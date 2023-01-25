Rakesh Gopal quits Rajasthan Patrika as National Corporate Head
Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
Media veteran Rakesh Gopal who was the National Corporate Head of Rajasthan Patrika has quit. Gopal was associated with Rajasthan Patrika for close to a year.
Gopal has a rich experience of over 25 years. He has worked with some of the top media houses in the past including iTV Network, HT Media Ltd, India Today Group and BW Businessworld.
Will always remember Atul Maheshwari for teaching us the art of decisiveness
Atul Maheshwari was then our hero, a media maverick who could pull rabbits out of hats and make things happen, writes Saurabh Tyagi
By Saurabh Tyagi | Jan 3, 2023 9:07 PM | 3 min read
Looking back in time, my memories of working with the Amar Ujala are laced with what was once perceived as the ‘’learning institution of the print media industry.”
Atul Maheshwari who was fondly referred to as Bhai Saheb, carved out an image for himself as a professional who had huge passion & equally high emotional intelligence in whatever he did. He was indeed & truly a complete 360 degree expert.
In a classic hierarchical structure in 1999, a nod from him or a word of recognition would make us feel superior to our peers. Though as Management Trainees we formed the base of the pyramid, secretly we recognized and knew that we would manage to perform well simply because of the leadership we were working for.
He had revamped the entire vernacular print media industry starting from brand positioning, editorial, design, business strategies and properties for each business vertical.
Atul Ji was then our hero, a media maverick who could pull rabbits out of hats and make things happen. A man of many facets, he was larger than life, and yet had a humane side in him that common people could also connect with him just like the industry seniors who in spite of their success recognize him as their mentor.
He would let out a dry laugh and say a few kind words. Years later, when I moved to TOI, I had informed him, “Sir, I had an opportunity.” He said, “God bless you Pandit ji ,its a great institution , go and learn.”
Amar Ujala came from his extraordinary ability to appear not only as Confident but also as the Courageous one to lead from the front. I am talking of the 2000’s. Group had embarked to launch on 2 distinct markets to give Amar Ujala the much needed competitive edge. One was to infuse Creativity in the way business was to be carried out – whether it was the introduction of Dak edition rates (a unique pricing structure aimed to milk the hyper local advertising or to make the existing product(s) more market-friendly or tapping of new advertising segments, even with the introduction of niche brands(Country’s first vernacular Business Daily – Karobaar). And the other thing was also to create a great sense of Optimism for the Regional Print industry specially when TV was beginning to emerge. He was able to set new paradigms for the industry. As I said it was a different era and it had little room for Flexibility. Whatever happened backstage, for the people, both inside and outside, the always buck stopped at Bhai Saheb. He was the Empowered one.
That era has gone and so has bhaisaheb. But whatever foundation stones that were laid down then, helps Amar Ujala even today. I will always remember Atul Ji in gratitude for teaching us “The power of Communication” & “The Art of Decisiveness” as key learning for self growth.
Bhai Saheb will always remain my beloved Guru.
(Saurabh Tyagi is a well known media veteran and marketing consultant)
Tributes pour in on Atul Maheshwari’s 12th death anniversary
Friends and industry colleagues fondly remember the visionary journalist on his death anniversary
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 5:09 PM | 3 min read
Today is the 12th death anniversary of Atul Maheshwari, former Managing Director of Amar Ujala who took the group to new heights. Born on May 3, 1956, Atul Maheshwari was snatched from us by the cruel hands of time on this very day in 2011.
Maheshwari, a post graduate in Political Science, was active in the media for nearly four decades. He learned the nuances of media under the guidance of his father and co-founder of 'Amar Ujala' Murarilal Maheshwari. After this he moved to Meerut in the year 1986 to launch the edition of the newspaper.
In true sense, Atul Maheshwari was not the owner of the newspaper, he was a journalist first. The understanding he had about the news or rather the hold he had on the news, is hardly the owner of any media house. He was always available for all the members of 'Amar Ujala' family. He behaved not like an MD but like a journalist.
Later he expanded 'Amar Ujala' to Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Delhi besides starting several editions in Uttar Pradesh and took it to new heights. During this, he was associated with various institutions related to the media industry.
On the 12th death anniversary of Atul Maheshwari, tributes poured in from his friends and industry colleagues.
Recalling Atul Maheshwari's incomparable contribution to the media industry, Dr. Anurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of 'Businessworld' and 'Exchange4Media', says, 'Mr. Atul Maheshwari was a great gentleman and the development of Amar Ujala was a result of his vision. There is clear evidence of. Beyond his professional achievements, he was a true and passionate man at heart and was like a caring elder brother.
Senior media professional Varun Kohli, who has held important positions in various prestigious media institutions, has also paid his tribute to Atul Maheshwari remembering the things related to him. Varun Kohli says that Atul Maheshwari has always been and will be an invaluable contribution in his life. His death has been a huge blow for me personally as well.
According to Varun Kohli, 'Whatever we have learned, we have learned from Atul Maheshwari ji. The place that Atul ji has had in my life, cannot be of anyone else. He has been my inspiration and guide. He was active in the field of media for nearly 37 years and played an important role in taking Amar Ujala Group to new heights.
Senior journalist Shambhunath Shukla says, “ He was extremely humble and a gracious boss. I had joined Amar Ujala as editor in Kanpur in August 2002 and he passed away on January 3, 2011, but in these years he left such an indelible impression which was rare. He also wished well for his ill-wishers. He believed in doing good to others at the cost of his own loss and considered his employees as his co-workers. For the editorial department, he was a reporter first, boss later.”
Atul Maheswari's contribution to journalism remembered on his 12th death anniversary
Maheshwari was instrumental in taking the Hindi newspaper Amar Ujala to new heights
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 10:35 AM | 1 min read
Atul Maheshwari, former Managing Director of the Amar Ujala group of publications, is being remembered on his 12th death anniversary.
Maheshwari’s association with the media industry spanned close to four decades.
A post graduate in political science, Maheshwari was instrumental in taking the Hindi newspaper Amar Ujala to new heights.
He got early training in the industry under his father and co-founder of Amar Ujala, the late Muralilal Maheshwari in Bareily. Later he moved to Meerut in 1986 to set up the newspaper's edition there. He also expanded Amar Ujala to Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Delhi besides starting half a dozen editions in Uttar Pradesh.
Remembering Maheswari’s immense contribution to media, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media Group said, “Sh Atul Maheshwari was a gentle giant and the growth of Amar Ujala is a testimony to his vision. More than his professional achievements he was a person of heart and emotions and the most caring older brother one could ask for.”
Maheswari was also associated with several organisations related to the media industry and was a keen watcher of the global media industry.
Times Group’s Samir Jain opens his innings as a columnist
In “The Speaking Tree” column of the Times of India, he wrote a glowing tribute to Prime Minister Modi’s mother
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 4:17 PM | 2 min read
Samir Jain, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, The Times Group has opened his innings as a columnist.
In “The Speaking Tree” column of the Times of India, Times Group Managing Director Samir Jain wrote a glowing tribute to Prime Minister Modi’s mother.
“I never had the good fortune of meeting Heeraben but when I met the Prime Minister a few weeks ago, the reverence and affection he expressed for her during our meeting gave me a vivid glimpse into Heeraben’s remarkable and extraordinary personality”, Jain wrote.
Jain also wrote about Prime Minister Modi’s extraordinary commitment to work.
“We grieve most when we lose our mother. And the finest tribute we can pay to her is by doing what she always wanted us to do – the right thing, the right way. That was probably why the Prime Minister, after performing her last rites and fulfilling his dharma as a son, immediately returned to his duties. His decision to do so might have surprised many, but this was a son’s quiet and dignified way of expressing love and respect for his mother."
He further elaborated that there was a guiding force in our lives, and it finds reflection in what we do.
“If we take a look at Modiji’s life or analyse his decisions as Prime Minister, we will find that commitment to duty has always been his foremost priority. Renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path has deep significance – it was an exhortation to the citizens to do their duty to the nation, a path Modiji has followed. In the Prime Minister’s public life we clearly see that the values he holds dear were part of his upbringing,” Jain wrote in his tribute.
Millennium Post finds a new owner in publisher of Aaj Kal - Techno India
The deal is said to be a game-changer for the publication
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 12:32 PM | 3 min read
As with so many other industries, the Indian media landscape is going through a massive churn. We have seen major entities change hands, mindsets, and priorities as India transforms and connects to a wider global audience even as she retains her singularity. The Millennium Post is the latest publication to become part of this paradigm shift.
At a time when the print industry is recovering strongly in a post-Covid economy, Millennium Post has found fresh reprieve after finding a new majority stake owner, in what will be a game changer for the publication.
While details are still to emerge, sources say that Satyam Roy Chowdhury (MD of Techno India Group, a conglomerate that operates education, hospitality, and healthcare companies, as well as the Aaj Kal media group) has bought a majority stake in the company.
"We have a highly reputed media school and have had a presence in vernacular media. The purchase of an English language publication is part of our long-term business strategy, and to help our media school students to gain exposure in the field," said CEO Sanku Bose, speaking to e4m.
The 16-page broadsheet, and its ancillary online avatar, was started in 2012 and conceived by Durbar Ganguly, former Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director, The Pioneer Group, who is the promoter of the broadsheet. Ganguly will remain as Director and editor of the publication. The newspaper is headquartered in Delhi with an edition in Kolkata
According to sources close to the development, while Ganguly had admitted to tough times for the organisation, he said that the introduction of new capital had revitalized the publication's future and resources. While numbers remain unconfirmed, the former proprietors were allegedly willing to sell the publication, once valued at Rs 12 crore, for Rs 8 crore. Neither parties disclosed the actual sums when asked by e4m.
As per TAM AdEx data, print ad volume rose by 14% for English dailies in 2022 compared to the pre-Covid period and 17% compared to 2021, even as it declined 7% for Hindi dailies in 2022 compared to the pre-Covid level and increased by 4% compared to 2021.
As previously reported on e4m, "While ad volumes for both English and Hindi dailies are showing growth, English newspapers have witnessed higher growth than the Hindi ones. Industry insiders say the discrepancy between the two is mostly attributable to the substantial volume recovery seen in English dailies, as well as the fact that key advertisers in Hindi dailies are retailers and local advertisers who haven't recovered fully yet."
As advertisers pivot to digital, and seek mass reach in an increasingly internet focused consumer base, Millennium Post is likely to follow the same trajectory.
According to sources, the Millennium Post has had strong ties with Mamata Banerjee's TMC government in West Bengal, concentrated around its reader base which may perhaps explain the slacking off of central administrative advertising, given the current unifying state of politics around the world, thereby leading to its purchase by Techno India.
Washington Post CEO draws flak for avoiding queries on layoffs
The publication has said it will go for layoffs in the first quarter of 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 11:51 AM | 1 min read
Washington Post CEO Fred Ryan came in for criticism from the employees for refusing to answer questions on layoffs.
The post had organised a meeting of all staff members on December 14.
Today, we came into WaPo’s so-called town hall with questions about recent layoffs and the future of the company.— Washington Post Guild (@PostGuild) December 14, 2022
Our publisher dropped a bombshell on us by announcing more layoffs and then walking out, refusing to answer any of our questions. pic.twitter.com/ajNZsZKOBr
The publication has said it will go for layoffs in the first quarter of 2023.
As part of this, Washington Post has already decided to shut down its Sunday magazine and let go off 11 newsroom employees.
At Hindustan Times, we challenged most orthodoxies: Rajan Bhalla
Bhalla, Group Chief Commercial Officer, of HT Media Ltd, opens up about his eventful tenure at the company and his plans to move on after 15 storied years
By Shantanu David | Dec 15, 2022 9:20 AM | 5 min read
“I strongly believe, when you work with a company, you draw out a professional balance sheet. On one side it’s about what you learn from the company, the different assignments, the knowledge, leadership and skill sets you acquire, and on the other side is what you contribute back to the company in terms of its growth. When the two truly balance out, you know it's time to move on,” says Rajan Bhalla, Group Chief Commercial Officer, of HT Media Ltd, as he discusses moving on from the company after a storied 15 years.
And there are a lot of stories, with Bhalla having worked across the company’s businesses, helping ideate, build, and refresh a cornucopia of brands and platforms across the media spectrum. From nurturing alliances with the likes of The Wall Street Journal, MIT, Apollo Global, Northwestern University, Star TV, News18+CNBC, and Channel News Asia – Singapore, to creating brands like Radio Nasha, Desimartini.com, htcampus.com, and shinelearning.com to conceptualising and executing multiple big brand refreshes, recent ones being Hindustan Times and Hindustan across print and digital platforms.
And then, of course, there is HT Mint, the baby of Bhalla and luminary journalist Raju Narisetti, along with one of the best international media designers, Mario Garcia. “When I joined, there were only four people, myself, Raju, the marketing head, the HR head and pretty much no one else, and thus started the journey in July 2006. And it was a fascinating journey of launching Mint in a record seven months, and a story I love to tell,” recalls Bhalla.
With HT not having a business news brand in a media landscape populated by brands like Economic Times, Financial Express, Hindu Business Line, Business Standard, DNA Money, the idea was to provide readers with refreshing clarity in business - something new, disruptive and engaging. “We challenged most orthodoxies. We questioned, why do financial papers need to be pink, why can’t they be colourful and simple with infographics, smart images and easy-to-read fonts? Why does it even need to be a broadsheet, why not a Berliner format that’s easier to handle, Why should the brand name have ‘financial or business’ as a suffix ” elaborates Bhalla, even as he chuckles over the pains of having to find a solution to printing a Berliner format in India at that time.
While Mint became a byword, with the likes of Narisetti and Sukumar R. at the editorial helm, Anup Gupta on design and Bhalla navigating the brand journey and commercial optimization, he also had his hands full with all of HT’s many pies. As a Group CMO, he developed and or executed multiple Intellectual Properties like HT Leadership Summit, HT Unwind, OTT Play Awards, HT No TV Day, HT Kala Ghoda, HT GIFA, HT Friday Jam, India’s Most Stylish, Mint-MIT Innovators under 35, Emtech India, Mint Luxury Summit, Mint Clarity through debate series, Hindustan Shikhar Samagam, Pratibha Samaaan and more, were refreshed and or established, even as existing brands were retooled.
“I was part of the core team in expanding and building the Hindustan brand in the heartland, especially in UP. We did a lot of work around product differentiation and consumer-focused brand initiatives. We used to pick a strong locally relevant issue and build a huge campaign around it, as everything boiled down to the brand’s positioning. It was 'Taraki ka Naya Nazariya’ as the Hindi heartland was all about aspirations and progress,” says Bhalla, noting he came up with that particular motto in close working with the Hindustan editor Shashi Shekhar.
While helping deliver the company’s strong IRS results for many years, Bhalla was also part of the Innovation Board at HT at one point and worked with international partners like Ideo & Innosight to create processes and structures that drive an innovation culture in the company. He also worked with industry bodies and was part of the MRUC Tech-Com for many years.
“The last 15+ years at HT have been professionally very enriching, with never a dull moment. I feel proud of all the work we have accomplished as a team. It honestly never felt like a job, it was amazing to come in and create, ideate, and transform every day,” he says, adding, “HT gave me an opportunity to not just build brands and businesses but also build lifelong relationships both within the company and the industry. I will always wish the best for HT Media and am sure it will go from strength to strength.”
“I have been working for over 30 years across multiple industries – advertising (Contract), durables (Whirlpool), FMCG (PepsiCo) and media (HT). Now I want to take a pause and think about the next exciting phase of my life. I want to do something that will inspire me and help leverage my strengths built over years of working with some of the finest companies and people. For now, it’s time to sit back, reflect and plan a new meaningful future,” he concludes, sitting in his office, surrounded by a surfeit of awards and industry recognitions.
The sheets have clearly been balanced.
