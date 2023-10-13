Sachidananda Murthy, former Resident Editor of Malayala Manorama, no more
Murthy was associated with The Week for over four decades
Sachidananda Murthy, former Resident Editor of Malayala Manorama, has passed away in Bangalore.
Murthy was an expert on national and international politics and was associated with The Week for over four decades.
He had received multiple awards for his journalistic work in national and international politics. He was also the recipient of the national level special award of the Karnataka Media Academy in recognition of his outstanding services to the field of journalism.
Founded in the year 1982 and published by The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd, the Week magazine is published from Kochi and is currently printed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kottayam.
Sankarshan Thakur appointed Editor of The Telegraph
Thakur has nearly four decades of experience in media
By e4m Staff | Oct 1, 2023 10:30 AM | 2 min read
Sankarshan Thakur, Editor, National Affairs, The Telegraph has been appointed as Editor of the publication.
Thakur has nearly four decades of experience in media. He began his career in media in the year 1984 with 'Sunday' magazine. In the past, he has worked as associate editor at 'The Telegraph' and 'Indian Express'. Apart from this, he has also been a part of the launching team of 'Tehelka' weekly in the year 2004.
In his career as a journalist, Thakur has covered Bihar and Kashmir extensively. In 2001, he was awarded the 'Prem Bhatia' Award for excellence in political journalism. In 2003, he also received the Appan Menon Fellowship to work on a book on Kashmir.
As an author, Thakur has written a book on the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav named ‘The Making of Laloo Yadav, The Unmaking of Bihar’. He has also written the biography of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ‘Single Man: The Life & Times of Nitish Kumar of Bihar’. Apart from this, he has jointly written the biography of Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar in a book ‘The Brothers Bihari’. He has published monographs on the Kargil War, Honor Killing in Pakistan and Uttar Pradesh.
Sankarshan Thakur, originally from Patna, has studied Political Science from 'The Hindu' College of Delhi University. He is also a member of the Editors Guild of India, the apex organization of editors in the country.
Rakesh Sharma elected President of the Indian Newspaper Society
This decision was taken in the 84th Annual General Meeting of INS
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 5:27 PM | 1 min read
Rakesh Sharma, Director, ITV Group and 'Good Morning Media India', has been elected as the new President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS). He has been elected for the year 2023-24. This decision was taken in the 84th Annual General Meeting of ‘INS’ held through video conferencing. He K. Has taken this responsibility in place of Raja Prasad Reddy (Sakshi).
Good Morning Group publishes prestigious newspapers like 'Aaj Samaj', 'The Daily Guardian', 'The Sunday Guardian', 'India News' and 'Business Guardian'. Rakesh Sharma has been associated with the media world for the last 50 years and has worked at top positions.
Along with this, MV Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhoomi) has been elected as the Deputy President of 'INS', Vivek Gupta (Sanmarg) has been elected as the Vice President and Tanmay Maheshwari (Amar Ujala) has been elected as the Honorary Treasurer. At the same time, Mary Paul has been given the responsibility of Secretary General.
"Industry is making a rapid comeback after battling the Corona epidemic. A lot of work still remains to be done to take the industry forward. I will ensure to take effective steps towards taking it forward", said Sharma.
The following names are included in the executive of 'Indian Newspaper Society' (INS)-
TV news is obsessed with big stories, they no longer have range: Sukumar Ranganathan, HT
Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times, was speaking at the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 conference
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 1:07 PM | 3 min read
"We live in an age of peak information," said Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times at the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 conference.
He further explained that it started almost around the early 90s, with the popularisation of the internet. "When the internet first emerged, some of us thought that the internet would replace perfect information, we just made sure that everyone got information in real-time," he added.
In 2023 we are discovering that we live in an age of perfect misinformation, Ranganathan believes.
"There is so much news out there that we don't realise what is authentic, what is not authentic, you don't understand the real context. Journalism needs to present information in the right context," he said.
He also shared that we live in a time where everyone is obsessed with digital. "Most organisations tend to categorise journalists as maybe print, multimedia or digital, and they are given certain characteristics," Ranganathan pointed out
Every medium has its unique characteristics and unfortunately unique weaknesses, he said.
Explaining the same, he shared that TV has the ability to show you what is happening. "But TV news is obsessed with big stories, they no longer have range. It means that there are vast parts of the country that go uncovered. You have the same talking heads talking about the same things," he said.
A lot of this is forced on the medium by the TV channels' business models, especially news TV channels. Ranganathan says that in truth, if you look at the entire space, news media accounts for around 4% of the entire industry in terms of revenue. Within that English news media accounts for even less.
Speaking about digital, he said "Every newsroom has a digital operation. There is not too much substantive stuff on there. The business model is based on the inventory model -- the advertising and clicks based model."
There is so much more to journalism, Ranganathan believes. "It is important for big news media to answer questions about scale, profitability and content. The journey has to start from many places at once."
He added that it is equally important for journalists to question why they are doing what they are doing, when they are working in a TV channel or digital newsroom.
"Most digital and tv newsrooms are bubbles in themselves. They have a certain narrative that they believe in and every news that they give you is tailored around that narrative. That is not a healthy place for young journalists to give their best. A lot of people want to enter journalism because they want to make a difference," he concluded.
NCLT seeks reply on Jagran Prakashan’s application for appointment of administrator
Next hearing scheduled for October 4
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 2:57 PM | 2 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has issued a notice on an application filed by Jagran Prakashan seeking the appointment of an administrator without supersession of the Board.
In the application, the company also sought permission for Jagran Prakashan’s Board to identify a qualified and independent professional in the capacity of a Chief Executive Officer, with further prayer that the term of Mahendra Mohan Gupta as the MD of the Company to continue till such CEO is appointed.
The Allahabad bench of NCLT sought responses from non-applicants in the matter within a week as the next hearing is scheduled for October 4.
The application was filed in a pending petition titled Mahendra Mohan Gupta and others vs Devendra Mohan Gupta and others under sections 241/242 and 244 of the Companies Act 2013
NCLT noted that as per the Regulation 26A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Regulation, 2015, a listed company is required to fill any vacancy in the office of Managing Director at the earliest, and not later than three months from the date of such vacancy.
“Since the present vacancy of MD is going to occur on 30.09.2023, as stated by the Counsel representing the Applicant, therefore the appointment in any case has to take place on or before three months in terms of the Regulation 26A of the SEBI Regulation, 2015,” the bench said.
The tribunal also directed that the parties would come out with a definite timeline in order to ensure that the appointment of the Managing Director takes place within a time bound manner, so that the vacancy on the post of the Managing Director does not continue indefinitely.
“Let the needful be done within the aforesaid stipulated period of one week,” the bench said while seeking a response from the parties.
Revenue for print media industry to grow by 8-10% YoY in FY2024: ICRA
Ad revenue to remain below pre-Covid level in FY2024, despite expected increase in ad-spent by the government in the run-up to elections
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 5:21 PM | 2 min read
BARC to share unprojected & weighted RLD with broadcasters: Report
This comes after BARC fixed the price for Respondent Level Data at Rs 15 lakh per annum
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 12:19 PM | 1 min read
BARC India will be sharing both unprojected and weighted respondent-level data with broadcasters, media reports have said.
This comes after BARC fixed the price for Respondent Level Data at Rs 15 lakh per annum for broadcasters.
As of now, only agencies have access to Respondent Level Data at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per annum.
exchange4media had earlier reported that BARC was planning to make the Respondent Level Data available to broadcasters at a more reasonable price compared to what agencies pay for it.
