ManoramaOnline unveils trendy and contemporary look

The Advertising Club Bangalore, an esteemed institution with a legacy spanning over four decades, is thrilled to announce its flagship property - The Big Bang Awards.

The awards cover a wide spectrum of creative, design, media, digital, and marketing achievements.

Laeeq Ali, President of The Advertising Club Bangalore, shared his thoughts on this event: "As the president of this prestigious advertising club, I'm deeply honoured to announce these awards. Advertising is going through a sea change by the day, but it will remain the lifeblood of many industries. As an industry body, It is our duty to recognize and celebrate the outstanding creativity, dedication, and innovation that advertisers bring to the world and extremely proud to be doing this event for 30 years. A new executive committee has been formed and we are looking at doing the final event in a grand manner too.”

The Big Bang Awards have been a pillar of recognition for close to three decades. These awards welcome participation from all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity throughout the country. The previous event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with entries pouring in from over 40 agencies and 9 clients, representing 12 cities in India.

Just as in previous years, a high-caliber jury consisting of eminent advertising, media, and marketing professionals, hailing from diverse regions in India and the APAC, will oversee the judging process entirely online.

The Big Bang Awards for Creative Excellence will celebrate outstanding accomplishments in creative and content. Categories include Consumer, B2B, Media, Entertainment, Social Causes, Health, Fitness, Wellness, E-commerce, Integrated Marketing Campaigns, and a new category spotlighting regional campaigns in various Indian languages.





The Big Bang Awards for Design Excellence will acknowledge exceptional internal and external design expertise, encompassing Brand Identity and UX design.





The Big Bang Awards for Media Excellence and Digital Excellence will pay tribute to the innovative work carried out by Media and Digital agencies, encompassing various traditional and digital media. A new category focusing on Data and Technology is also included to recognize how data and research can be leveraged to create more effective campaigns founded on powerful insights.





Additionally, The Big Bang Awards will celebrate budding talent with awards for Young Writer (Copy/Content) of the Year, Young Art Director of the Year, and the Arvind Kumar Memorial Young Media Professional of the Year.

Malavika Harita, Chairperson of Big Bang Awards, expressed, "This period is an exciting phase for all of us at the club as well as the Jury. Year on year, we get to see some amazing work cutting across India as well as categories. With the lines blurring between technology & marketing, the approach to ideation itself has changed and I look forward to seeing lot more interesting entries marrying the traditional & the new. The theme ‘Find the Balance’ for this years big bang awards is also centred around the same thought too.”

The submissions for the Big Bang Awards are now open online at www.bigbangawards.com, with the detailed list of categories and guidelines.

The Big Bang Awards 2023 is supported by exchange4media group as the Community Partner, and Adgully, MediaNews4U as online media partners.