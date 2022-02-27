Rajasthan Patrika appoints Rakesh Gopal as National Corporate Head

Gopal has a rich experience of over 25 years.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 27, 2022 1:34 PM
Rakesh Gopal

Rajasthan Patrika has appointed Rakesh Gopal as National Corporate Head

Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

Gopal has a rich experience of over 25 years. He has worked with some of the top media houses in the past including iTV Network, HT Media Ltd, India Today Group and BW Businessworld.

