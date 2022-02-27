Rajasthan Patrika appoints Rakesh Gopal as National Corporate Head
Gopal has a rich experience of over 25 years.
Rajasthan Patrika has appointed Rakesh Gopal as National Corporate Head
Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
Gopal has a rich experience of over 25 years. He has worked with some of the top media houses in the past including iTV Network, HT Media Ltd, India Today Group and BW Businessworld.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Rajasthan patrika Rakesh gopal print print news print ad Ad campaign campaign print advertising internet advertising print ad campaign print campaign print India print advertising India print media print marketing Mark