Will always remember Atul Maheshwari for teaching us the art of decisiveness
Atul Maheshwari was then our hero, a media maverick who could pull rabbits out of hats and make things happen, writes Saurabh Tyagi
Looking back in time, my memories of working with the Amar Ujala are laced with what was once perceived as the ‘’learning institution of the print media industry.”
Atul Maheshwari who was fondly referred to as Bhai Saheb, carved out an image for himself as a professional who had huge passion & equally high emotional intelligence in whatever he did. He was indeed & truly a complete 360 degree expert.
In a classic hierarchical structure in 1999, a nod from him or a word of recognition would make us feel superior to our peers. Though as Management Trainees we formed the base of the pyramid, secretly we recognized and knew that we would manage to perform well simply because of the leadership we were working for.
He had revamped the entire vernacular print media industry starting from brand positioning, editorial, design, business strategies and properties for each business vertical.
Atul Ji was then our hero, a media maverick who could pull rabbits out of hats and make things happen. A man of many facets, he was larger than life, and yet had a humane side in him that common people could also connect with him just like the industry seniors who in spite of their success recognize him as their mentor.
He would let out a dry laugh and say a few kind words. Years later, when I moved to TOI, I had informed him, “Sir, I had an opportunity.” He said, “God bless you Pandit ji ,its a great institution , go and learn.”
Amar Ujala came from his extraordinary ability to appear not only as Confident but also as the Courageous one to lead from the front. I am talking of the 2000’s. Group had embarked to launch on 2 distinct markets to give Amar Ujala the much needed competitive edge. One was to infuse Creativity in the way business was to be carried out – whether it was the introduction of Dak edition rates (a unique pricing structure aimed to milk the hyper local advertising or to make the existing product(s) more market-friendly or tapping of new advertising segments, even with the introduction of niche brands(Country’s first vernacular Business Daily – Karobaar). And the other thing was also to create a great sense of Optimism for the Regional Print industry specially when TV was beginning to emerge. He was able to set new paradigms for the industry. As I said it was a different era and it had little room for Flexibility. Whatever happened backstage, for the people, both inside and outside, the always buck stopped at Bhai Saheb. He was the Empowered one.
That era has gone and so has bhaisaheb. But whatever foundation stones that were laid down then, helps Amar Ujala even today. I will always remember Atul Ji in gratitude for teaching us “The power of Communication” & “The Art of Decisiveness” as key learning for self growth.
Bhai Saheb will always remain my beloved Guru.
(Saurabh Tyagi is a well known media veteran and marketing consultant)
Millennium Post finds a new owner in publisher of Aaj Kal - Techno India
The deal is said to be a game-changer for the publication
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 12:32 PM | 3 min read
As with so many other industries, the Indian media landscape is going through a massive churn. We have seen major entities change hands, mindsets, and priorities as India transforms and connects to a wider global audience even as she retains her singularity. The Millennium Post is the latest publication to become part of this paradigm shift.
At a time when the print industry is recovering strongly in a post-Covid economy, Millennium Post has found fresh reprieve after finding a new majority stake owner, in what will be a game changer for the publication.
While details are still to emerge, sources say that Satyam Roy Chowdhury (MD of Techno India Group, a conglomerate that operates education, hospitality, and healthcare companies, as well as the Aaj Kal media group) has bought a majority stake in the company.
"We have a highly reputed media school and have had a presence in vernacular media. The purchase of an English language publication is part of our long-term business strategy, and to help our media school students to gain exposure in the field," said CEO Sanku Bose, speaking to e4m.
The 16-page broadsheet, and its ancillary online avatar, was started in 2012 and conceived by Durbar Ganguly, former Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director, The Pioneer Group, who is the promoter of the broadsheet. Ganguly will remain as Director and editor of the publication. The newspaper is headquartered in Delhi with an edition in Kolkata
According to sources close to the development, while Ganguly had admitted to tough times for the organisation, he said that the introduction of new capital had revitalized the publication's future and resources. While numbers remain unconfirmed, the former proprietors were allegedly willing to sell the publication, once valued at Rs 12 crore, for Rs 8 crore. Neither parties disclosed the actual sums when asked by e4m.
As per TAM AdEx data, print ad volume rose by 14% for English dailies in 2022 compared to the pre-Covid period and 17% compared to 2021, even as it declined 7% for Hindi dailies in 2022 compared to the pre-Covid level and increased by 4% compared to 2021.
As previously reported on e4m, "While ad volumes for both English and Hindi dailies are showing growth, English newspapers have witnessed higher growth than the Hindi ones. Industry insiders say the discrepancy between the two is mostly attributable to the substantial volume recovery seen in English dailies, as well as the fact that key advertisers in Hindi dailies are retailers and local advertisers who haven't recovered fully yet."
As advertisers pivot to digital, and seek mass reach in an increasingly internet focused consumer base, Millennium Post is likely to follow the same trajectory.
According to sources, the Millennium Post has had strong ties with Mamata Banerjee's TMC government in West Bengal, concentrated around its reader base which may perhaps explain the slacking off of central administrative advertising, given the current unifying state of politics around the world, thereby leading to its purchase by Techno India.
Washington Post CEO draws flak for avoiding queries on layoffs
The publication has said it will go for layoffs in the first quarter of 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 11:51 AM | 1 min read
Washington Post CEO Fred Ryan came in for criticism from the employees for refusing to answer questions on layoffs.
The post had organised a meeting of all staff members on December 14.
Today, we came into WaPo’s so-called town hall with questions about recent layoffs and the future of the company.— Washington Post Guild (@PostGuild) December 14, 2022
Our publisher dropped a bombshell on us by announcing more layoffs and then walking out, refusing to answer any of our questions. pic.twitter.com/ajNZsZKOBr
The publication has said it will go for layoffs in the first quarter of 2023.
As part of this, Washington Post has already decided to shut down its Sunday magazine and let go off 11 newsroom employees.
At Hindustan Times, we challenged most orthodoxies: Rajan Bhalla
Bhalla, Group Chief Commercial Officer, of HT Media Ltd, opens up about his eventful tenure at the company and his plans to move on after 15 storied years
By Shantanu David | Dec 15, 2022 9:20 AM | 5 min read
“I strongly believe, when you work with a company, you draw out a professional balance sheet. On one side it’s about what you learn from the company, the different assignments, the knowledge, leadership and skill sets you acquire, and on the other side is what you contribute back to the company in terms of its growth. When the two truly balance out, you know it's time to move on,” says Rajan Bhalla, Group Chief Commercial Officer, of HT Media Ltd, as he discusses moving on from the company after a storied 15 years.
And there are a lot of stories, with Bhalla having worked across the company’s businesses, helping ideate, build, and refresh a cornucopia of brands and platforms across the media spectrum. From nurturing alliances with the likes of The Wall Street Journal, MIT, Apollo Global, Northwestern University, Star TV, News18+CNBC, and Channel News Asia – Singapore, to creating brands like Radio Nasha, Desimartini.com, htcampus.com, and shinelearning.com to conceptualising and executing multiple big brand refreshes, recent ones being Hindustan Times and Hindustan across print and digital platforms.
And then, of course, there is HT Mint, the baby of Bhalla and luminary journalist Raju Narisetti, along with one of the best international media designers, Mario Garcia. “When I joined, there were only four people, myself, Raju, the marketing head, the HR head and pretty much no one else, and thus started the journey in July 2006. And it was a fascinating journey of launching Mint in a record seven months, and a story I love to tell,” recalls Bhalla.
With HT not having a business news brand in a media landscape populated by brands like Economic Times, Financial Express, Hindu Business Line, Business Standard, DNA Money, the idea was to provide readers with refreshing clarity in business - something new, disruptive and engaging. “We challenged most orthodoxies. We questioned, why do financial papers need to be pink, why can’t they be colourful and simple with infographics, smart images and easy-to-read fonts? Why does it even need to be a broadsheet, why not a Berliner format that’s easier to handle, Why should the brand name have ‘financial or business’ as a suffix ” elaborates Bhalla, even as he chuckles over the pains of having to find a solution to printing a Berliner format in India at that time.
While Mint became a byword, with the likes of Narisetti and Sukumar R. at the editorial helm, Anup Gupta on design and Bhalla navigating the brand journey and commercial optimization, he also had his hands full with all of HT’s many pies. As a Group CMO, he developed and or executed multiple Intellectual Properties like HT Leadership Summit, HT Unwind, OTT Play Awards, HT No TV Day, HT Kala Ghoda, HT GIFA, HT Friday Jam, India’s Most Stylish, Mint-MIT Innovators under 35, Emtech India, Mint Luxury Summit, Mint Clarity through debate series, Hindustan Shikhar Samagam, Pratibha Samaaan and more, were refreshed and or established, even as existing brands were retooled.
“I was part of the core team in expanding and building the Hindustan brand in the heartland, especially in UP. We did a lot of work around product differentiation and consumer-focused brand initiatives. We used to pick a strong locally relevant issue and build a huge campaign around it, as everything boiled down to the brand’s positioning. It was 'Taraki ka Naya Nazariya’ as the Hindi heartland was all about aspirations and progress,” says Bhalla, noting he came up with that particular motto in close working with the Hindustan editor Shashi Shekhar.
While helping deliver the company’s strong IRS results for many years, Bhalla was also part of the Innovation Board at HT at one point and worked with international partners like Ideo & Innosight to create processes and structures that drive an innovation culture in the company. He also worked with industry bodies and was part of the MRUC Tech-Com for many years.
“The last 15+ years at HT have been professionally very enriching, with never a dull moment. I feel proud of all the work we have accomplished as a team. It honestly never felt like a job, it was amazing to come in and create, ideate, and transform every day,” he says, adding, “HT gave me an opportunity to not just build brands and businesses but also build lifelong relationships both within the company and the industry. I will always wish the best for HT Media and am sure it will go from strength to strength.”
“I have been working for over 30 years across multiple industries – advertising (Contract), durables (Whirlpool), FMCG (PepsiCo) and media (HT). Now I want to take a pause and think about the next exciting phase of my life. I want to do something that will inspire me and help leverage my strengths built over years of working with some of the finest companies and people. For now, it’s time to sit back, reflect and plan a new meaningful future,” he concludes, sitting in his office, surrounded by a surfeit of awards and industry recognitions.
The sheets have clearly been balanced.
NYT sees walkout by employees over pay disputes
This is the first such protest by the newspaper’s staff in the last 40 years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 12:39 PM | 1 min read
Staffers of New York Times staged a walkout on Thursday over disputes regarding pay and benefits at the publishing house, media reports have said.
This is the first such protest by the newspaper’s staff in the last 40 years.
According to the New York Times Guild, they representing employees who were without a contract since March 2021.
General Electric buys all ad slots of NYT print edition
Tuesday’s New York Times carried two dozen General Electric ads
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 12:40 PM | 1 min read
The print version New York Times on Tuesday carried two dozen ads from General Electric alone, media networks have reported.
This is the first time in NYT's history that an advertiser has bought all ad slots in the print edition meant for 3,30,000 weekday print subscribers. GE also advertised in the publication's digital edition.
The newspaper was covered with a glossy wrap carrying logos of the three GE companies.
GE’s ads were also put up on the desktop and mobile home pages, along with The Times' podcast.
The Hindu Group unveils another hard-hitting campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day
Titled ‘The Other Obituary’, the ad features an obituary section for the flora and fauna that fell prey to human inconsideration and cruelty
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 12:19 PM | 2 min read
The Hindu Group has once again come up with a thought-provoking campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day (WWCD).
Titled ‘The Other Obituary’, the ad features an obituary section for the flora and fauna that fell prey to human inconsideration and cruelty. These species don’t have a voice and therefore their death isn’t mourned and nor are their cries heard. The obits were written from the point of view of the loved ones of the beings that met the sad end. The ad was aimed at creating awareness and meaningful conversations about what can be done.
Staying true to the brand, The Hindu launched ‘Care. Community. Conversation.’ - a print-led initiative in the year 2020 to focus on being vocal about topics that are often hushed and swept under the carpet.
Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing at The Hindu Group said, “As a media organisation, we have always lent our voice to responsible societal and environmental concerns time and again. ‘The Other Obituary’ is very close to our hearts. To see people talking about this on social media and coming up with ideas to save wildlife make this a fulfilling initiative. This nudges us to continue our good work and make the world a better place to live in.”
Further, the editorial team came up with an exclusive insightful content titled ‘FAQ’ on The Hindu’s Sunday edition about why elephants are on the endangered list, are chances of human-animal conflict high etc. The team also did a special podcast session on Wildlife protection in India with Prerna Singh Bindra, India’s leading environmental journalist, winner of Carl Zeiss Wildlife Conservation Award and Janaki Lenin, journalist and writer, specialises in wildlife science and conservation practice in India.
The moderator of the podcast, G Sampath, who is also the Social Affairs Editor at The Hindu said, “Hundreds of species of plants and animals in India currently figure in the red list of endangered species put out by the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Campaigns and conversations like this will help mobilize public opinion so that wildlife conservation and ecology are no longer perceived as a niche interest but acknowledged as critical concerns that must inform decision-making in public policy contexts and corporate boardrooms."
Financial Times appoints Nikitsha Chopra as VP - India (B2B)
Chopra has worked in both Regional and National markets, with a deep understanding of the existing Print, Television, Radio and Digital media industry.
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 23, 2022 2:47 PM | 1 min read
Financial Times has appointed Nikitsha Chopra as VP - India (B2B). Prior to this she was working as Head – Content Licensing & Film Partnerships, Radio Mirchi.
Chopra has worked in both Regional and National markets, with a deep understanding of the existing Print, Television, Radio and Digital media industry. Chopra started her career in 2005 with the Times of India Group and later held leadership positions at Network 18, Bloomberg TV India and PING Network
Through the years she has been recognized and appreciated multiple times for expertise in Media Sales, Brand Solutions, Team Management and Business Development with a strong network of relationships with senior stakeholders, at corporates and media agencies.
Chopra has successfully launched and developed revenue teams from scratch at Network 18 Regional, PING Network and Mirchi, parallelly contributing to product development to suit partner needs.
