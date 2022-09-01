R Prasannan to take over Sachidananda Murthy’s role as Resident Editor, The Week

He will be taking over the new role at Malayala Manorama & The Week from October 2022.

R Prasannan, Senior Coordinating Editor, The Week, New Delhi, will be given a new role effective from October 2022. He will take over the reins from Sachidananda Murthy, Resident Editor of Malayala Manorama, New Delhi, who is set to retire.

Murthy is an expert on national and international politics. He has been associated with The Week for over four decades. Murthy has received multiple awards for his journalistic work in national and international politics. He is also the recipient of the national level special award of the Karnataka Media Academy in recognition of his outstanding services to the field of journalism.

Prasannan is an expert in defence and foreign affairs. He takes keen interest in history and has been with THE WEEK since its launch in 1982.

Founded in the year 1982 and published by The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd, the magazine is published from Kochi and is currently printed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kottayam.

