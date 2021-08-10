Rajan Bhalla is now HT's Group Chief Commercial Officer

Bhalla takes up the new role as HT prepares to now peg itself as an integrated solution provider to advertisers

With shift in demand patterns, most media organizations are redefining strategies for providing better solutions to advertisers. Tapping on the trend, HT is also prepping up to peg themselves as an integrated solution provider to advertisers. In a bid to place the brand in that category, the 97-year-old legacy newspaper brand has made some changes in top leadership. Rajan Bhalla, who has been serving as the Chief Business Officer and Group CMO, is now the Group Chief Commercial Officer.

According to sources in the know of the development, Bhalla is moving on from a print-led role to head all three verticals of print, radio and digital. In the new role, he would continue to report to Praveen Someshwar, MD & CEO, HT Media Ltd. The move is a part of the big picture strategy thinking of the HT leadership. “HT now wants to reposition themselves as a brand that provides comprehensive deals to advertisers guaranteeing improved outcomes for brands and clients and driving more conversions in the process. Concentrating on print alone is no longer a feasible model even for an organization where print is the main business,” said the source.

Also, the move follows HT's re-branding exercise in the end of last year, post which they started offering bespoke solutions to help brands and businesses. This service was rolled out across all key agencies and top customers right before the launch and brought a month-on-month increase in HT's advertising especially with their P+D integrations.

Bhalla took up the new role in April 2021, before which he was the chief business officer and group CMO for over three years. Overall, he has been associated with the brand for 15 years. Under Bhalla, the company delivered its best IRS results in 2018 across markets like Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, UP, Bihar and Jharkhand.

He was also responsible for launching Mint, creating and executing the brand and product from scratch in association with WSJ.

Alongside Mint, Bhalla has also launched a plethora of new brands and products like Lounge, MintAsia, HT Gurgaon and Noida, Radio Nasha, desimartini.com, htcampus.com, shinelearning.com, Studymate, Englishmate, Bridge School of Management, Hindustan jobs, Anokhi.

Over the years Bhalla has restructured marketing set-up, and brought down the marketing spends by over 30% (according to Bhalla’s profile on a popular professional network platform).

