, and relative easing in inflationary pressure, all augur well in the near term for Print, Radio and Digital sectors of the M&E industry, which should benefit the company.
Indian newspaper industry seeing big upswing in advertising: Girish Agarwal, DB Corp
During the Q1 earnings call, the DB Corp Ltd Non-Executive Director said that advertisers in education, real estate, government, jewellery and health stayed steadfast in their preference for print
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 9:02 AM | 3 min read
Speaking about the group’s Q1 performance, Pawan Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director shared that they have delivered an impressive performance in the first quarter setting a strong foundation for the commencement of the new financial year.
"This all-around remarkable growth was on the back of robust ad growth across all segments and cost optimization," said Pawan Agarwal.
He added that during Q1FY 2024, newsprint prices maintained a downward trajectory and they expect this trend to continue. "We are pleased to report that our average cost for newsprint has decreased from the previous high of Rs 63,500 per metric ton in quarter 2 FY 2023 to around Rs 56,600 per metric ton in Q1 FY 2024.
"This reduction in cost provides us with a favourable position and enhances our financial outlook for the future."
Moving on to our digital business, which has been a key focus area and an important vertical in terms of future growth for business. "The company has been working hard to increase its loyal monthly active user base across its applications. Our teams continue to work on the digital app to improve the engagement with users and this is helping overall retention of our readers across all formats."
Coming to the Radio division, he highlighted that through ongoing initiatives at MY FM, they are working towards building planned visibility, delivering compelling content and which will ultimately drive revenue growth. "We remain dedicated to providing the best possible experience for our listeners as well as advertisers as we continue to evolve and thrive in the ever-changing media landscape."
DB Corp ad rev grows by 17% in Q1FY2024
The company posted a 15% growth in total revenue
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 1:43 PM | 4 min read
DB Corp Limited (DBCL), home to flagship newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar, posted total revenue of Rs. 573.6 crore for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2023, as against Rs. 499.4 crore for the same quarter previous year. The total revenue grew by around 15%.
The company’s advertising revenue grew by a strong 17.16% to Rs. 394.6 crore as against Rs. 336.8 crore in the same quarter previous year. While the circulation revenue grew by around 4% to Rs. 119.9 crore as against Rs. 115.6 crore.
The company’s radio business revenue grew by 16.2 % YoY at Rs. 37.2 crore versus Rs. 32.0 crore. While the EBITDA grew by 23% YoY to Rs. 11.5 crore versus Rs. 9.4 crore.
Commenting on the performance for Q1 FY2024, Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd said, “As global economies are making a slow recovery from their inflationary pressures, the Indian Economy, especially the non-metro markets continue to see rapid growth. The print sector has been on the uptrend for the past few months and this is likely to continue. Reputed agencies such as CRISIL peg this growth at about 15-17% on the back of strong advertising revenues, driven by Elections, Government Spending, and Consumer Demand across traditional and digital sectors.”
He further added, “ While English language print has been struggling with sluggish demand, Regional newspapers seem to be faring better. Dainik Bhaskar, as the dominant leader, and India’s largest newspaper group, has a clear advantage. We attribute this to our continued editorial excellence, high reader engagement and omni-channel delivery mechanism. Along with ad revenue growth we have been focused on cost optimisation and over the last 4-6 months have also been helped with easing newsprint prices. This has helped us deliver our fifth quarter of consistent growth across all segments and are confident of continuing this trend in the forthcoming quarters.”
The company in its official release said that print circulation continues to be strong and as per the Audit Bureau of Circulation Survey for Jul-Dec 2022 (ABC Survey), Dainik Bhaskar Group continues to be the largest circulated Newspaper Group in India and Dainik Bhaskar continues to be the largest circulated Newspaper in India with a very wide gap with second number player. “Our reader-centric editorial policy and multi-modal news delivery engines have been key in helping the Company achieve leadership position as well as deliver strong growth for the fifth consecutive quarter.”
On the Advertising front, the media company said that traditional advertisers such as Education, Real Estate, Government, Jewellery, Health etc. continue to use print as their preferred medium. The Auto Sector is also witnessing a resurgence and is expected to show good growth in the forthcoming quarters. The company said, “As we have been highlighting, New age digital sectors continue to see value in the Print media, and in this quarter too, digital, app-based companies and start-ups have increased their advertising spends. Print Advt continues to register strong revenue growth of 24% YOY for last 5 Qtrs from Rs 13510 million to Rs 16755 million. We are hopeful that our leadership position and reader engagement continue to serve our advertising partners to reach their audience and this in turn, will help propel consistent advertising revenue growth.”
According to the company’s official release, newsprint prices continued their downward trend in Q1FY2024 and DB Corp said that its hopeful that the trend will continue based on their assessment. “Our average cost for newsprint has reduced from the high of Rs 63,500 PMT in Q2 FY2023 to Rs 56600 PMT in Q1FY2024 agst 62100 PMT in Qtr 1 FY 23. Our teams continue the well-thought-out cost-control optimisation measures and this, coupled with our circulation strategy and the growth of advertising revenues have helped us deliver strong operating results for yet another quarter and this momentum is expected to continue over the next quarters.”
Leading from the front: Men behind Jagran Prakashan
In today’s edition, we shine the spotlight on the men who led Dainik Jagran from the front
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 15, 2023 6:31 PM | 6 min read
Founded by Pooran Chandra Gupta during the Quit India Movement in 1942 on the principle of reflecting people’s free will, the Jagran group of newspapers was started with the ideology of Hindutva.
Over 80 years later, the flagship brand Dainik Jagran, stands strong and is one of the largest-read regional newspapers in India with three men to credit - Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Sanjay Gupta and Shailesh Gupta.
Jagran Prakashan is one of India’s leading Media and Communications Groups with leadership in Print, Digital, Radio, Out-of-Home (OOH) and Activation with content available in nine languages.
With a readership of over 80 million, Jagran is one of the largest print media groups in the country which produces about 100 editions of around 12 print products in over five distinct languages across 15 states.
Dainik Jagran, iNext, Mid-Day, Nai Dunia, Mid-Day Gujarati, Inquilab, and Punjabi Jagran, are among the Company's print media brands.
Jagran New Media, Jagran.com, Jagranjosh.com, Jagran Post, Jagran Junction and Jeetle are some of the company's digital media brands. Jagran Pehel is the company's social initiative.
Awarded the highest honour of “Ambassador of Goodwill” by Lions Clubs International in 2005, Dr Mahendra Mohan Gupta is the CMD and Editorial Director of Jagran Prakashan Ltd.
From handling the finance function at Jagran in its early days to overseeing the printing of the newspaper to being imprisoned during the Emergency to signing the landmark FDI deal for Jagran to taking the Jagran Group public and putting it on course for future readiness, Mahendra’s inspirational leadership has left a stamp on every aspect of the Group’s functioning.
Mahendra, who entered the most hallowed precincts of public life as a Member of the Rajya Sabha in 2006, has served on key policy-making councils of the media industry over the years.
He has served as a Member of the Audit Bureau of Circulations; as President of the Indian Language Newspaper Association; as President of the Indian Newspaper Society; as Chairman of United News of India; as former Chairman of the Press Trust of India, as Director of Press Trust of India, even a tenure as Member of the Film Censor Board.
He served as the Director of Merchant’s Chambers of UP, Member Regional Direct Taxes Advisory Committee, Kanpur (Ministry of Finance), Chairman -Multiple Council Lions Clubs International, Patron-Indian Academy of Management Sciences Mirzapur, Patron-U.P. Veterans Cricket Association and Patron-Kanpur Rotary Kidney Foundation, amongst many others.
Honoured with the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award by the All India National Unity Conference for excellence in Hindi Journalism, Mahendra has also served as District Governor of the Lions Clubs International Multiple District.
He has been the driving force behind the Corporate Social Responsibility activities conducted under the Group's charitable trust, the Shri Puran Chandra Gupta Smarak Trust.
Sanjay Gupta, 59, contributed immensely in taking the brand Dainik Jagran to new heights. He is the Editor in Chief of Dainik Jagran.
Under Sanjay’s leadership, Dainik Jagran has been the largest-read newspaper of India since 2003 with its credibility, honesty and nation building.
For more than 75 years, this iconic voice of freedom and free expression has been benchmarking standards of excellence that have inspired readers and industry alike, says the media company’s website.
It is to his credit largely that Dainik Jagran has topped the Indian Readership Survey (IRS) round after round.
Sanjay believed in striking a rapport with the readers by incorporating the language of the state to the newspaper and regionalised it using their dialect.
Sanjay had said in an interview that the paper stood by the principle of “Hindutva or Indianness” with which, according to him, a lot of society’s emotions are attached.
“The Hindi word for Indianness is Hindutva and we stand for it and will always write for it. We are against parties who appease the voters in terms of religion and divide society based on caste and creed. In Jagran, we are very clear that we would not write in support of these things. Unlike a lot of other dailies, we believe in being objective and stand for Indianness. There is nothing wrong with Hindutva. Media is often seen criticising it without understanding the true sense of Hindutva. A lot of society’s emotions are attached to this sentiment. We respect that sentiment. That is the selling point and will continue to be our selling point.”
Appointed as the Part-Time-Member of Prasar Bharti Board in 2020 for five years, Sanjay holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science and has around 40 years of experience in the print media industry.
Sanjay is a Director of Midday Infomedia Limited, MMI Online Limited and Member of Executive Committee of The Indian Newspaper Society. He is also the Chairman of Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Amritsar.
He is also a Director of Jagran Media Network Investment Pvt Ltd, holding company of the Company.
For his exemplary contribution to the industry, Sanjay has been awarded at various platforms, the most notable of them being the Editor of The Year Award conferred on him by the Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.
He was also conferred with AIMA Managing India Award for Outstanding Contribution to Media and Lokmanya Tilak National Journalism Award for the contribution in the field of journalism by Kesari-Maratha Trust.
Shailesh Gupta, the Wholetime Director of Jagran Prakashan Ltd, is one of the most respected names in the Indian Media Industry.
Over the last 25 years, Shailesh has provided a new dimension to Jagran’s marketing strategy, and has been at the heart of driving transformational change at the Jagran group. He also holds positions as Director, Music Broadcast Limited, and Director, Midday Infomedia Ltd.
During his dynamic career, he’s been at the helm of several Industry bodies, and is held in high esteem for his professionalism and his razor-sharp understanding of the media industry in India.
He was the President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) in the year 2019-20.
Shailesh was elected as the youngest member of the Managing Committee of the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) for the year 2004-05 and became the Chairman of the ABC in 2012-13
In 2021, he held the position of Vice Chairman of Media Research Users Council (MRUC), which is one of the most prominent media research bodies in India formed with the sole purpose of organizing accurate, timely and efficient media research in the country, across all forms of media.
Recognised as the ‘Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year’ by Rotary Club, India, Shailesh was also nominated by the Indian Newspaper Society to the board of the World Association of Newspapers, Paris.
Apart from the above accolades, Shailesh has also been conferred with ‘Excellence Award for Communication and Mass Entertainment’ By Merchants’ Chamber of UP and ‘Most Talented CMO of India’ by the World Marketing Congress in 2014.
