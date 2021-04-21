New Indian Express Group signs new multi-year deal with Comscore

The New Indian Express Group (ENPL) has signed a new multi-year deal with digital research provider Comscore. As part of the deal, ENPL has expanded its Comscore access to include the new state level clusters for digital audience measurement in India.

This addition to the existing Comscore solution allows ENPL to understand multi-platform audiences beyond country level, enabling them to connect with brands at a regional level. Clusters such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra & Goa particularly align with ENPL’s strong presence in South India and will provide invaluable insights into their audiences.



“The New Indian Express Group is one of the leading publishers from South India, with a pan India network. This partnership will help them differentiate themselves and drive their business goals,” said Comscore SVP Sales & Partnerships, APAC Kedar Gavane.



“State Level Cluster data helps us leverage our strong presence in South India & connect with brands who are interested in the regional campaign. This data is an important part of our plans to grow our business in the coming years," said ENPL CEO Lakshmi Menon.



New state level clusters for India, launched in February 2021, unlocked new opportunities for publishers, advertisers and agencies across India for a deeper understanding of their audiences based on their location in 16 state clusters across India.

