Veteran journalist Abhijit Chatterjee is no more

Veteran journalist and educationist Abhijit Chatterjee, former News Editor of The Tribune and President of Chandigarh Press Club is no more.

He breathed his last in New Delhi on the night intervening June 8 and 9.

Having started with The Statesman, Chatterjee, Chat to his friends, was with The Tribune for over three decades. He was the Dean, Journalism and Communication at Chitkara University from 2010 to 2017.

Chatterjee covered many sports events across the world. He was one the most proficient News Editors of the paper at Chandigarh for long years.

Tributes were paid to Abhijit Chatterjee by Capt Amrinder Singh and Bhagwant Singh Mann, the former and current Chief Ministers of Punjab.

