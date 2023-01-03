Tributes pour in on Atul Maheshwari’s 12th death anniversary
Friends and industry colleagues fondly remember the visionary journalist on his death anniversary
Today is the 12th death anniversary of Atul Maheshwari, former Managing Director of Amar Ujala who took the group to new heights. Born on May 3, 1956, Atul Maheshwari was snatched from us by the cruel hands of time on this very day in 2011.
Maheshwari, a post graduate in Political Science, was active in the media for nearly four decades. He learned the nuances of media under the guidance of his father and co-founder of 'Amar Ujala' Murarilal Maheshwari. After this he moved to Meerut in the year 1986 to launch the edition of the newspaper.
In true sense, Atul Maheshwari was not the owner of the newspaper, he was a journalist first. The understanding he had about the news or rather the hold he had on the news, is hardly the owner of any media house. He was always available for all the members of 'Amar Ujala' family. He behaved not like an MD but like a journalist.
Later he expanded 'Amar Ujala' to Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Delhi besides starting several editions in Uttar Pradesh and took it to new heights. During this, he was associated with various institutions related to the media industry.
On the 12th death anniversary of Atul Maheshwari, tributes poured in from his friends and industry colleagues.
Recalling Atul Maheshwari's incomparable contribution to the media industry, Dr. Anurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of 'Businessworld' and 'Exchange4Media', says, 'Mr. Atul Maheshwari was a great gentleman and the development of Amar Ujala was a result of his vision. There is clear evidence of. Beyond his professional achievements, he was a true and passionate man at heart and was like a caring elder brother.
Senior media professional Varun Kohli, who has held important positions in various prestigious media institutions, has also paid his tribute to Atul Maheshwari remembering the things related to him. Varun Kohli says that Atul Maheshwari has always been and will be an invaluable contribution in his life. His death has been a huge blow for me personally as well.
According to Varun Kohli, 'Whatever we have learned, we have learned from Atul Maheshwari ji. The place that Atul ji has had in my life, cannot be of anyone else. He has been my inspiration and guide. He was active in the field of media for nearly 37 years and played an important role in taking Amar Ujala Group to new heights.
Senior journalist Shambhunath Shukla says, “ He was extremely humble and a gracious boss. I had joined Amar Ujala as editor in Kanpur in August 2002 and he passed away on January 3, 2011, but in these years he left such an indelible impression which was rare. He also wished well for his ill-wishers. He believed in doing good to others at the cost of his own loss and considered his employees as his co-workers. For the editorial department, he was a reporter first, boss later.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Washington Post CEO draws flak for avoiding queries on layoffs
The publication has said it will go for layoffs in the first quarter of 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 11:51 AM | 1 min read
Washington Post CEO Fred Ryan came in for criticism from the employees for refusing to answer questions on layoffs.
The post had organised a meeting of all staff members on December 14.
Today, we came into WaPo’s so-called town hall with questions about recent layoffs and the future of the company.— Washington Post Guild (@PostGuild) December 14, 2022
Our publisher dropped a bombshell on us by announcing more layoffs and then walking out, refusing to answer any of our questions. pic.twitter.com/ajNZsZKOBr
The publication has said it will go for layoffs in the first quarter of 2023.
As part of this, Washington Post has already decided to shut down its Sunday magazine and let go off 11 newsroom employees.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
At Hindustan Times, we challenged most orthodoxies: Rajan Bhalla
Bhalla, Group Chief Commercial Officer, of HT Media Ltd, opens up about his eventful tenure at the company and his plans to move on after 15 storied years
By Shantanu David | Dec 15, 2022 9:20 AM | 5 min read
“I strongly believe, when you work with a company, you draw out a professional balance sheet. On one side it’s about what you learn from the company, the different assignments, the knowledge, leadership and skill sets you acquire, and on the other side is what you contribute back to the company in terms of its growth. When the two truly balance out, you know it's time to move on,” says Rajan Bhalla, Group Chief Commercial Officer, of HT Media Ltd, as he discusses moving on from the company after a storied 15 years.
And there are a lot of stories, with Bhalla having worked across the company’s businesses, helping ideate, build, and refresh a cornucopia of brands and platforms across the media spectrum. From nurturing alliances with the likes of The Wall Street Journal, MIT, Apollo Global, Northwestern University, Star TV, News18+CNBC, and Channel News Asia – Singapore, to creating brands like Radio Nasha, Desimartini.com, htcampus.com, and shinelearning.com to conceptualising and executing multiple big brand refreshes, recent ones being Hindustan Times and Hindustan across print and digital platforms.
And then, of course, there is HT Mint, the baby of Bhalla and luminary journalist Raju Narisetti, along with one of the best international media designers, Mario Garcia. “When I joined, there were only four people, myself, Raju, the marketing head, the HR head and pretty much no one else, and thus started the journey in July 2006. And it was a fascinating journey of launching Mint in a record seven months, and a story I love to tell,” recalls Bhalla.
With HT not having a business news brand in a media landscape populated by brands like Economic Times, Financial Express, Hindu Business Line, Business Standard, DNA Money, the idea was to provide readers with refreshing clarity in business - something new, disruptive and engaging. “We challenged most orthodoxies. We questioned, why do financial papers need to be pink, why can’t they be colourful and simple with infographics, smart images and easy-to-read fonts? Why does it even need to be a broadsheet, why not a Berliner format that’s easier to handle, Why should the brand name have ‘financial or business’ as a suffix ” elaborates Bhalla, even as he chuckles over the pains of having to find a solution to printing a Berliner format in India at that time.
While Mint became a byword, with the likes of Narisetti and Sukumar R. at the editorial helm, Anup Gupta on design and Bhalla navigating the brand journey and commercial optimization, he also had his hands full with all of HT’s many pies. As a Group CMO, he developed and or executed multiple Intellectual Properties like HT Leadership Summit, HT Unwind, OTT Play Awards, HT No TV Day, HT Kala Ghoda, HT GIFA, HT Friday Jam, India’s Most Stylish, Mint-MIT Innovators under 35, Emtech India, Mint Luxury Summit, Mint Clarity through debate series, Hindustan Shikhar Samagam, Pratibha Samaaan and more, were refreshed and or established, even as existing brands were retooled.
“I was part of the core team in expanding and building the Hindustan brand in the heartland, especially in UP. We did a lot of work around product differentiation and consumer-focused brand initiatives. We used to pick a strong locally relevant issue and build a huge campaign around it, as everything boiled down to the brand’s positioning. It was 'Taraki ka Naya Nazariya’ as the Hindi heartland was all about aspirations and progress,” says Bhalla, noting he came up with that particular motto in close working with the Hindustan editor Shashi Shekhar.
While helping deliver the company’s strong IRS results for many years, Bhalla was also part of the Innovation Board at HT at one point and worked with international partners like Ideo & Innosight to create processes and structures that drive an innovation culture in the company. He also worked with industry bodies and was part of the MRUC Tech-Com for many years.
“The last 15+ years at HT have been professionally very enriching, with never a dull moment. I feel proud of all the work we have accomplished as a team. It honestly never felt like a job, it was amazing to come in and create, ideate, and transform every day,” he says, adding, “HT gave me an opportunity to not just build brands and businesses but also build lifelong relationships both within the company and the industry. I will always wish the best for HT Media and am sure it will go from strength to strength.”
“I have been working for over 30 years across multiple industries – advertising (Contract), durables (Whirlpool), FMCG (PepsiCo) and media (HT). Now I want to take a pause and think about the next exciting phase of my life. I want to do something that will inspire me and help leverage my strengths built over years of working with some of the finest companies and people. For now, it’s time to sit back, reflect and plan a new meaningful future,” he concludes, sitting in his office, surrounded by a surfeit of awards and industry recognitions.
The sheets have clearly been balanced.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NYT sees walkout by employees over pay disputes
This is the first such protest by the newspaper’s staff in the last 40 years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 12:39 PM | 1 min read
Staffers of New York Times staged a walkout on Thursday over disputes regarding pay and benefits at the publishing house, media reports have said.
This is the first such protest by the newspaper’s staff in the last 40 years.
According to the New York Times Guild, they representing employees who were without a contract since March 2021.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
General Electric buys all ad slots of NYT print edition
Tuesday’s New York Times carried two dozen General Electric ads
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 12:40 PM | 1 min read
The print version New York Times on Tuesday carried two dozen ads from General Electric alone, media networks have reported.
This is the first time in NYT's history that an advertiser has bought all ad slots in the print edition meant for 3,30,000 weekday print subscribers. GE also advertised in the publication's digital edition.
The newspaper was covered with a glossy wrap carrying logos of the three GE companies.
GE’s ads were also put up on the desktop and mobile home pages, along with The Times' podcast.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Hindu Group unveils another hard-hitting campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day
Titled ‘The Other Obituary’, the ad features an obituary section for the flora and fauna that fell prey to human inconsideration and cruelty
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 12:19 PM | 2 min read
The Hindu Group has once again come up with a thought-provoking campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day (WWCD).
Titled ‘The Other Obituary’, the ad features an obituary section for the flora and fauna that fell prey to human inconsideration and cruelty. These species don’t have a voice and therefore their death isn’t mourned and nor are their cries heard. The obits were written from the point of view of the loved ones of the beings that met the sad end. The ad was aimed at creating awareness and meaningful conversations about what can be done.
Staying true to the brand, The Hindu launched ‘Care. Community. Conversation.’ - a print-led initiative in the year 2020 to focus on being vocal about topics that are often hushed and swept under the carpet.
Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing at The Hindu Group said, “As a media organisation, we have always lent our voice to responsible societal and environmental concerns time and again. ‘The Other Obituary’ is very close to our hearts. To see people talking about this on social media and coming up with ideas to save wildlife make this a fulfilling initiative. This nudges us to continue our good work and make the world a better place to live in.”
Further, the editorial team came up with an exclusive insightful content titled ‘FAQ’ on The Hindu’s Sunday edition about why elephants are on the endangered list, are chances of human-animal conflict high etc. The team also did a special podcast session on Wildlife protection in India with Prerna Singh Bindra, India’s leading environmental journalist, winner of Carl Zeiss Wildlife Conservation Award and Janaki Lenin, journalist and writer, specialises in wildlife science and conservation practice in India.
The moderator of the podcast, G Sampath, who is also the Social Affairs Editor at The Hindu said, “Hundreds of species of plants and animals in India currently figure in the red list of endangered species put out by the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Campaigns and conversations like this will help mobilize public opinion so that wildlife conservation and ecology are no longer perceived as a niche interest but acknowledged as critical concerns that must inform decision-making in public policy contexts and corporate boardrooms."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Financial Times appoints Nikitsha Chopra as VP - India (B2B)
Chopra has worked in both Regional and National markets, with a deep understanding of the existing Print, Television, Radio and Digital media industry.
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 23, 2022 2:47 PM | 1 min read
Financial Times has appointed Nikitsha Chopra as VP - India (B2B). Prior to this she was working as Head – Content Licensing & Film Partnerships, Radio Mirchi.
Chopra has worked in both Regional and National markets, with a deep understanding of the existing Print, Television, Radio and Digital media industry. Chopra started her career in 2005 with the Times of India Group and later held leadership positions at Network 18, Bloomberg TV India and PING Network
Through the years she has been recognized and appreciated multiple times for expertise in Media Sales, Brand Solutions, Team Management and Business Development with a strong network of relationships with senior stakeholders, at corporates and media agencies.
Chopra has successfully launched and developed revenue teams from scratch at Network 18 Regional, PING Network and Mirchi, parallelly contributing to product development to suit partner needs.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Volumes continuously recovering but pricing still a challenge: Piyush Gupta, HT Media
Gupta, Group CFO, HT Media, said the company's operating revenue rose 10% to Rs 344 cr
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 18, 2022 8:44 AM | 4 min read
HT Media’s newsprint prices in the current quarter have averaged around Rs 66,000 per metric ton as against the same period last year, which was about Rs 42,000, Group CFO Piyush Gupta said during the Q2FY23 earnings call. Moreover, the Print ad revenue stood at Rs 269 crores at a 9% increase and on a sequential basis a 12% growth, he said.
Gupta further said that the circulation revenue was at Rs 61 crores, an increase of more than 21%. The growth was fuelled by both print order and realization per copy, and on a sequential basis, which was a 2% growth, said Gupta during the earnings call. Consequently, the company's operating revenue rose 10% to Rs 344 crores, and operating EBITDA stood at Rs 14 crores in the current quarter, with a -4% margin.
Speaking about the Group’s English business, which covers HT Media and Mint, Gupta shared that in Q2 FY23, the ad revenue stood at Rs 147 crores, which is a 10% rise on YoY basis and a 16% increase on a sequential basis. While the circulation revenue saw a rise of 118% on a y-o-y basis at Rs 15 crores, there was a rise of 19% on a sequential basis.
On the Hindi business, Gupta said that the ad revenue stood at Rs 122 crores, which is a 7% increase on a y-o-y basis, and an 8% increase on a sequential basis. Meanwhile, the circulation revenue was up 7% at Rs 47 crores on a y-o-y basis and a flattish to -2% decline on a sequential basis.
Talking about radio, Gupta said that there has been a considerable 36% y-o-y growth with revenue coming at Rs 33 crores versus Rs 24 crores same period last year. The operating EBITDA margin came into the positive territory of 3%. Meanwhile, digital has been flat, at -4% y-o-y with Rs 33 crores coming down to Rs 32 crores this quarter and operating EBITDA was marginally negative at Rs -2 crores with a -5% margin.
When asked about the losses that the group has incurred over a couple of quarters, Gupta shared that the losses are primarily for two reasons. “If you look at the EBITDA movement versus the same period last year, one is the elevated newsprint prices. Newsprint prices in the current quarter have averaged around Rs 66,000 per metric ton as against the same period last year was about Rs 42,000. So, you can see that's about a 50% increase in newsprint prices. That's purely the pricing delta. And in terms of rupee crore, that is a cost hit of about Rs 57 crores, which has gone into the P&L.”
He further said that the prices have already topped out and it's believed that after plateauing for some time, they would start coming down. “As you know, newsprint is a cyclical commodity. And I believe they are already hitting the peak at about USD 850-890 a metric ton”, he added.
Gupta also mentioned that in terms of dollars, the prices will come close to about USD 700 in the next couple of quarters. “Now, of course, as you would understand, the currency itself is a bit of a wildcard at this point in time because there's a 10% depreciation in the rupee. So, we will save about 25-30% in terms of dollar prices, but 10% of that will go away in the currency. I personally, therefore, believe looking at our inventory situation and where the newsprint prices are heading, that in the next couple of quarters, we would come out of the red, which is primarily because of the newsprint cost and the margins will therefore start improving”, he added.
Speaking on the revenue, Gupta also said that the volumes have been continuously recovering for the last two quarters, after some respite from the pandemic. However, pricing still remains a challenge. “So, the volumes are back to about 80-90%. In some markets of Hindi, they are actually above the pre-COVID level also. But pricing still is a big challenge, whereby market by market, we are anywhere between 70-90% of the pre-COVID prices.”
When asked if the group expects to surpass pre-COVID levels due to the widespread adoption of digital media, Gupta stated that the migration to digital or new-age media has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is not a new phenomenon. “That has been happening for many, many years as more and more people adapt to new forms of media. As a result, we have a fairly robust Digital business, which is undergoing those changes.”
Gupta expressed hope and said they will be easily able to come to a very profitable situation. ”We don't speculate on the forward-looking forecast but suffice to say that the mere impact of the newsprint prices reverting back to media itself will have a very robust impact on the bottom line. And with pricing correcting in the marketplace, which is a factor of demand and supply, I think we can easily cross the pre-COVID levels without any questions.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube