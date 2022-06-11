Advertisement

Veteran journalist Abhijit Chatterjee is no more

He breathed his last in New Delhi on the night intervening June 8 and 9

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 11, 2022 11:33 AM  | 1 min read
Abhijit Chatterjee

Veteran journalist and educationist Abhijit Chatterjee, former News Editor of The Tribune and President of Chandigarh Press Club is no more. 

He breathed his last in New  Delhi on the night intervening June 8 and 9.

Having started with The Statesman, Chatterjee, Chat to his friends, was with The Tribune for over three decades. He was the Dean, Journalism and Communication at Chitkara University from 2010 to 2017.

Chatterjee covered many sports events across the world. He was one the most proficient News Editors of the paper at Chandigarh for long years.

Tributes were paid to Abhijit Chatterjee by Capt Amrinder Singh and Bhagwant Singh Mann, the former and current Chief Ministers of Punjab.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Tribune Abhijit Chatterjee print print news print ad Ad campaign campaign print advertising internet advertising print ad campaign print campaign print India print advertising India print media print marketing Mark
Show comments
You May Also Like
Piyush Gupta

HT Media plans to deploy cash in new-age digital businesses: Piyush Gupta
4 days ago

India Today

India Today Magazine completes 25 years as weekly
1 week ago

ABC

ABC likely to release circulation audit for Jan-June 2022 by August-end
1 week ago